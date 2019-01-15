2018 In The Numbers And What It Means For 2019 - Part V: Commodities

Since history tends to repeat itself, the 2018 numbers are certainly relevant for our 2019 projections.

Part V is focusing on commodities, playing the role of "The very bad" in 2018.

Remember, "it's all in the numbers and the numbers never lie."

It's time to look back at 2018, see what worked well, what didn't work so well, and what went horribly wrong.

(Hard to) Keep the Faith

Normally, in a broadly-diversified portfolio, there's something that's working well, in any given year.

The most intuitive example is the (historical) inverse correlation that exists between stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO) and bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, EMB, SHY, HYG).

When stocks and bonds go down in tandem, something else is often up - be it US Treasury ("UST") long-duration (TLT) or inflation-protected ("TIPS", TIP, OTC:TIPS) bonds, commodities (DBC), REITs (VNQ) or gold (GLD).

Well, 2018 was different.

In 2018, more than any year in recent history, an overwhelming majority of asset classes were down. In the below table, presenting 15 different asset classes, only one finished the year higher - cash (BIL).

While cash ended 2018 as the best performer, the worst performers, with double-digit negative total returns, were:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) -15.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) -13.8%

Invesco DB Commodity Tracking (DBC) -11.6%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) -11.1%

When looking at the past 11 years (2008-2018), only two asset classes have delivered annualized negative total returns:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) -0.2%

Invesco DB Commodity Tracking (DBC) -6.6%

As you can see, investing in commodities wasn't the best move - neither in 2018, nor over the past decade, to say the least. the performance is dreadful and the question here is simple: Can things turn around? Should investors keep the faith when it comes to commodities?

Series 7

The original intention was to have four parts in this series. However, we realized that including everything we have/need to say about four asset classes in one part (the last one) is too much, even for us. Therefore, we decided to stretch things a bit longer and turn it into a seven-part series.

The Series 7 exam, also known as the General Securities Representative Exam, is a test for registered representatives. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority administers the exam. In the United States, stockbrokers take this test to get a license to trade - Wikipedia.

There's no exam taking place once you finish reading this article, but we surely hope this series will allow you to better understand and cope with the markets in 2019.

Commodities

Unlike cash, commodity returns in 2018 weren't something to talk about. Not only had the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) returned -15.4%, but only 5 types of commodities - cocoa, wheat, palladium, corn, and live cattle - managed to post positive returns in 2018.

Palladium

Out of these fab 5, pPalladium (PALL) is perhaps the most impressive commodity of them all. The price of the precious metal continues to hit all-time highs, day after day. It's now up 161% over the past three years!

Gold

Gold (GLD), which ended 2018 with a -2.1% return, is benefiting from the "flight to safety" that started 3.5 months ago. The yellow metal has smashed through $1,300/ounce, and is now up about 11% from its low, back in August.

This rally may continue further as global central banks might be forced to open the monetary floodgates again, in light of the slowing economies.

Gold is responsible for the latest jump in the ECB balance sheet that rose another €25.4 billion - the most since October 2017 - to hit a fresh all-time high at €4,694.3 billion.

Nevertheless, this new record is not a result of Mario Draghi restarting the printing machine, but solely the outcome of mark-to-market of the ECB's gold reserves. Without this revaluation of the holdings, the ECB balance sheet would have shrunk by €8 billion.

Gold deserves a fresh look, not just because of resurgent haven demand, amid a torrid start to the new year, but also because of America's ballooning budget deficit. The latter is raising concerns about the US dollar's (UUP) long-term value, consequently allowing for commodities (generally speaking) - and gold specifically - to rise, due to their inverse correlation with the greenback.

Demand for gold should be strong in the first quarter due to seasonal factors, tied to buying around celebrations in key gold-consuming nations, like India (PIN, INDA) and China (MCHI, FXI).

Oil

Crude oil (USO, OIL) crashed 45% from its high in early October (~$77) to its low in December (~ $42).

Nonetheless, since the December low oil rose over 20% and is now trading back above the $50 important mark.

It also has been reported that the US plans to grant no new waivers to buyers of Iranian oil as part of an American attempt to eliminate the Asian country's exports of crude. If and when this becomes official - oil prices may get another boost, though we don't expect this to me meaningful.

It's important to note US oil production hit a new record high in October, exceeding Saudi Arabia's (KSA) output, even after an output surge.

The US is now the world's largest oil producer. The gap/lead over both Russia (RSX, ERUS) and Saudi Arabia is expected to rise further, in years to come.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs just cut its oil price forecasts for 2019 to an average $62.50 this year from a prior estimate of $70, citing a re-emerging surplus and resilient US shale production.

