Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), the maker of open-source software dedicated toward searching data within applications, remains a hot stock more than three months after its IPO. After going public in early October at $36 per share, Elastic has skyrocketed - today, the stock stands at ~2x its original IPO price. And though the majority of the high-growth SaaS sector has cratered in the past few months, Elastic has held relatively firm - compared to its all-time high, Elastic shares have barely shed 15%.

There's no doubt that Elastic deserves some kudos for being a unique software offering with virtually no direct competition, and a wide plethora of use cases that has led to aggressive top-line expansion. However, Elastic’s relative outperformance to the rest of the market gives us cause for concern, especially as the company’s fundamentals are far from perfect. Elastic’s main merit is growth - its >70% revenue growth rate in the most recent quarter is certainly one to envy. Likewise for billings, which also leaped 73% y/y in its fiscal Q2 earnings quarter (calendar Q3).

Under the hood, however, there are some potential red flags to note. On the growth front, we note that Elastic’s revenue mix has tilted slightly heavier into professional services. Like most fellow software companies, Elastic relies on services for a small slice of its revenues - but since these services are performed at barely above cost, there is a margin cost associated with a heavier services mix. In addition to this, Elastic also posts heavy operating losses - and its free cash flow profile has similarly soured over the past quarter.

All this comes amid a high valuation when the rest of the market is relatively cheaper, making Elastic a risky play at near all-time highs. In addition, note that Elastic’s lockup expiration date is looming in the short-term horizon - according to NASDAQ, the lockup period will expire on April 3. For a stock that has already had a sharp winning streak, I’d be inclined to lock in gains and invest elsewhere.

Valuation update

First, a quick check on where Elastic is currently trading. At its current share price of ~$71, Elastic carries a market cap of $5.06 billion. After netting off the company’s $318.6 million of balance sheet cash, Elastic’s enterprise value stands at $4.74 billion.

This is a huge valuation for a company whose revenue expectations are still relatively small. Let’s fast forward ahead to FY20 (which, for Elastic, is the fiscal year ending in April 2020), where consensus expectations pin Elastic’s revenue at $348.1 million (per Yahoo! Finance data), which represents a 35% y/y growth rate over expected FY19 revenues of $257.6 million.

Against this revenue estimate, Elastic trades at a gargantuan 13.6x EV/expected FY20 revenues. It’s true that Elastic posts one of the largest growth rates in the SaaS sector - but even so, a mid-teens revenue multiple vaults Elastic to the top of the valuation charts in the SaaS sector. For reference, here’s where the other top SaaS names currently trade on a forward-twelve month revenue multiple basis:

In my view, the fact that Elastic’s valuation has reached such a feverish level warrants a cooldown - especially with a lockup expiration incoming, as well as heavy losses that may not look so appealing amid a turbulent market that is rotating more toward value-oriented stocks.

Heavier services mix weighs on margins

Now let's dive a bit deeper into why Elastic's fundamentals may not be as rosy as they seem. Though Elastic has maintained a ferocious growth rate since going public, we have to question the sources of Elastic's growth. In particular, we note that the revenue line-item that saw the fastest growth in Elastic's most recent quarterly earnings was professional services, which leaped about 2.5x to $5.1 million:

Figure 1. Elastic 2Q19 results Source: Elastic Q2 earnings release

Note also that Elastic reported a $5.6 million cost of revenues associated with professional services - indicating that Elastic actually performed services at a margin below cost. When we consider the fact that Elastic's professional services revenue mix has jumped up to 8% (from 6% in the year-ago quarter), this gives us cause for concern. As a result of this unfavorable mix shift, gross margins in Elastic's fiscal second quarter dropped to 70.8%, down 500bps from 75.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating and FCF margins also see meaningful declines

Gross margins weren't the only sore spot in Elastic's earnings. Unsurprisingly, operating margins saw a notable compression as well - down to -37.8% on a GAAP basis, a far wider loss than -23.7% in the year-ago quarter. As is true of most high-growth software companies, heavy sales and marketing investments are the primary culprit - sales costs rose more than 2x to $34.6 million, up from $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Aside from impacting Elastic's GAAP margins, the company's unfortunate combination of a poorer revenue mix and heavier sales costs have also eaten into its free cash flows. Despite posting positive FCF in 2Q18, the company's FCF turned negative in the most recent quarter, while FCF margins dipped to -2% (a twelve-point drop from 10% in the prior period):

Figure 2. Elastic FCF trends Source: Elastic Q2 earnings release

When bull markets are in full force and investors are throwing their weight behind growth stocks, dips in operating and FCF margins may not matter as much. But even though the first few weeks of January offered some relief to growth stocks, we're far from making a full recovery, and investors are still jittery on loss-leading names with no proven path to profitability. If Elastic's margin deterioration becomes a trend that continues into Q3 and Q4, the stock may give back some of its recent gains.

Key takeaways

At a mid-teens forward revenue multiple, Elastic shares are essentially priced for perfection. Although Elastic's growth remains top-notch, its full fundamental picture remains far from perfect. In particular, the company has seen some burgeoning issues with a rising professional services mix and a declining free cash flow profile. In the face of a near-term lockup expiration, I'd steer clear of Elastic. There are far better names at more compelling prices to invest in at the moment - names I like in particular are Dropbox (DBX), Docusign (DOCU), and Zillow (Z).