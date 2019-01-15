GSE Stocks Moving On New FHFA Director Otting Comments

Calabria is the nomination for permanent FHFA director and he has said that so far the bipartisan law HERA (which he helped write) has not been followed by previous FHFA directors.

Otting says there are things he can do during his tenure at FHFA moving the administration's mission down the rails before Mark Calabria is confirmed.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have been in conservatorship for over 10 years while the government has been taking all of their money leaving existing shareholders with nothing. Up until last week, prior administration officials were still in key positions. Now, Trump has taken control of Treasury and FHFA, the two government agencies overseeing the PSPA that systematically drains Fannie and Freddie of their capital.

Investment Thesis: FHFA has a new acting director. The new acting director has now said "our goal is to be able to complete the release of the GSEs..." which means that the current administration will be exploring options to remedy their capital situation and restructure them. Right now the GSEs have negligible amounts of capital. So what's going to happen is FHFA will finalize a proposed capital rule and that capital rule will guide the recapitalization process via equity offerings until the two companies meet the proposed capital rule and conservatorship ends. Right now it is impossible for the two companies to raise capital or attract capital because the Preferred Securities Purchase Agreement prevents them from retaining capital. According to the insider recapitalization plan, that's the first thing that the administration needs to deal with. Otting said there's a lot he can accomplish to further housing reform during his tenure at the agency. Outside of finalizing a proposed capital rule, he could make changes with Mnuchin to the PSPA. I would expect the announcement of these changes to have a material impact on the equity prices. In any recapitalization, I'd expect preferred to get par. Depending on recapitalization mechanics, common may outperform preferred, but there are a lot of moving pieces there so I currently only own preferred.

Prior CFO of Fannie Tim Howard Comments

Timothy J Howard, who is the prior CFO of Fannie Mae, runs a blog: https://howardonmortgagefinance.com/. He has commented that Joseph Otting understands that Treasury and FHFA have been working together to prevent Fannie and Freddie from emerging from conservatorship and that with his leadership he has said in a way that leaves no doubt that the new administration is committed to releasing them instead:

In terms of timeline, the next material deadline is when the Senate banking committee meets on the Calabria FHFA nomination. If the sweep is still in effect then, it will be interesting to see what he has to say about that considering that in his white paper he said it was illegal.

Summary & Conclusion

Otting is the new FHFA acting director. Calabria is in the confirmation process. The administration remains in complete control over outcome. Otting has been on the job one week so far and hasn't made any material changes but has already been interviewed and his first interview on the subject has been promising. Otting used to be at OneWest with Mnuchin, so you have two guys who know how to work together on both sides of the PSPA. At OneWest they worked for John Paulson. This time doesn't seem much different.

Since Otting's first interview, the preferred stocks have gone up significantly on volume. There is still a lot of upside left considering they are trading at 25-35% of par value. I expect imminent updates on the proposed capital rule and net worth sweep. I expect the preferred to trade over 50% of par value when the sweep agreement is changed in favor of releasing the GSEs from conservatorship. The primary question on that is one of timing. I am not sure if the government shutdown is impacting this at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO, FNMAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.