3 Reasons Bristol-Myers' $90 Billion Mega-Merger Makes It A Must Own Stock

From today's prices, Bristol should be able to deliver about 17% to 20% long-term total returns, making it one of the best dividend growth stocks you can buy.

While there are plenty of risks facing Bristol (and all drug makers), the deal makes great strategic sense and the company's track record on M&A is strong.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has been pummelled especially hard due to negative pharma sentiment plus now worries over its upcoming $90 billion Celgene acquisition.

There's nothing like the worst correction in a decade to put great dividend growth stocks on sale. That's especially true when industry/company specific news combines to create a perfect storm of negativity that makes for truly sensational bargains of even the highest-quality blue-chips.

My new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (beating the market by 7.8% so far) is specifically designed to buy low-risk SWAN stocks like Bristol-Myers (BMY) at precisely times like these.

Bristol shares have been hammered recently, not just due to the recent market correction, but especially since news broke that it was planning a $90 billion merger (including debt) with Celgene (CELG). In fact, on the day the acquisition was announced BMY shares plunged 14%.

This helped drive Bristol's yield to the highest levels in five years, which, as a dividend growth investor, caught my attention.

Let's take a look at why Wall Street hates Bristol, and this merger in particular, right now, to get a clear sense of the company's risks. But more importantly learn the three reasons why the market is almost certainly wrong about this fast-growing pharma blue-chip, and from today's roughly 25% discount to fair value, Bristol-Myers is likely to make a fantastic long-term income growth investment.

In fact, I expect about 17% to 20% long-term total returns from this industry juggernaut in the next few years (possibly as much as 38%), which is why I have added BMY to the DVDGP and consider it one of the best dividend growth stocks you can buy right now.

Why Wall-Street Is So Bearish On Bristol & The Celgene Merger

First, it's important to remember that the drug industry faces a lot of regulatory/political risks. This means that drug maker stocks can be volatile, often falling sharply on negative headlines like these:

Mind you these three headlines were just from January 11th, 2019 to January 14th, a three day period.

The drug industry is a favorite punching bag of politicians on both the left and right, who like to howl over the injustice of company's making huge profits at what they imply is the expense of sick Americans. In fact, President Trump has gone so far as to say that drug makers are "getting away with murder."

Such headlines and threats to slash drug costs in the future, potentially via outright price controls or at the very least allowing Medicare/Medicaid (which cover about 50% of Americans) buying drugs in bulk and at discount prices, is a key risk factor that looms over the entire industry.

And we can't forget that the pharma industry has a naturally complex risk profile. That includes drug development which according to Morningstar's Damien Conover, costs about $800 million to bring a drug to market (even factoring in joint ventures). And that's only after a 10 to 15-year development process that can fail at any one of the FDA's strict regulatory approval process. That includes for important indication expansions (what a drug is approved to treat). For instance, in October Bristol shares plunged nearly 19% due to a failure of one of its lung cancer drug's (Opdivo) late-stage trials.

And given that drug patents last for 20 years, and are filed at the start of this difficult and costly process, drug makers have only a limited amount of time to cash in on blockbusters (which are not guaranteed either). This means that all drugmakers face rolling patent cliffs that make steady growth in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow (what funds the dividend) much harder to achieve.

In fact, prior to the acquisition announcement, Celgene shares had previously fallen about 40% over the past year over worries that its blockbuster multiple myeloma cancer drug Revlimid could lose patent protection sooner than 2022 (when they actually expire), potentially resulting in large declines in revenue. That's due to legal challenges to its patents.

Then, of course, there's the inherently execution risky M&A happy nature of this industry as well. According to the Harvard Business Review, 70% to 90% of acquisitions fail to deliver shareholder value, especially ones that are funded with a lot of debt.

Bristol-Myers total debt today is just $7.3 billion, and its net debt/EBITDA (leverage) ratio is among the lowest of any drug maker (0.2). This is why it currently enjoys an A+ credit from S&P and average borrowing costs of just 2.4%. However, acquiring Celgene will require $52 billion in new and assumed debt that will cause Bristol to be one of the most levered drug makers in the world. That's because it requires a $32 billion bridge-loan that's the 7th largest in corporate American history.

Company Pro-Forma Debt/EBITDA Ratio Pro-Forma Interest Coverage Ratio Pro-Forma S&P Credit Rating Pro-Forma Average Interest Rate Bristol-Myers 4.0 15.1 A 3.1% Industry Average 2.0 NA NA NA

(Sources: management guidance, Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, credit rating agencies)

This means that Bristol's leverage ratio is going to rise about 20 times, and its approximate interest costs will soar from $186 million per year to about $1.5 billion. That's because Celgene has a lower credit rating (BBB+) than Bristol, and thus higher average borrowing costs of 3.7%. In addition, Moody's, Fitch, and S&P have said that they are considering downgrading Bristol's credit rating one to two notches over this deal (one is most likely).

