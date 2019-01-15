Apergy Corporation's Strategies Are Built On Specifics

|
About: Apergy Corporation (APY), Includes: OIH
by: Badsha Chowdhury
Badsha Chowdhury
Value, long/short equity, research analyst, oil & gas
Summary

Long-term growth in crude oil and natural gas production will drive Apergy Corporation.

APY’s engineered products service the fast-growing unconventional shale energy production.

It is investing in international geographies where unconventional shale production show potential.

The company faces headwinds from tariff-related cost inflation and completion activity slowdown in the short-run.

Apergy’s cash flow is strong.

APY builds on the long-term outlook

Apergy Corporation (APY) offers engineered equipment and technologies provide efficient functioning of wells from drilling to completion to production. APY relies on long-term energy market growth, based