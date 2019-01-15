How Low Might Micron's Earnings Get?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ian Croci as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

On December 18, 2018, Micron (MU) reported earnings, or more accurately, guidance, that shocked investors. By guiding for $1.65-$1.85, a $1.75 midpoint, against Q1 earnings of $2.97, they guided for a 41% hit to the bottom line sequentially. There's no good way of putting this - making 41% less money over the course of one quarter can certainly never be looked at as a good thing. What I intend to do here, is to try and plot a trajectory for how bad earnings may get over the course of 2019, such that investors can have a good idea of what to expect.

Gross Margins and Revenues

When discussing margins, I have found that the way it is normally reported can be somewhat confusing. To me, I find it easier to understand margins as "markup", or how much the company generated in profits relative to the costs of producing its products. For instance, Micron reported 58.32% gross profit margin in its Q1 earnings report. The important thing to consider is that 58.32% of revenues are gross profits, against only 41.68% costs, making gross profits significantly higher than cost of goods sold. In this case, 58.32/41.68, for a markup of 139.9% (and revenues equal to 239.9% of costs). A 10% reduction in the "gross margin" figure, from 58.32% to 48.32%, is a hugely significant change that may not be initially realized. 48.32/51.68 gives us a markup of only 93.5%, and revenues equal to 193.5% of costs. So long as cost of goods sold remains the same, this hypothetical 10% reduction in gross margin, thus gives us a 19.3% reduction in revenues (193.5/239.9), and a 31.2% reduction in gross profits (93.5/139.9). The table below represents the relationship between gross margins, markup, and revenues as a percentage of COGS. Keep this in mind, and in the future, I will be using markup using these same calculations.

GM 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% Markup 11% 25% 43% 67% 100% 150% 233% 400% 900% Rev/COGS 111% 125% 143% 167% 200% 250% 333% 500% 1000%

In Q1 FY2019, per the 10-Q, Micron reported revenue of $7,913M, cost of goods sold (COGS), including depreciation, of $3,298M, and gross profit of $4,615M. A look back at historical COGS shows it's very stable at ~$2B/Q plus depreciation which has been rising slowly. Depreciation, being an artifact of historical capital expenditures, can't be reduced by cutting production, but production cuts would reduce material costs. Given this information, I think it's very likely to see continued stability, and slight increases, in COGS into the future, as depreciation continues to rise and material costs stay roughly flat, so long as management doesn't indicate they're shutting down old capacity without replacement. With steady margins and rising COGS, revenues and gross profit will naturally rise. Of course, margins are not going to be steady going forward.

This brings us to management's guide for Q2, the moment that shook investors and analysts across the board. My personal experience while listening to the call was of significant disbelief and confusion, as I heard CFO David Zinsner speak the words, "We expect revenue to be in the range of $5.7 billion to $6.3 billion, and gross margins to be in the range of 50% to 53%." With this statement, David offered up a revenue guidance cut of 24.2% sequentially, and I was pretty blown away. But as CEO Sanjay Mehrota's comment earlier in the call mentioned, "Given our attractive cost structure on leading-edge NAND and DRAM, in this market environment, we will manage pricing and carry inventory as necessary to optimize our profitability," we know that Micron intends to carry excess inventory, and not sell excessively into market weakness as they and others had in past cycles.

Supply Elasticity

It seems to me that something rarely, if ever, mentioned on Micron articles is the idea I've come to refer to as "Supply Elasticity", or the idea of limiting sales into weaker pricing environments. This is much the same way as customers may buy more products under weak pricing leading to "Demand Elasticity". With Sanjay's remarks on the conference call, and the disconnect I intuitively had upon hearing a 24% revenue guidance cut against only a 7% margin cut, I knew there was a story here that nobody seemed to be talking about.