In effect, the street is saying that Bristol, which already faces plenty of regulatory/political/execution risk baked into its business model, will now be taking on a lot more risk in terms of getting this merger approved, and then bringing Celgene's large and impressive drug pipeline to market. Pharma mergers are far from guaranteed to succeed, as seen by AbbVie's (ABBV) recent $4 billion write-down of its 2016 $10 billion Stemcentrx acquisition due to poor clinical results for its promising Rova-T cancer drug.

Given that Bristol's buyout represents a 54% premium for Celgene (based on its price before the deal was announced), investors are naturally worried that this super complex and debt-heavy merger could ultimately result in steep losses for investors. Basically, since drugs can fail during approval, pharma M&A is very challenging to pull off well.

But even with so many risks to consider, I still consider Bristol to be a very strong buy right now, which is why I've added it to DVDGP and am recommending it so strongly here. That's due to three main reasons.

1. What Wall Street Is Missing

First, let's discuss the political/headline risk that drug makers have been facing recently. Yes, Democratic congressmen/woman are making bit threats about lowering drug prices through investigations and regulations, as well as potentially blocking the Bristol/Celgene merger.

BUT it's important to remember that while the Democrats now control the House, they don't control the Senate or the Whitehouse. Gridlock is now so firmly established in DC that lawmakers can't even end a 25-day partial government shutdown (the longest in history) over $5.7 billion pertaining to a Mexican border fence. For context, that figure represents less than 1% of the Federal government's annual budget.

It's absolutely true that at some point major medical regulatory reform COULD result in all drug maker margins being negatively impacted. However, the ACA (Obamacare) was also thought to be a deathblow for big pharma profits and thanks to the industry's roughly $250 million per year in lobbying efforts, so far all political threats have proven to be rather toothless. As the saying goes, "history doesn't repeat but it often rhymes". Any investor in pharma has to be aware of these political/regulatory risks but also believe (as I do) that any actual changes won't nuke drug maker profit margins (part of the bull case for any pharma stock).

What about fears that Celgene's Revlimid is going to lose patent protection early and see generic competition tank its sales? Well, Bristol considers the Celgene acquisition highly opportunistic. At the recent JPMorgan Healthcare conference, its CEO told analysts that Bristol has conducted "very deep due diligence" and is "very comfortable" with Revlimid's IP protection.

In other words, Bristol is buying Celgene cheap, when market pessimism for its most important drug is at its peak ("be greedy when others are fearful"). What if Celgene loses those patent cases? Then Bristol would appeal which means that the earliest generic rivals could hit the market is 2021, just one year earlier than the patent expirations.

What about the big execution risk with the Bristol/Celgene merger itself? It's certainly true that combining two industry giants isn't going to be easy. And it's certainly possible that some of Celgene's drugs in development will fail and that the premium the company is paying for Celgene will prove too high. Meanwhile the only thing for certain about this deal is that Bristol is going to take on an extra $52 billion in debt that will hurt its credit rating, raise its interest costs, and result in the need for aggressive deleveraging in the years ahead.

But here's what Wall Street is missing and why I consider BMY to be such a screaming buy right now.

Drug M&A is a necessary evil that all blue-chip pharma companies must undertake in order to thrive over the long-term. Since just one in 10,000 new potential medications actually makes it to market, organic R&D is too costly, time-consuming and risky for any company to generate consistent sales and cash flow growth over time.

This is why Bristol and Celgene have made dozens of major acquisitions in the past decade alone. Ultimately the key to good blue-chip pharma investing is quality management, with a good track record of capital allocation and M&A.

Bristol's CEO is former COO Giovanni Caforio, who has decades of experience in the pharma industry. Its CFO, Charles Bancroft, is a 35-year company veteran who has been helping the company put together many of its most successful M&A deals such as the $2.4 billion acquisition of cancer drug biotech Medarex. Now not all of those deals worked out of course, with the company ultimately overpaying (in hindsight), for acquisitions like Inhibitex and Amylin.

But ultimately Bristol's track record on capital allocation is solid and has been steadily improving over the years.

ROIC is a good proxy for management quality and the industry average is 7%. Bristol's 29% is the result of not just better than average M&A over the years, but also the company's smart strategic shift over time.

