V.F. Corporation: Get 2 Great Companies For The Price Of 1

The upcoming spin-off will allow management of each independent company to focus their efforts for continued shareholder return.

Shares are currently ~26% off their 52-week high and during the "December Dump" they were down over 30%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has been in business for 119 years and has paid and increased dividend payments to shareholders for the last 46 years. V.F. Corporation's share price is currently ~26% below its mid-August peak and during the worst of the "December Dump" it was down over 30%. Those kind of declines for a stalwart company such as V.F. Corporation get my attention and led me to update my analysis of the company.

Dividend History

When I invest my savings into a company I want that investment to treat me like an owner. That means I want them to show me some cold, hard cash if they don't have a better use for it.

Image by author; data source from V.F. Corporation's SEC filings. A full screen version of this chart is available here.

*Payments from 1989 through 1992 are input as annual payments.*

V.F. Corporation has increased dividends for 46 consecutive years giving them the title of Dividend Champion. Even better is that V.F. Corporation has been growing the dividend payment at a very healthy rate. Starting in 2006 every 10 year rolling dividend growth rate has been at least 10%.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1989 $0.0587 1990 $0.1248 112.61% 1991 $0.1274 2.08% 1992 $0.1389 9.03% 33.26% 1993 $0.1525 9.79% 6.91% 1994 $0.1625 6.56% 8.45% 22.59% 1995 $0.1725 6.15% 7.49% 6.69% 1996 $0.1825 5.80% 6.17% 7.45% 1997 $0.1925 5.48% 5.81% 6.74% 1998 $0.2025 5.19% 5.49% 5.84% 1999 $0.2125 4.94% 5.20% 5.51% 13.73% 2000 $0.2225 4.71% 4.95% 5.22% 5.95% 2001 $0.2325 4.49% 4.71% 4.96% 6.20% 2002 $0.2425 4.30% 4.50% 4.73% 5.73% 2003 $0.2525 4.12% 4.31% 4.51% 5.17% 2004 $0.2625 3.96% 4.13% 4.32% 4.91% 2005 $0.2750 4.76% 4.28% 4.33% 4.77% 2006 $0.4850 76.36% 24.31% 15.84% 10.27% 2007 $0.5575 14.95% 28.54% 18.12% 11.22% 2008 $0.5825 4.48% 28.43% 18.20% 11.14% 2009 $0.5925 1.72% 6.90% 17.68% 10.80% 2010 $0.6075 2.53% 2.90% 17.18% 10.57% 2011 $0.6525 7.41% 3.86% 6.11% 10.87% 2012 $0.7575 16.09% 8.53% 6.32% 12.06% 2013 $0.9150 20.79% 14.63% 9.45% 13.74% 2014 $1.1075 21.04% 19.29% 13.33% 15.48% 2015 $1.3300 20.09% 20.64% 16.97% 17.07% 2016 $1.5300 15.04% 18.69% 18.58% 12.17% 2017 $1.7200 12.42% 15.81% 17.82% 11.93% 2018 $1.8900 9.88% 12.43% 15.61% 12.49%

Table by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation's Investor Relations. A graphical version of this chart is available here.

For investors the primary importance should be the safety and ability of a company to continue to pay and grow the dividend payment in the future. VF's payout ratios have been less consistent that I would have expected; however, they've still typically been in the 30-60% range and the dividend looks very safe.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

How Does V.F. Corporation Make Money?

V.F. Corporation is a global clothing and apparel powerhouse. In FY 2017 V.F. Corporation had 5 brands that brought in more than $1 B in annual revenues. VF is separated into 4 segments:

Outdoor & Action Sports with brands such as Vans, The North Face, and Timberland Jeanswear which includes Wrangler and Lee jeans Imagewear that oversees brands such as Red Kap, Bulwark, and Dickies Other which includes the operation of VF Outlet stores

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

As I mentioned earlier V.F. Corporation is a global powerhouse in the clothing and apparel industry. For FY 2017 the United States generated ~57% of revenues with the remaining 43% coming from international sources, primarily in Europe.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

V.F. Corporation sells their apparel to both traditional retail outlets as well as direct-to-consumer via its own stores as well as a rapidly growing e-commerce segment that saw 34% growth in 2017. The direct-to-consumer business saw revenues grow 17% in 2017 and accounted for 32% of FY 2017's revenue.

Upcoming Spinoff

In August 2018 V.F. Corporation announced their intention to split into 2 companies with the spin-off expected to be completed in the first half of 2019. The current V.F. Corporation will be split into Kontoor Brands and V.F. Corporation. Managements' reason for the split is that the businesses require different priorities and strategies and that it makes sense to simplify the business as is into two independent businesses where the management of each can focus on the best initiatives for each separate company.

Kontoor Brands will be comprised of the Wrangler and Lee Brands jeans wear as well as the retail outlet stores segments. Estimated annual revenues for Kontoor Brands is >$2.5 B with a sustainable high dividend yield. The primary growth focus will be on Asia, specifically China; however, I think the main focus will be on operational efficiencies.

The remaining V.F. Corporation is estimated to have annual revenues >$11 B with an expected dividend yield in line with the S&P 500. V.F. Corporation will be focused on a growth strategy through further M&A of attractive brands as well as accelerating growth of the current brands under the V.F. Corporation umbrella.

