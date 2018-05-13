Introduction

It seems as though Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has decided to follow the lead of their long-time rival Barrick Gold (GOLD), by proposing an all share merger with Goldcorp (GG) that will create the world’s largest gold mining company. The market appears to be initially unimpressed, judging by the almost 9% plunge in Newmont’s share price during Monday’s trading session. I would like to provide my thoughts on three considerations and since I’m a shareholder of Newmont, the article will be written from this perspective.

NEM data by YCharts

Is This A Risky Merger?

The most common and significant risk when a company acquires or mergers with another company is the additional debt they often issue to fund the acquisition. Thankfully this isn’t a risk that Newmont will be facing, as their offer is effectively all shares since the $0.02 per share cash component is insignificant. This is the beauty of an all share merger, as they only become financially risky if the company being acquired has a heavily indebted financial position, barring any black swan events occurring.

After reviewing Goldcorp’s financial position at the end of the third quarter it appears they’re in a stable financial position. Their net debt stood at only $2.611b, which gives them a fairly low gearing ratio of 15.79% and a debt to equity ratio of only 0.55, both of which are very manageable and indicate they should have no issues remaining solvent. Although their current ratio of 0.83 and slightly negative free cash flow aren’t particularly desirable, this should improve in the future as they complete their 2021 targets that foresee a 20% growth in production and an equally large reduction in sustaining costs.

Since Newmont has a near pristine financial position and ample liquidity, they should have no problems incorporating Goldcorp. At the end of the third quarter their net debt was only $975m, which gives them a tiny gearing ratio of only 7.77% and a debt to equity ratio of 0.77. Whilst these are quite desirable, arguably the most desirable aspect of their financial position is their massive current ratio of 4.70. Considering more than half of their current assets are cash and cash equivalents, this provides them with immense liquidity and thus the ability to navigate any turbulence the future may bring.

Given both companies are in strong and stable financial positions, especially Newmont, I see no reason to believe this merger poses them any financial risk. Once they achieve the estimated $100m of pre-tax synergies, their financial position will further strengthen assuming everything else remains constant.

Are They Overpaying?

Whilst an all share merger has essentially removed the financial risk, it doesn’t remove the risk of Newmont overpaying for Goldcorp. It’s widely acknowledged that often the acquiring company overpays and thus destroys shareholder value in the process. Unfortunately it’s quite difficult to analyse this particular merger to assess whether Newmont is falling into this trap.

When valuing a company I normally prefer to utilize either discounted dividend or discounted free cash flow analysis, however, due to their fairly low dividends and the volatility in gold prices neither of these are practical. This volatility also renders secondary measurements, such as the price to earnings ratio, rather impractical for more than a couple of quarters into the future, which is far too short of a time frame for a long-term investor.

Given this problem, I’ll resort to tertiary measurements and whilst these are more generalized in nature, they should still provide meaningful context and an approximation of whether Newmont is overpaying for Goldcorp. The first measurement compares the value of the equity on Goldcorp’s balance sheet to the value of Newmont’s offer, which are $13.93b and approximately $10b respectively. Since Newmont’s offer is materially less than the value of the equity on Goldcorp’s balance sheet, it indicates they’re not overpaying and the merger may prove value accretive. The second measurement compares their $10b offer to Goldcorp’s historical market capitalization, which is near the lowest level in the last decade and further indicates Newmont isn’t overpaying.

GG Market Cap data by YCharts

The future direction of gold prices will most likely be the main force determining whether this merger is value accretive to Newmont’s shareholders. The more bullish an investor is regarding the long-term future of gold prices, then the more bullish they should be regarding this merger. I’m fairly bullish on gold prices in the long-term as I see demand continuing to increase and limited potential for supply to surge higher in the coming decades.

How Will This Impact The Company’s Future?

Overall I don’t believe this merger will significantly alter the future path of Newmont, it will primarily increase their size as the nature of the combined company will remain very similar. Their focus will continue to be mining gold and the geographical spread of their assets will remain quite similar in nature. Currently 70% of Newmont’s gold production comes from safe jurisdictions, North America and Australia, with a following 9% coming from South America. Goldcorp’s assets are also primarily located in North America with the remainders in South America.

Image Source: Goldcorp 2018 Corporate Update.

Conclusion

My first initial impression of this merger is fairly positive, primarily as it doesn’t risk jeopardizing Newmont’s near pristine financial position and the majority of their assets will remain in safe jurisdictions. Whilst it’s problematic to determine whether they’re overpaying due to the volatility in gold prices and thus company earnings, the basic measures indicate this isn’t the case. The future direction of gold prices will ultimately determine whether this merger proves a smart move or one for the blooper wheel. Therefore, since I’m fairly bullish regarding the long-term direction of gold prices I will continue holding my Newmont shares.

In light on this merger, it makes me wonder whether Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF), the major Australian gold mining company, will be the next company to follow suit and announce a large merger or acquisition.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Newmont’s 2018 Q3 10Q report and Goldcorp’s 2018 Third Quarter Results, all calculated figures were performed by the author.