Saudi Energy Minister al-Falih said that OPEC and its allies have taken enough action to balance the oil market this year. The next OPEC meeting is likely to take place only in April.

Inflation (Expectations)

Oil weakness already is felt as US headline inflation falls to 1.9% Y/Y. This is the first reading below 2% since August 2017.

Core inflation however, remains steady at 2.2%.

US hourly earnings are up 3.2% over the past year. That's the largest yearly increase of the decade-long expansion period.

Wage growth has outpaced core inflation (Y/Y) for 73 consecutive months.

US inflation expectations have collapsed together with oil prices. The one-year inflation swap rate has fallen to below 1% recently.

US Dollar

We will touch upon currencies in more detail over the next part of this series. Nonetheless, it's important to re-emphasize the inverse correlation between the USD and commodities.

When the USD (UUP) strengthens, it means that commodities (DBC, GSG) become more expensive in other, non-USD currencies. This tends to have a negative influence on demand. Conversely, when the USD weakens, commodity prices in other currencies move lower, which increases demand.

If the dovish tone, adopted recently by Fed officials, continues, we're likely to see the USD keep losing steam. Should that be the case, prices of commodities are likely to rise.

We might have seen a peak in the USD for now, which would be a positive for risky assets in general, and commodity prices, specifically.

The US Dollar Index, DXY, is down 2.5% from its highs.

An eventual (imminent?) shift in the Fed's monetary policy could lead to a weaker dollar (inside this year), and from there to a risk-on rally, combined with a major uplift in inflation assets like oil into (or even before) the summer.

China

Last week saw oil heading to for its biggest weekly gain in over two years on the heels/hopes that i) OPEC will manage to shrink a glut, and ii) trade tensions between the US and China will ease.

Car sales in China, the world's largest market, fell 6% Y/Y in 2018 - the first annual decline in at least 20 years. That doesn't bode well for industrial metals.

Platinum's (PPLT) weakness is pushing prices for its sister metal, palladium, to records, but a solution lies buried under the Siberian permafrost.

JPMorgan sees a striking similarity between the recent sell-off in global markets to the one in late 2015. This may offer a glimmer of hope for investors in 2019.

Back then, a recession didn't materialized. What stopped that from happening were a dovish Fed, a weak USD and a Chinese stimulus package. All three could be (or are already) in play this year again.

Bottom Line

It's hard to keep the faith with commodities. They were such a lousy investment for so long that many might view the entire segment as a falling knife.

We believe it's important to differentiate between the various types of commodities:

Precious metals , e.g. gold (GLD, PHYS), silver (SLV, PSLV), platinum (PPLT), palladium (PALL).

, e.g. gold (GLD, PHYS), silver (SLV, PSLV), platinum (PPLT), palladium (PALL). Industrial metals , e.g. aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, steel, tin, zinc.

, e.g. aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, steel, tin, zinc. Energy , e.g. oil (USO, OIL), natural gas (UNG), gasoline, coal.

, e.g. oil (USO, OIL), natural gas (UNG), gasoline, coal. Livestock and Meat , e.g. lean hogs, pork bellies, live cattle, feeder cattle)

lean hogs, pork bellies, live cattle, feeder cattle) Agricultural, e.g. soybeans, wheat, rice, cocoa, coffee, cotton, sugar.

Unlike vast majority of commodities that are demand-dependent, precious metals (while surely also subject to demand and supply forces) have an extra feature/allure: Safe-haven status.

This is key when we look at those, especially ahead of a challenging year as 2019 is likely to be.

Many believe that a major bull run in energy commodities, while still far from formulating, is on its way as the OPEC+Russia cuts, the continuous drop in Iranian exports, and a weaker dollar could help boost oil prices.

The unexpected December decline in Chinese exports and imports, combined with the weak industrial output data from Europe, certainly raise concerns over global growth. Having said that, it puts more pressure on China to seal a trade deal with the US quickly.

Goldman Sachs lifted its 12-month price target for gold to $1,425/oz, which would be a five-year high (if and when), citing a pausing Fed and an increased level of uncertainty as the main reasons behind their yellow metal bullishness.

While gold (five-month high) and palladium (record high) thrive, silver is still struggling. However, silver could be attractive now, based on its ratio to gold:

The ratio between the two metals - how many silver oz. it would take to buy one gold oz. - currently stands at ~82, not far off its November 2018 peak at ~87. That's silver's cheapest point since 1995!

We believe that the safe-haven status, the inflation-protection hedge, a potential resurgence of physical demand, and trading patterns (closing bearish and/or opening/adding to bullish positions) are all potential key drivers that might push prices of precious metals higher in 2019.

A trade deal between China and the US, on top of the recent Chinese stimulus measures, will certainly assist much here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.