Apergy Corporation's Strategies Are Built On Specifics
About: Apergy Corporation (APY), Includes: OIH
by: Badsha Chowdhury
Summary
Long-term growth in crude oil and natural gas production will drive Apergy Corporation.
APY’s engineered products service the fast-growing unconventional shale energy production.
It is investing in international geographies where unconventional shale production show potential.
The company faces headwinds from tariff-related cost inflation and completion activity slowdown in the short-run.
Apergy’s cash flow is strong.
APY builds on the long-term outlook
Apergy Corporation (APY) offers engineered equipment and technologies provide efficient functioning of wells from drilling to completion to production. APY relies on long-term energy market growth, based