Quantitative Quality

Companies that are built for the long run will show it in their numbers. When analyzing a potential investment I prefer to examine companies primarily through their cash flows.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

Coming out of the "Great Recession" V.F. Corporation did a solid job increasing revenue every year from 2009 through 2015. However, since then top line growth has stagnated. From 2008 through 2017 revenue has grown a total of 54% or 5.0% per year over that time.

Over that same time both operating and free cash flow have improved more, on a percentage basis, than revenue. Operating cash flow grew 117% or 9.0% per year while free cash flow grew 128% or 9.6% per year. Since cash flow generation outpaced revenue growth VF has seen an improvement in their cash flow margins.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

As a sign of a strong cash generating business model I like to see a steady or increasing free cash flow margin that's at least 10%. VF 's free cash flow margin has hovered around the 10% level with fluctuations both above and below that mark. Over the last 10 years the free cash flow margin has averaged 9.8%.

I prefer to use the free cash flow return on equity and invested capital to examine the profitability of the company. The FCF ROIC is the excess cash that you could theoretically "take out" of the business if you owned it outright under the current capital structure. I want to see FCF ROIC over 10%.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

VF has maintained a FCF ROIC above the 10% level each of the last 10 years with an average of 16.1%. VF Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio has doubled from the end of FY 2015 which explains the widening gap between FCF ROE and ROIC. The debt is not a concern at this time; however, it's something to keep an eye on moving forward.

To get an idea of how V.F. Corporation uses its free cash flow I examine a few variations on the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF): The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash used to repurchase shares.

Ideally a company will show positive FCFaDB numbers since that would mean that the company generates excess cash from the business to maintain and grow, pay shareholders dividends, repurchase shares and still have some left over to shore up the balance sheet or for other uses. A positive FCFaDB is what will allow management to continue to grow the dividend going forward along with growth of the business.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

As we saw earlier, VF has made steady improvement in their FCF. Over the last 10 years FCF has grown 128% or 9.6% per year. That growth in FCF is what has allowed management to move up the capital allocation ladder and on to dividends as a way to return cash to shareholders.

The FCFaD has also been positive every year over the last 10 years. That means that the dividend is well covered by the cash generated from the business and there's still room for the dividend to grow in the future assuming nothing materially changes for the company. This also allows management to move another rung higher on the the capital allocation ladder and move towards share buybacks.

V.F. Corporation had previously generated positive FCFaDB from 2008 through 2014. However, since 2014 FCFaDB has been negative each year with a net overspend of $1.49 B. Roughly 27% of that overspend was covered via draw down of the cash on the balance sheet, but that still leaves a net $1.09 B overspend that had to be financed elsewhere. The excess spending on buybacks will eventually need to stop or the balance sheet will need to be leveraged up.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

From the end of fiscal year 2008 through the end of fiscal year 2017 VF's share count was reduced from 445 M to 404 M. That's a decrease of ~9.2% or 1.1% per year. Looking closer you'll notice that share repurchases were ramped up starting in FY 2014 with all net share count reductions coming over that time.

Image by author; data sourced from V.F. Corporation SEC filings

Valuation

V.F. Corporation has a long history of paying and growing dividends to owners and the dividend is still well covered by both earnings and free cash flow. Free cash flow generation isn't stellar, but still regularly meets the 10% level. Likewise, V.F. Corporation maintains high free cash flow return on invested capital. While I think V.F. Corporation "the business" is wonderful that doesn't necessarily make V.F. Corporation "the stock" a great investment.

One of the methods that I like to use to determine a fair value for a company is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends of a company, apply a reasonable valuation on those future earnings and determining whether the return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

Analysts expect V.F. Corporation to earn $3.71 per share for FY 2019 and $4.16 for FY 2020 with annual earnings growth of 13.45% for the next 5 years total. I then assumed that V.F. Corporation can generate 8.0% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Annual dividend growth is assumed to generally track earnings growth in order to maintain a payout ratio around 50%.

Moving on to the future valuation on those earnings I let history be my guide to see if it makes sense. Over the last decade market participants have valued V.F. Corporation's earnings between roughly 8x-30x. In most "normal" market environments I would think shares of V.F. Corporation would trade for between 15x-30x.

VFC Normalized PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in V.F. Corporation could provide supposing the above assumptions are met. Returns include estimated dividend payments assuming a purchase of shares around $71.50 and are run through the end of calendar year 2023, "5 Year", and calendar year 2028, "10 year".

Alternatively I wanted to include target purchase prices assuming both a 10% and 15% discount rate based on the various future P/E ratios. A purchase at these prices should generate ~10% and ~15% annual returns, respectively, once again assuming the above assumptions are met.

Conclusion

After the sell off in V.F. Corporation's share price during 4Q 2018 shares now look attractive for a long term investment. If growth pans out as expected there's a high likelihood of seeing 10%+ annual returns. I've put in a limit order to purchase share slightly below the current price and hope it hits prior to earnings. Should the share price continue to fall, either post earnings or due to a general market sell-off, I'd be looking to add another lot of shares between $60-$65. For investors that want to target at least a 3.0% initial yield the purchase price would need to be at $68 based on the current quarterly payout of $0.51 per share.

The upcoming spin-off of Kontoor Brands is just icing on the cake. By splitting in 2 companies it should allow management at both companies to focus on strategies that best maximize their operations and returns. Shareholders of V.F. Corporation will be able to buy 2 great companies that should continue the dividend growth history of the current iteration of V.F. Corporation for years to come.

I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.