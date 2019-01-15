Why Tesla Will Continue To Lead EV Sales For The Foreseeable Future

On January 14, Tesla's stock opened the week's trading with a fairly sharp decline, sliding more than 3.7% over the day as the market reacted, presumably, to the many claims and boasts from auto manufacturers at the Detroit Auto Show over the previous several days. News outlets spoke of Tesla coming under pressure as Ford, Nissan, and GM touted their upcoming efforts in the EV space. Key among the headlines:

Ford plans to spend approximately $11B over four years and release up to 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicle (16 electric vehicles, specifically)

GM (somewhat belatedly) announced plans to use Cadillac as its "leading electric vehicle brand"; separately, GM's President Mark Reuss called the electrification effort Cadillac's "last chance."

Infinity said all future models starting in 2021 will be "electrified," though this includes hybrids (and does not mean all models initiated prior to 2021 will be converted to electric); Infiniti's entry into the luxury electric space will be even later than Cadillac's

There are other headlines such as these, but the message is more or less the same with each of them: "look how much money we're spending and how many different electric models we're going to have." Glossing over the decision to treat hybrid vehicles as electric (which still have the same fuel and service requirements as traditional internal combustion engines [ICEs]), the sheer breadth of movement in the space would seem to portend that Tesla's run as the dominant player in EVs (however unprofitable it has been thus far) will be coming to an end in the next few years. For most of these companies, markets reacted positively to the announcements from these companies (though Nissan's trading was flat, potentially because of an embarrassing issue at the Infiniti debut where the EV on reveal failed to start and had to be pushed out by hand).

These headlines are all fine and good, but it would be a mistake to think the automakers listed are really, truly committed to EVs at this point. Essentially, these are still simply marketing efforts to appease investors (who never want to buy a company seen as "behind the times") and build company morale.

It's not a question of if these companies could compete meaningfully in the EV space; they have more than enough resources to truly make the switch and get serious about electric vehicle. If it were a matter of company survival, or significantly boosting profits, it would happen. But the reason why the legacy auto makers have still yet to meaningfully enter the space, and why the announcements this past weekend are mostly just lip service, is because they simply do not want to go into the EV space.

You can lead a horse to water...

Contrary to what some of Tesla's most ardent fans (or perhaps even Elon Musk) may think, there is not some deep, dark hatred of the environment from legacy autos, nor do they have some covert alliance with oil and gas supermajors to prop up hydrocarbon demand for as long as possible. The reason for their disinterest in EVs is simple and has been hiding in plain sight for quite some time: they are just a very uninteresting investment if profit-maximizing is your goal.

Historically, the cited reason was the price of lithium batteries, which were $1K per KWh as recently as 2010; by 2018, that figure had fallen to less than $150 per KWh for GM and others (Tesla has claimed it was on target to break $100/KWh by end of 2018). While still prohibitive in the sub-$20K economy segment, a battery large enough to support a 200 mile range is now no longer a major problem for premium vehicles (or even the $37K Chevy Bolt). But even despite the cost reduction of batteries, EVs are not as attractive as ICEs. In the high end luxury market, where the average sale price of their vehicles hovers around $100K, Tesla has seen margins in the 25-30% range (due in part to some accounting maneuvers, a topic I've previously touched on here). But under the same accounting mechanics, GM's entire portfolio, from its cheapest vehicles up to it's ultra high margin Cadillacs, would have reached nearly an average 20% in the same year. Traditional automakers are very good at assembling ICEs, and make good margins doing so. And as Tesla has proved through nearly every quarter of its existence, making profitable EVs is not terribly easy at this point in time.

In fact, without scale, EV's are a guaranteed way to lose money hand over fist. In Q1 of 2018, Tesla was losing an estimated $8K for every Model 3 manufactured; the Chevy Bolt was estimated to lose GM $7,400 for each unit sold, due primarily to insufficient scale. So GM, or Ford, or Nissan, or any other manufacturer offering a new EV line is ultimately a mostly meaningless gesture until they choose to commit to it at a mass production volume (100K+ units a year). 16 new lines of electric vehicles that sell, say, 10K units a year each isn't even a blip on the radar to a company like Ford or GM. We'll know these automakers are serious when they talk about selling hundreds of thousands a year of a single model (the F-series is the global leader in annual sales of roughly 1M). The problem, of course, is that in the US and EU, overall sales are flat or declining long term. To really increase sales volume of EVs means it is most likely going to come from existing sales. The electric version of a Ford Focus isn't going to suddenly convince all the people buying the Mazda 3 or the Golf to switch over to Ford; it's going to steal share from the ICE Focus.

Out with the new, in with the old

And therein lies one of two main problems for legacy automakers: even if they chose to produce at scale for EVs, they're facing cannibalization of their existing product lines. And when facing cannibalization of existing product lines, well-run companies should be assessing the relative margins of the new and old products:

When the new product has a higher margin, cannibalization is a wonderful thing; but when introducing an alternate with lower margins, the equation above shows the maximum percent of sales that must come from your existing customers before the new product launch. For example, if an ICE version of a model nets 15% gross margins, and the EV version offers only 10%, a maximum of 66% of the sales can come from existing customers before a company's profit begins to decline.