Specifically, Bristol has been selling off various business over time in order to focus like a laser on specialty (and patented) high margin drugs. This includes sales of:

its diabetes business to AstraZeneca (AZN) in a $4.1 billion deal in 2014.

its medical imaging group to Avista Capital Partners for $525 million in late 2017

its wound-care division to the Nordic Capital Fund 7 for $4.1 billion in 2008

spinning off Mead-Johnson, its infant nutrition business in 2009

This has allowed Bristol to achieve some of the industry's most impressive cost-cutting, including $2.5 billion between 2007 and 2012 alone.

$2.5 billion is also what management expects to achieve in terms of Celgene merger synergies by 2022. And as for fears that Bristol is overpaying for Celgene and thus might end up writing off a lot of losses in the future? Well, consider this. Even at the apparently steep premium BMY is paying, Celgene is the 6th cheapest biotech blue-chip in America.

But Bristol's plans for strong free cash flow growth don't just stem from cost-cutting or buying great assets at a steep discount, but rather in becoming a dominant player (33% market share) in the most lucrative parts of the global drug market. That would be oncology, immunology, and cardiology, which represent a $95 billion total combined market.

If the deal closes as expected (in Q3 2019), then Bristol would see its sales rise 51% to $33.3 billion. What's more Bristol's drug pipeline will become one of the strongest in the industry. It would include 10 late-stage drugs in development, and a pipeline of 50 phase I and II (early and mid-stage) drugs including 31 oncology drugs and 10 immunology drugs (the most likely to become blockbusters these days).

Six of those drugs (four oncology and two immunology) are expected to receive approval in 2019 or 2020 and generate over $15 billion in annual revenue just on their own. For context in the past 12 months, Bristol's entire revenue was $22 billion. This means that Bristol, if the deal is approved, could soon be generating sales of $50 billion per year, making it the largest patented drug maker on earth.

But revenue isn't what pays dividends, nor is it what typically drives stock prices. That would be earnings and free cash flow, the ultimate bottom line for Bristol. Despite the 50% increase in share count that comes with this deal, management expects the merger to become accretive to EPS by over 40% within the first year of closing.

More importantly over the next three years, Bristol expects to generate about $45 billion in free cash flow, which would represent a roughly doubling of its FCF margin from 15% to 30%. Which brings us to the biggest risk factor with this merger that has Wall Street so worried, the huge debt Bristol is taking on to fund this deal.

Here's what CFO Charles Bancroft told analysts at the merger conference call

From a balance sheet perspective, we will remain in a very strong position. We project substantial free cash flow in excess of $45 billion in the first three years, which provides us with the flexibility to delever and maintain strong investment-grade credit rating. It also supports our continued commitment to our dividend as evidenced by our announcement a month ago on our 10th consecutive annual increase, which will benefit shareholders from both companies." - Charles Bancroft (emphasis added)

Bancroft promised that Bristol would delever "pretty quickly" and Moody's expects the leverage ratio to fall to 3.0 or less within two years. For context, a net leverage ratio of 3.0 or less is considered safe for most investment grade corporations.

How realistic is that expectation/promise from management? Well, post-merger closing Bristol-Myers will have 2.4 billion shares and an annual dividend cost of $3.9 billion. That means an FCF payout ratio of about 26% or less than half of the 60% that's safe for pharma blue-chips.

More importantly with about $11 billion in retained FCF (free cash flow minus dividend), Bristol will be able to pay off about 40% of its merger debt within two years, reducing its leverage to 2.3, well below Moody's estimate of 3.0. And that's even with the company maintaining its historical dividend growth rate ($0.01 per quarter per year since 2009). Within less than five years Bristol could potentially pay off 100% of its merger debt.

I know what some of you might be thinking, "hold on a second, $0.01 per quarter per year in dividend hikes, that's about 2.5% annual growth!?" Indeed it's true that Bristol's dividend while growing with clockwork-like regularity, isn't growing very fast. Nor is it ever likely too, since the new Bristol is going to be almost 100% focused on higher margin but more volatile specialty drug sales. Thus it will likely choose to maintain a very low and safe FCF payout ratio even after the deleveraging is complete.

I'd normally never recommend a company with such slow expected long-term dividend growth. However, in the case of Bristol-Myers I'm making an exception because BMY's investment thesis isn't based on fast dividend growth, but one of the best long-term return potentials in the pharma industry.

2. Dividend Profile: Generous, Very Safe And Growing Income Plus Market-Smashing Total Return Potential

The ultimate pass or fail test for any dividend paying company I analyze comes down to the dividend profile, which looks at yield, payout safety, and long-term cash flow growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what ultimately drives total returns and is what I used to recommend stocks (as well as buy them for my portfolios).

