Ideal Retirement Portfolio Based On Average American Household Expenditure

Saving rate at 6.1% should be increased to 30% at the very least.

How much in savings should I amass for retirement?

In this article, I will detail out how much in savings is necessary to cover retirement at age 55 and 65 in a sustainable manner based on US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Average Household Expenditure between 2000 and 2017.

The sustainable retirement nest egg should yield a return (through dividends or partial redemption) which is enough to cover expenses. As I have written in an earlier article about my early retirement goal, the intention is to earn a yield that is 4% from the retirement portfolio. In theory, a 4% withdrawal rate should not deplete the portfolio value. This should also be inflation hedged because the portfolio should appreciate to cover inflation over time.

In this article I will test this inflation assumption as well as calculate the required retirement funds based on published data on American household spending which is has to be less than or equal to the 4% yield from the portfolio.

Historical household income and expenditure

Year Chained CPI Consumer All Items (Dec YoY) Age 55-64 Avg. Expenditure % change Lifestyle Impact Over 65 Avg. Expenditure % change Lifestyle Impact 2000 2.60% $39,340 -0.10% -2.70% $26,533 0.00% -2.60% 2001 1.27% $41,462 5.39% 4.13% $27,714 4.45% 3.18% 2002 2.02% $44,330 6.92% 4.90% $28,105 1.41% -0.61% 2003 1.70% $44,191 -0.31% -2.01% $29,376 4.52% 2.82% 2004 3.15% $47,299 7.03% 3.88% $31,104 5.88% 2.73% 2005 2.88% $49,592 4.85% 1.97% $32,866 5.66% 2.79% 2006 2.27% $50,789 2.41% 0.14% $35,058 6.67% 4.40% 2007 3.67% $53,786 5.90% 2.23% $36,530 4.20% 0.53% 2008 0.22% $54,783 1.85% 1.64% $36,844 0.86% 0.64% 2009 2.46% $52,463 -4.23% -6.69% $37,562 1.95% -0.51% 2010 1.28% $50,900 -2.98% -4.26% $36,802 -2.02% -3.31% 2011 2.93% $53,616 5.34% 2.40% $39,173 6.44% 3.51% 2012 1.48% $55,636 3.77% 2.28% $40,410 3.16% 1.67% 2013 1.32% $55,892 0.46% -0.86% $41,403 2.46% 1.14% 2014 0.52% $56,267 0.67% 0.15% $43,635 5.39% 4.87% 2015 0.43% $58,781 4.47% 4.04% $44,664 2.36% 1.93% 2016 1.81% $61,346 4.36% 2.56% $45,756 2.44% 0.64% 2017 1.69% $64,972 5.91% 4.22% $49,542 8.27% 6.58%

In the table above, I selected Average American Household Expenditure by Age Groups 55 to 64, and above 65 for the period between 2000 and 2017. This is referenced to the Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

In this table, the most obvious observation is that as the expenditure for households above 65 years old drastically reduces and this is consistent throughout the 2000 to 2017 period. For 2017, expenditure is $15,430 (-24%) lesser. Secondly, in most years, year-on-year expenditure growth outpaced inflation. The most noticeable year was in 2017. I measured the difference in inflation and expense growth in the columns called "Lifestyle Impact" to reflect the expense growth that arises through cost escalations unique to the living habits or circumstances of households in the respective age groups.

Required retirement portfolio amount

Assuming a retirement age at 65 and an average annual expenditure of $49,542, the required retirement portfolio would be $1,238,550. This amount would yield 4% returns to cover annual expenses for the household.

An earlier retirement at age 55 would require $1.35 million to cover the additional expenses (as below).

Age (end of) 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 Yearly expense $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 $ 65 Retirement fund $1,353 $1,342 $1,331 $1,319 $1,307 $1,295 $1,281 $1,268 $1,253 $1,239 Depletion $ (11) $ (11) $ (12) $ (12) $ (13) $ (13) $ (14) $ (14) $ (15) $ (15)

Figures are in USD '000s

Net worth of an American household at age 55

Based on the Federal Reserve 2016 SCF data, "A household led by a 55-59 year old with a net worth of $1,350,000.00 was in net worth percentile 85% in 2016. This centile ranged from $1,325,470.18 to $1,362,074.12. Around 1,906,662 of the 12,711,082 households in this age range had $1,325,470.18 or more in net worth."

The target $1.35 million for investments requires a further look into whether the fund includes an owner-occupied property or not. If it does include the property, the opportunity cost of not investing to yield 4% return and property maintenance fees should at least cover the rental expense for this retirement model to work out.

The critical point to assert with these published data is that while these are aggregated data and may not apply to any individual in particular, it does highlight broadly speaking, that only the top 15% of American households are able to retire at 55!

The median net worth as presented below for age bracket 60-64 is actually only $224,775. More startling is that this amount includes the equity value in the property (I assume mostly are owner-occupied). Excluding the equity value of the property, net worth declines to $105,876.

The large skew between the median and average also shows the disparity in savings between the higher income earners and the lower income earners.

Getting from median net worth to a sustainable retirement portfolio

Let's take a look further at the necessary steps required to start off the savings and investment journey and to get on track to retire or be financially free explore options or creative pursuits.

I have assumed a savings rate of 30% from the after tax income by averaging the 2nd 20% quintile and 3rd 20% quintile as published by the BLS, which is $39,827. I have done this to remove the skew of using average income after tax which is $63,606. Inflation and yield were assumed at 1.7% and 10% respectively.

In the table above, it would seem that only if we start saving 30% for 33 years, we probably would be able to retire comfortably. Apart from that all other age groups are facing a shortfall in actual savings compared to targeted retirement fund amount.

The assumption that our expense actually grows along with inflation is also incorrect following the earlier table tracking growth in expenses by age group historically through 2000 to 2017.

Saving up for retirement now!

The shortfall from this calculation is very substantial. As I have written in the past on the importance of savings, every dollar saved now can potentially turn into a lot more than we imagine.

Value of $1 saved and reinvested at 10%:

$1 Saved $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Return 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% Period 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Future Value $1.61 $2.59 $4.18 $6.73 $10.83 $17.45 $28.10 $45.26

Value of $1 saved and reinvested at 5%:

$1 Saved $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Return 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% Period 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Future Value $1.28 $1.63 $2.08 $2.65 $3.39 $4.32 $5.52 $7.04

In my assumption above of 30% saving rate, I am 5x higher than the 6.1% saving rate for October 2018, and the peak in the last 10 years was at 11%.

Based on the same assumptions in the earlier 30% table, my estimated saving rate required to reach the required retirement goal are as follows:

The savings rate required to retire goes from extremely unlikely (95%) at age 37 to absurd at 1,050% at age 52.

Retirement begins today

In conclusion, retirement begins today and it starts through saving a substantial portion of earned income, and then reinvesting that savings at a reasonably high rate of 10% (the average return on the S&P 500 for the past 90 years is 9.8%). This perhaps does not sit well with investors who generally (and understandably) would take a balanced approach to portfolio allocation. However, based on the data published and the reasons above, it is time to start saving aggressively and investing with some measure of risk-taking, especially for investors with a longer time frame before retiring.