This helps explain what at first glance appears to be the mystery of why GM sold relatively few Chevy Bolts despite the car beating Tesla to market by a year, garnering a Motor Trend Car of the Year Award, and all around receiving excellent reviews. By really any measure, the Bolt should have been a success, as it was priced at a genuinely mass market price (starting at less than $30K after federal tax incentives and as low as $25K in states such as Colorado) with great range and solid performance/handling. Yet it sold less than 24K units in the US in 2017 (virtually all of its global sales) and saw volume dip to 18K units in 2018 (though GM says this was partially offset by higher sales abroad).

That sales were relatively low and edged downward is less shocking when you realize that GM did very little advertising for the Bolt domestically. And why would they? It would take significant volume boost just to get to breakeven, with a price propped up by a tax credit, and in all likelihood would be reducing GM's sales for other similar vehicles.

As it currently stands, and for at least the next several years, legacy automakers are going to go as slowly as investors will let them in releasing EVs because they have no interest in swapping out their profitable ICEs for money-losing or breakeven EVs. Of course, this won't be the case forever; UBS recently predicted that by 2023 EVs will actually become more profitable for manufacturers than their ICE equivalent. If and when that happens, automotive manufacturers will charge forward on EVs as emphatically and sincerely as anyone else.

But as discussed earlier, cannibalization of higher profit models for manufacturers is only one of two major impediments. The other problem lies with dealers, and will ultimately be the bigger challenge to solve.

"Your enemies can't hurt you, but your friends can kill you"

On average, nearly half of a dealer's profit comes from repairs. By VW's estimation, EVs are projected to require half as much maintenance as ICEs. As covered in a previous analysis comparing Tesla's channel operating model to that of the traditional automotive industry, profit margins for dealerships are razor thin. Losing access to half of repair revenue would make dealerships even less profitable. This means that, barring receiving significantly higher margins on vehicles upfront, dealerships have an incentive to avoid selling EVs for fear of cannibalizing their ICEs. (Check your local Chevy dealers and see how their selection of Bolts compares to their other vehicles). Put another way, even once automakers solve the challenge of making EVs at least as profitable as ICEs for them, they still must figure out how to do the same for their dealerships. This is a complicated and time-consuming process, because it will force automakers--all of them--to materially change how they do business. There's been no such discussion by Ford, GM, Nissan, or many other dealers thus far on how to actually go about solving this challenge.

There is one manufacturer that has recognized the issue and genuinely set out to address it. In October, to relatively little fanfare, Volkswagen announced that it had successfully completed a massive 500 page rewrite of its agreement with over 4,000 dealerships throughout Europe. It took more than two years to complete the effort, and tellingly, similar negotiations had yet to start in the US as of Q4 2018, nor had they even been scheduled. Even in Europe, the agreement does not begin to take effect until April 2020, and that is really just the initiation of the change, rather than the completion. Key changes as a result of the rewrite include:

revenue-sharing arrangements related to aftermarket sales, where dealers receive a commission on all future upgrades, software or otherwise, on a vehicle, regardless of whether or not they perform a service for it

Lowered aesthetic standard for dealership to be more "cost effective"

An increase use of "showrooms" by dealers, sometimes smaller, to compliment a central "mothership"

In exchange for revenue sharing and lowered aesthetic standards, Volkswagen will take more control of customer data from dealerships

These changes are ultimately rather extensive in how dealers will do business with VW and will take years to fully implement. For everyone else (including VW dealerships in the U.S.), if negotiations do not begin until 2020 and take 2 years to complete, and several more years go into effect and implement, it may not be until 2025 or later before legacy automakers and their dealers have sufficiently adapted to sell electric cars in truly large volumes. Until manufacturers solve the disincentive for dealerships selling EVs, meaningful expansion in this space will be stuck in neutral.

What disruption really looks like

"Disruptive" is a favorite buzzword in business, but it is very rarely used in the way Clayton Christensen defined it when he first popularized the concept (i.e., a product or service that starts out in the low-end of the market and gradually improves over time to eventually overtake incumbents). Electric vehicles in some ways do not meet the typical characteristics of this concept, as they are more expensive and appear to sit at the upper end of the market. But the core dynamic of a disruptive technology still exists with EVs: established automotive players, quite profitable in their existing business, have little appetite for this new technology with lower margins and still somewhat limited appeal. And while EVs are no longer technologically inferior on dimensions such as acceleration, range, handling, and design, they are still positioned to be a highly disruptive and destructive trend for legacy automakers. These legacy players are walking a tightrope between making as much profit as possible while the opportunity is still available and responding to a (potentially left profitable) market before their share evaporates. As it currently stands, only Volkswagen seems to have a sufficient sense of urgency.

Over the past year, I have more often than not been pessimistic with Tesla because of their operational and manufacturing woes. And while they by no means can take their foot off the acceleration, the glacial pace of change by legacy autos has led me to revise my stance on the company's prospects. I expect them to continue to develop a material lead in EVs into the mid 2020s, because even in 2019, only one competitor has begun to take meaningful steps to compete beyond headlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author has held both long and short positions in TSLA over the preceding 12 months and may change positions depending on market prices. Investors are encouraged to evaluate equity investments independently at the time of opening a position.