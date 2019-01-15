Intercept's Upcoming NASH Data Is A Major Pivotal Point For Success

Recently, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) provided an update for both its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) programs. The main portion of the update deals with Intercepts upcoming results from the phase 3 REGENERATE study which is treating patients with NASH fibrosis. This study is expected to be readout in Q1 of 2019 and good data will give Intercept a stronghold in the NASH space.

Phase 3 REGENERATE Study

The most important item, as noted above, is the upcoming results for the phase 3 REGENERATE study. This study was established to recruit up to 2,370 patients with F2/F3 NASH fibrosis. Patients were randomized to receive either 10 mg, 25 mg of Ocaliva or placebo. The goal of the study is to see if Ocaliva performs better from baseline to 18 months of treatment compared to placebo. One thing to point out is that the upcoming results in Q1 2019 is an interim analysis and in no way will be final data. However, investors are viewing this as a highly major event. That's because if the primary endpoints are not established at the interim analysis, it could cause the stock to be cut in half by 50% or more. Intercept already has Ocaliva approved by the FDA to treat patients with PBC but in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). In other words, these were patients who either didn't respond to UDCA treatment or who were not able to tolerate it. The market potential for PBC is large, but not as much as the NASH market. It is estimated that the NASH market could reach between $20 billion to $35 billion in the coming years. The REGENERATE study is far more important in terms of Intercept's future. There are two primary endpoints for this study. The first primary endpoint is the amount of Ocaliva treated patients that achieve at least one stage of liver fibrosis improvement with no worsening of NASH compared to placebo. In addition, the proportion of Ocaliva treated patients that achieve NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis compared to placebo. The other primary endpoint involves all-caused mortality and related liver clinical outcomes. There are also a host of other secondary endpoints as well that may prove to be useful for analysis as well like resolution of fibrosis.

Advancement Of Another Clinical Product

Besides the catalyst that is approaching for the phase 3 interim readout of the REGENERATE study, Intercept made a move to acquire U.S. rights for a drug known as Bezafibrate. This newly acquired drug is expected to be studied in a fixed-dose combination study with Ocaliva in patients with PBC. The ability to use Bezafibrate as a combination is only the beginning. Intercept intends to eventually develop it either alone or in combinations against other liver diseases. In my opinion, this was a smart move by management. Not only does it gain the possibility to combine Ocaliva with Bezafibrate to treat liver diseases, but it also reduces investor risk. I would like to think that the interim results from the REGENERATE study will turn out to be positive but clinical trials are unpredictable. In addition, NASH is not an easy indication to go after either. For example, Intercept did very well with its phase 2 FLINT study hitting the primary endpoint at an interim analysis. However, Ocaliva didn't perform well in another phase 2 NASH study in Japan. For the Japanese study, there were 200 patients randomly assigned to either 10 mg, 20 mg, or 40 mg once daily of OCA or placebo. Ultimately, this study failed to meet the primary endpoint of improving NAFLD activity score. The CEO indicated at that time that this Japanese study had different factors compared to the FLINT study. Like gender mix, metabolic factors, weight, diabetes status, and hypertension. In addition, this study was tested as a dose-range finding study with only 50 patients per arm and was not entirely powered to detect OCA on any histological endpoints. The point here is that the expectation is that the study will pass, however, barring any unforeseen trial design circumstances, there's also a chance it could fail. Having Bezafibrate in the pipeline is a positive because if Ocaliva doesn't pass the upcoming phase 3 study, there are additional pathways. Intercept could combine Ocaliva and Bezafibrate for NASH, or attempt to develop Bezafibrate on its own for treating the disease.

Conclusion

Intercept is expected to have a potentially good year depending upon how good the upcoming Phase 3 REGENERATE results turn out. If the study achieves the primary endpoint at the interim analysis, it will likely cause the stock to trade much higher. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the primary endpoint will be met. If that happens, then the stock will be cut by 50% or more. Intercept may recover in the long run with its newly acquired liver disease drug Bezafibrate, but it will take years to get the new drug to phase 3. I believe that Intercept has a good shot for positive results based on its successful FLINT study. Barring any issues with trial design, there is a likelihood that the primary endpoint will be met in the REGENERATE interim analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.