Digging into guidance, we've got a revenue guide for $5,700M-$6,300M, and gross margin guidance for 50-53%. I think it's fair to assume that there's a proportional relationship between the two, and higher gross margins and higher revenues will go hand in hand. By reversing gross margin, we have cost of goods sold at 47-50%. At the bottom end of guidance with COGS at 50% of $5,700M revenues, we would expect $2,850M in cost of goods sold. At the top end of guidance with COGS at 47% of $6,300M revenues, we would expect $2,951M. This is close enough that I imagine management is guiding for $2,900M COGS, and the $50M either way is a rounding error. This is $400M less than Q1, and equal to 20% of material costs in that period. This indicates to me that the company is planning to carry ~20% of production, by cost, this quarter. This is likely to be in their lowest-margin products, and would thus bring down gross margin significantly if they sold it.

By assuming the worst, when it comes to products that Micron is choosing to carry into inventory, that all of these products can only be sold at marginal cost, we can begin to build out a worst-case scenario. Adding in the $400M back to COGS and revenues, we would come to $6,100M-$6,700M revenues against $3,300M COGS. Gross profit would be the exact same as if we had not added these revenues back into the mix, at $2,850M-$3,350M. This would leave us with gross margin figures of 46-51%.

Looking at the problem another way, by using our markup calculation, we can come to the best-case scenario for how much inventory the company is holding back. By assuming that the products Micron is carrying have the same margins as the average of everything else, we can draw the upper bound of possibilities. It would be illogical for the company to build inventory of products that carried above-average margins, so this is definitely the best-case scenario. Against gross margins of 50-53%, we come to an markup of 100-113%, and revenues of 200-213% of costs. Against relatively stable COGS at $3,300M, this would give us gross profits of $3,300-3,729M and revenues of $6,600-7,029M.

By comparing these numbers, which are a representation of how much the company could generate in best- and worst-case scenarios, to how the company actually guided Q2, we can see how supply elasticity affected revenues. At the midpoint of the worst-case scenario, we came to $6,400M in revenues. At the midpoint of our best-case scenario, we came to $6,814M in revenues. This has 6%-12% of revenues being carried forward. Odds are that reality is in the middle somewhere, and for simplicity's sake, I'm going to strike right in the middle at 9%, and use this figure in future calculations. By striking in the middle, these products carry a gross margin of 25.75%, or a markup of 34.7%.

When valuing the company, it would be prudent to add back in these carried inventories into valuations. Any products not sold now are planned to be sold later, at a higher price, so accounting for them at current price seems to be a fairly reasonable practice. The risk is that pricing never recovers, but that's well beyond the scope of this article. According to Q2 guidance, "Based on a share count of approximately 1.15 billion fully diluted shares, we expect EPS to be $1.75, plus or minus $0.10." We can come to a midpoint of $2,012M net income. By adding back the 9% of revenues, at half of the average margin, we can add in $154M of pre-tax gross profit, which should work out to be about $140M to net income. This adds an extra $0.12/share to EPS for Q2, and changes the sequential decline from -41% to -37%. This has the sequential decline coming out 10% less bad than initially assumed, and any future declines will be doubly affected by accelerating inventory hold.

Earnings Trajectory

With memory prices continuing to trend downwards at a steep rate, it's inevitable that Micron's revenues, margins, and bottom line will all continue down until such a time as memory prices flatten out. By watching the rate of change of revenues, I believe we are able to plot out the trajectory. In the chart below, I lay out the relationships between revenue, sequential growth rates, and the change in growth rates. Growth was rapid, and relatively stable throughout FY2018, before it suddenly went into a tailspin and revenues have been accelerating downwards ever since the beginning of FY2019. However, with the adjustment and guide for Q2, it would appear as though the rate of downward acceleration is slowing. This tells me that, while the pricing continues downwards, it's easing off of the gas pedal. This indicates that it will soon stop accelerating altogether.

Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 est Revenue $6.80B $7.35B $7.80B $8.44B $7.91B $6.00B Inv Adjust 9% Growth 11% 8% 6% 8% -6% -17% ΔGrowth +1% -3% -2% +2% -14% -11%

As soon as the decline stops accelerating, it will not be long until it turns back into an uptrend. I think there's a good chance that we see another sequential decline of 17% into Q3 (with a zero rate of change), with accelerating inventory carrying up to 18% due to even lower prices. This gives us an organic run-rate revenue of $5,478M, and an 18% reduction due to inventory carry gives us an expectation to hear in guidance of $4,492M. With costs at $2,900M in Q2, and an estimate of carrying twice as much inventory in Q3, I would anticipate costs in Q3 of $2,500M. By accounting for these lower costs of goods sold, this gives us Gross Profit of $1,992M, and Operating Income of $1,192M (subtracting $800M in operating expenses). This is where I believe things are as bad as they can possibly get, and guidance sequentially-flat into FYQ4 is possible, with a recovery into FY2020 at the end of CY2019. This would be very consistent with Sanjay's comment that, "as we enter the second half of calendar 2019, we expect a healthier demand environment alongside an improved industry supply picture, which should contribute to improved financial performance."

With Q3 and Q4 Operating Profits of ~$1,200M, I expect ~$150M per quarter in taxes, and against current share count of ~1,150M, I see potential for earnings bottoming out in Q3 and Q4 at ~$0.91 per share. Adding in Q1 EPS of $2.97 and Q2 EPS of $1.75, this gives us $6.54 in EPS for FY2019. With $22,897M in revenues for the year, the additional 11.25% in held inventories (9% Q2, 18% Q3/Q4) are worth $2,575M at average 2019 pricing, and cost $2,000M to produce. Post-taxes on this additional $575M in profit, we come to about $500M. Thus, FY2019 EPS plus the value of carried inventory adds up to $6.97.

Conclusion

Micron is likely to have a nasty few quarters ahead of it, and they're likely to continue exacerbating the problem (as it appears to investors through the numbers) by carrying more and more inventory as things get worse. By keeping everything in perspective, and having at least a clue about what "supply elasticity" means for the future of the company, as well as how it might affect reporting over the next few quarters, gives a solid investing base. If we can have a set of worst-case numbers, we will never be disappointed when they're met or beaten.

I believe wholeheartedly that Micron's current share price ($34.67 at the time of writing) is absolutely undervalued, even when looking at this worst-case scenario which, as of yet, nobody else has even come close to proposing. It is a common trope that "cyclical stocks appear expensive, even uninvestable, at the trough of the cycle, but this is actually the best time to buy." Expect that Micron, even at current price, looks more and more expensive against the fundamentals. Given $6.54 in reported EPS for FY2019, and a true value of $6.97 EPS, with strong growth in the future for a whole slew of reasons that have been examined thoroughly by many others, there's a strong case to be made that Micron deserves a growth multiple, especially on trough earnings. Even under the worst-case scenario that I believe this is, Micron deserves an earnings multiple that recognizes that. Micron is an easy buy, even up to and beyond $130, or 20x trough EPS. Only then will it look expensive in the trough of the cycle, which, as many others have said, "is the best time to buy". Being able to buy at a price that doesn't look expensive as we enter the trough of the cycle is a clear sign of the market's irrationality, and an incredible opportunity for any investor brave enough to take it.

This article is not necessarily about finding the true fair value of the company, but of the "minimum" fair value of the company, at which point the worst-case scenario is priced in, and the stock can perform reasonably well even if everything goes wrong. Given that we're currently very, very far below this point, it does not (yet) seem necessary to attempt to justify a true fair value, or a maximum fair value, at which points the company offers balanced risk/reward, and fair reward against best-case scenario expectations, respectively. A true fair value remains worthwhile as a core long-term holding, by this definition, and a maximum fair value will only perform reasonably well under ideal conditions, and thus constitutes a sale, as no additional alpha can be generated even under ideal conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long $60, $80, $95 Strike Calls for January 2020, and $65 Strike Calls for January 2021.