Activision: Storm Clouds Will Dissipate

The stock trades at only 15x updated '19 EPS estimates, half the going price at the peak in 2018.

Activision starts 2019 off with another hit to expectations following the loss of the Destiny franchise.

The decision to stop publishing the Destiny game franchise for Bungie has hit Activision Blizzard (ATVI) hard despite the stock already collapsing 40% from highs just back in September. My long-term investment thesis isn't taking much of a hit with this move as the shift to mobile for key franchises is more crucial.

Image Source: Diablo Immortal website

Small Initial Hit

The key here is that pulling the plug on Destiny isn't a big cost to the company long term. KeyBanc analyst Evan Wingren has these 2019 estimates for lost revenue and profits:

Revenue - $400 million

EPS - $0.15

Other analysts like Colin Sebastian of Baird has the revenue impact at only $300 million. The 2019 forecasts for Activision were up at $7.7 billion and around $2.76 per share so the impact is in the 5% range.

ATVI EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The end result is that Activision is likely to generate flat growth in 2019 from 2018 numbers. The original growth estimates for the year were in about a similar range to the expectations for the Destiny franchise.

The company had called out the weakness in the latest Destiny franchise game as a big part of the reason Activision struggled in Q3. Per CEO Collister Johnson on the Q3 earnings call:

This sequential growth was driven by Destiny's expansion, Forsaken, and by new reach initiatives, which grew Destiny monthly active users quarter on quarter and year over year. Now while Forsaken is a high-quality expansion with strong engagement and new modes of play, it did not achieve our commercial expectations, and there's still work to do to fully reengage the core Destiny fan base.

A lot of debate exists on whether the implementation of microtransactions in Destiny 2 pushed by Activision hurt the franchise irrevocably. According to Polygon, the move has some immediate positives for the core audience:

Getting rid of Activision hopefully means getting rid of the decision-makers who replaced achievement-based rewards with monetization-driven loot systems, and who weighted rewards too heavily toward casual players and alienated the core audience.

At the same time, a lot of doubts now exist to whether Bungie has the studios to keep the game updated with new content. Ultimately, the partnership apparently wasn't working well with the 2 management teams pushing for different strategic goals.

What the news suggests is that Activision is better positioned for mobile. The company has now hopefully understood the difference between casual gamers on mobile and the hard-core audience on PCs, consoles and future cloud gaming platforms.

Shift To Mobile

The market doesn't appear to like the prospects for Activision and Blizzard moving key franchises to mobile, but the market is larger and vastly untapped in the action category. Gamers flocked to Fortnite as the game offered real gameplay versus the strategy in the other top grossing iPhone games from Supercell where one directs an army.

Source: App Annie

Remember that Fortnite is generating billions in revenues while Activision is walking away from a $300 million to $400 million annual opportunity in a struggling franchise. The company might be better served re-deploying studio assets to build out mobile games for franchises like Diablo and Call of Duty.

Mobile is expected to generate nearly all of the growth in the global games market over the next few years. According to NewZoo, mobile is already the largest market segment doubling PC and console revenues at over $70 billion. Maybe more importantly, mobile is growing at a 25% clip in 2018 versus minimal growth in PC and console.

Source: NewZoo

For those that question whether Activision really should shift to mobile, one only needs to look at Glu Mobile (GLUU). The small game developer is focused solely on mobile games like Design Home and has seen the stock price soar in the last year. The shift to franchise games in the mobile market has made investing in top games more profitable.

The stock is up 143% in the last year and has easily out-gained the big loss of Activision. Going back a few more years and Glu Mobile is up over 300%.

ATVI data by YCharts

Extreme Reaction

Activision fell by 10% or nearly $5 on the news of the split with Bungie. With about 763 million shares outstanding, the market cap hit was about $3.8 billion. The market cap hit equivalent to about 10x lost sales was a bit extreme.

The stock is just as cheap, if not cheaper from the start of the year. Activision is now down to only 15x lowered forward EPS estimates.

ATVI PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Activision should rally once the storm clouds dissipate from some of the disappointments surrounding moves with key franchise games. The company has a massive opportunity in mobile that is being overlooked while new cloud gaming platforms should favor the gaming companies focused on content.

The end result is that the stock is cheap on these dips as the company wisely shifts resources to build out the opportunities in owned franchises with mobile, esports and other opportunities. Activision's stock under $50 offers a great value.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long GLUU