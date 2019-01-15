How Much Exposure Do YieldCos Have To The PG&E Bankruptcy?

There are compelling arguments both for and against breaking the contracts.

On Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) announced its intent to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This sparked a selloff among renewable energy YieldCos over worries that power purchase agreements (PPAs) might be terminated. In this article, I hope to provide an overview of whether or not PG&E can and will terminate PPAs and the potential impact on yieldcos.

Can PG&E Terminate PPAs?

Let me start by acknowledging that I have little to no experience in bankruptcy proceedings. Everything in this section is based on my rudimentary knowledge gleaned from internet searches, so take it with lots of grains of salt.

From what I can gather, PPAs might be classified as a supply agreement, which would be considered an “executory contract.” Executory contracts may be accepted or rejected by the debtor, pending approval by the bankruptcy court.

In my opinion, this suggests that PG&E can break its PPAs. Whether or not the bankruptcy court will approve will depend on how the contracts affect the continued operations of the company.

If a PPA is terminated, it is treated as a breach of contract, and the corresponding yieldco could claim damages with the same rights as unsecured bondholders.

Will PG&E Terminate PPAs?

Just because they can doesn’t necessarily mean that they will. Here are several arguments for and against terminating PPAs.

For Termination

Older PPAs may be above market rates

Over the past decade, the cost of renewable energy has dropped drastically. PPAs for older renewable energy projects required higher rates in order to be economical, but may no longer be competitive with current market rates.

Declining customer demand

In PG&E’s 3rd quarter report, the reported average cost of purchased power was 25.2 cents per kWh, well above the 15.1 cents per kWh the previous year. The company attributed this sudden spike to:

lower Utility electric customer demand, driven by customer departures to CCAs or direct access providers, and a larger percentage of higher cost renewable energy resources being allocated to the fewer remaining Utility electric customers and by increased CAISO market volatility PG&E Q3 2018 10-Q

Given declining customer demand, it may make sense to eliminate higher cost PPAs.

Against Termination

PG&E needs to buy electricity

PG&E owns a total of 7687 MW operating capacity. Even if all of its plants were run at 100% capacity for the entire year (unlikely due to maintenance, renewables, and required redundancies), they would only produce approximately 67,300 GWh of electricity. However, in 2017, PG&E delivered 82,200 GWh electricity to customers. This means that unless customer demand drops by more than 20%, PG&E must buy electricity from somewhere.

California Renewable Energy Mandate

California has long been a leader in mandating renewable energy production targets. The most recent bill to pass requires 50% renewables by 2025 and 60% by 2030. This forces PG&E to either build its own renewable energy plants or purchase the electricity from renewable energy projects through PPAs.

Electricity purchases are passed through to customers and do not impact earnings

If you delve into PG&E’s SEC filings, you’ll find that the costs to purchase electricity through PPAs are listed under “Revenues/Costs that did not impact earnings.” Why? Because these costs are all passed through to the customers.

In general, expenses the Utility is authorized to pass through directly to customers (such as costs to purchase electricity and natural gas, as well as costs to fund public purpose programs), and the corresponding amount of revenues collected to recover those pass-through costs, do not impact earnings. PG&E Q3 2018 10-Q

What effect would this have on yieldcos?

I went through the company presentations and SEC filings for 5 of the more widely followed yieldcos (AY, CWEN, NEP, PEGI, TERP) to determine their exposure to PG&E as an offtake counterparty. (I did not include BEP because technically they are a limited partnership, not a corporation. Also, as a Bermuda company they are not required to file with the SEC so I could not determine which of their assets might be linked to PG&E. BEP also consolidates TERP financials in their earnings)

Source: Author, data compiled from company presentations and SEC filings

Atlantica Yield: Owns one project linked to PG&E, but it is a rather large portion of their renewable energy portfolio at 280 MW out of 1446 MW. Fortunately, they also own some natural gas, transmission, and water assets which softens the blow, but up to 15% of revenues may be at risk. Dividend payout is at 80% of CAFD which gives some margin for an adverse result.

Clearway Energy: Has a very large portion of portfolio tied to PG&E contracts – 1200 MW out of 5405 MW, putting 22% of revenues potentially at risk. Dividend is at 85% of CAFD with not a lot of wiggle room.

Nextera Energy Partners: I couldn’t ascertain the counterparty for all of NEP’s assets, but at least 400 MW out of 4719 MW are contracted to PG&E. Fortunately, the company provided an investor update in December that indicated that 15-18% of CAFD is tied to PG&E. I used 17%, corresponding to the revenues from PG&E as reported in the 2017 10-K. There is little to no risk in NEP’s dividend as they are currently paying out only 25% of CAFD and plan to continue growing the dividend at 12-15% annually through 2023.

Pattern Energy: Has one project contracted to PG&E, representing 4% of their portfolio (101 MW out of 2806 MW) PEGI’s dividend payout has been stuck at 100% of CAFD for about a year now, so a PPA termination could force a cut, but management has been recycling assets to raise capital for growth in order to reduce the payout ratio.

Terraform Power: Has a number of assets in California but only one linked to PG&E. At 23.5 MW out of a 3640 MW portfolio, this should have little or no impact on Terraform’s finances. Current payout is at 85% of CAFD.

Conclusion

PG&E’s bankruptcy could have potentially material impacts on several yieldcos if their PPAs were terminated. Whether or not they are will ultimately depend on California lawmakers and the bankruptcy court. Atlantica Yield and Clearway Energy are at highest risk. Nextera Energy Partners also has a significant link to PG&E but their finances are solid enough to handle losing some business. Pattern Energy has medium-low risk but their financials are shaky. Terraform Power has little to no risk related to the PG&E bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI, TERP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.