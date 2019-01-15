New Study Probes Risk Tolerance: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Advisors would be better off asking friends and relatives about a client’s risk tolerance than the client, since our ability to deceive ourselves surpasses our self-awareness.

Value Investing

"Value was down -21% last year. Ask yourself this question. Would you stick with a strategy that was down -21% in 12 months? You might say yes, but experience tells me that investors flee losing strategies in droves. It takes courage and conviction to stick with a long-term winning strategy when short-term results are bad." (Erik Conley)

Expectations For Sterling

"Our base case that 'no deal' will be avoided and that there will be some form of resolution by year-end (either a renegotiated deal or a second referendum - both preceded by an Article 50 extension) makes us constructive on GBP in the medium-term. This should lead to a higher GBP by end-2019, with the scale of the GBP upside depending on the form of the resolution (i.e., a large GBP rally if the UK stays in the EU vs. more modest strength if some-form of softer Brexit deal is achieved…).…We look for GBP/USD at 1.40." (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Don't Expect Recession Or A Correction

"Cyclical indicators of the real economy are strong, much stronger than they were in 2007-2008. Unemployment is 3.7%. There is no slowdown in real GDP growth or industrial production, or business investment in the most recent data. Inflation is close to the Fed's target, so there is little reason to fear the Fed will quickly raise rates and cause a recession. Now, the market aggregates more information and faster than the rest of us. Still, the lack of any slowdown adds weight to the suspicion that this correction may pass as well." (John Cochrane)

Expect Recession And A Market Crisis

"We have our pick of poisons: either a Chinese shadow banking meltdown, a European banking disaster, a US corporate debt implosion, a US bond mutual fund and ETF meltdown, a continued and more severe global trade war, or a global zombie corporation bankruptcy wave; any of these could potentially deliver chaos to the markets. It will be somewhat miraculous if all of these overlapping potential dangers end up being mitigated somehow. I think the risk is to the downside, so I not only expect a recession; I am concerned about a repeat of 2008 that is different in detail, but has a tragically similar impact." (Kevin Wilson)

New Study Investigates Genetic Basis Of Risk Tolerance

"The authors' results suggest that the neurochemicals glutamate and GABA, or gamma-Aminobutyric acid, contribute to variation in risk tolerance across individuals. Both are important regulators of brain activity in humans and animals: glutamate is the most abundant neurotransmitter in the body and boosts communication between neurons, whereas GABA inhibits it." (University of Toronto News, hat tip: Moshe Milevsky)

Thought For The Day

A team of international researchers has produced a study (see quote above) based on genetic information from over 1 million individuals seeking to tease out the genetic and environmental factors responsible for risk tolerance.

The findings reported are so far underwhelming. That is not a reflection of the quality of the research; the process of scientific inquiry takes time and is dependent on the gradual accretion of knowledge. But I don't think that investors looking for self-knowledge are going to get it via a lab test anytime soon. Perhaps in years to come we'll routinely be told our glutamate-to-GABA ratio at medical check-ups, present it to our financial advisor and walk out with just the right portfolio for risk tolerance.

For now though the news item did remind me that Berkeley behavioral economist, Shachar Kariv, specifically mentioned in our recent podcast interview that we do today possess the knowledge to customize portfolios appropriately for goals and risk tolerance. I haven't yet explored that subject in depth with him - perhaps that will be the subject of our next podcast. But I strongly suspect that the game theory/econometric approach will get at satisfactory answers before genetics does.

Indeed, the above-cited study identified 124 genetic variants associated with a person's willingness to take risks, of which University of Toronto economist and geneticist Jonathan Beauchamp says: "The most important variant explains only 0.02 per cent of the variation in overall risk tolerance across individuals." While he adds that "the variants' effect can be combined," the study itself explicitly concludes that non-genetic factors matter more for risk tolerance than genetic factors.

And that is something that life experience bears out. Looking at our own circle of family and friends, we know that some make decisions easily, and of those some do so effectively and others impulsively, whereas still others struggle to do so at all. Similarly, some people are born risk-takers (again, for good or for bad), while others cannot bear a bad outcome. The truth is that the record of our own behavior tells this story. To that end, financial advisors would be far better off asking friends and relatives about a client's risk tolerance than the client himself, since our ability to deceive ourselves often surpasses our self-awareness.

Fortunately, there is a range of reasonable ways to allocate a portfolio aimed at achieving investor goals in a risk-tolerable way, but it is nevertheless good to see that this important topic is getting attention.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire - from me and others; for a weekly "best of" digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.