Company Yield 3-Year Pro-Forma FCF Payout Ratio Pro-Forma Dividend Safety Score Forecast 5-Year EPS Growth Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Bristol-Myers 3.4% 26% 79/100 (down from 99/100) 10.6% 14% 16.7% to 20.2% S&P 500 2.1% 33% NA 6.4% 8.5% 3% to 9%

(Sources: management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, analyst estimates, Fast Graphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth model, Dividend Yield Theory, Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Today Bristol offers an attractive yield relative to the S&P 500 but more importantly that dividend is very safe. Even factoring in the massively leveraged balance sheet Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering 200 companies per year) still gives it a safety score of 79/100, which is among the best in the industry.

With management pledging to deleverage quickly, and Bristol likely to maintain an "A" credit rating equivalent courtesy of $11 billion in retained FCF, thanks to a 26% payout ratio, dividend investors can definitely consider Bristol a "sleep well at night" or SWAN stock. That means this defensive company's recession-proof cash flow will support a slowly growing payout no matter what the economy is doing.

Now, usually, the investment thesis for a dividend growth stock is based on both yield and well, dividend growth. Normally dividends track earnings/free cash flow growth, and as I've already explained this is NOT the case with Bristol. Since the company began transitioning to a pure play specialty drug focus the dividend has grown at a token amount that's likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

BUT here's the thing that gets me excited about Bristol, and why it's one of my top blue-chip recommendations for 2019. Over time a stock's share price is a function of its fundamentals, which normally means the dividend. But in reality, since dividends are paid out of earnings and free cash flow, share prices actually tend to grow in line with EPS and FCF/share.

Currently, analysts expect BMY's EPS and FCF/share to grow at 10.6% annually over the next five years. While long-term growth forecasts should always be taken with a healthy grain of salt, especially in the high execution risk pharma industry, in this case, I consider those estimates reasonable if not downright conservative. That's because that aggregate growth forecast is mostly pre-Celgene acquisition announcement and once the deal was announced, Morningstar raised its 5-year annual EPS growth estimate to 20%.

Now, I'm not building my investment thesis on growth quite that strong. Given the uncertainty of drug approvals and whether or not Bristol's new drugs will achieve expected annual sales, I'm merely using the current 10.6% growth forecast in my total return model. But given that Bristol is going to see over 40% EPS growth in year one post-merger, I think Bristol will hit and likely exceed that target with ease.

3.4% yield + 10.6% EPS growth means that over the next five years BMY should deliver 14% total returns even if the current low valuation never improves. And since that valuation is beaten down due to uncertainties surrounding the merger (which will decline over time assuming good execution), then such a scenario is implausibly bearish.

But let's say that Bristol's valuation remains in the toilet for the next five years. 14% total returns are still far above the market's historical 9.2% CAGR total returns, much less the -4% to 5% five-year forecasts for the S&P 500 most analysts currently have. Or to put another way, even if Bristol remains dirt cheap for the next half decade it will likely beat outperform the market by two to three times on an annualized basis.

But as I said, Bristol's current valuation is 100% a factor of the market's fears that the Celgene acquisition will turn into a debacle. If this quality management team can deliver the goods then Bristol's valuation will return to historical levels resulting in even better valuation-adjusted total returns of 17% to 20% over the next five years. That makes Bristol not just a great low-risk dividend stock, but one of the best blue-chip income names you can buy right now.

3. Valuation: One Of The Best Drug Makers Is Trading At A Mouth-Watering Valuation

It's been a horrible year for Bristol shareholders thanks to the combination of October's Opdivo news and of course now the post-Celgene merger drop. But while some investors shy away from such volatility, value-focused income investors know that such charts present potentially amazing long-term opportunities.

Forward PE Pro-Forma Forward PE 5-Year Average Forward PE Implied Growth Rate (No Merger) Implied Growth Rate (Merger) Analyst Consensus Growth Expected 11.8 8.3 25.4 2.2% 0.3% 10.6%

(Sources: management guidance, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

Right now Bristol is trading at 11.8 times forward earnings, which don't incorporate the 40+% EPS boost from the Celgene merger. Even if the merger were to be blocked Bristol's valuation is still less than half its five-year average, a time frame that incorporates the company's new higher-risk (but higher margin) specialty drug focus. This bakes in just 2.2% long-term earnings growth.

And if you think the merger goes through (as I do), then Bristol is trading at about eight times forward earnings which prices in basically zero long-term growth. Remember that Bristol's expected five-year earnings growth was 10.6% BEFORE the merger was announced and now might potentially come in as high as 20%. This implies that BMY might see massive multiple expansion over the coming years, easily returning to its historical forward PE (which would be 3X its current multiple) if management delivers good execution on the Celgene acquisition.

If Bristol's PE returns to its historical norms then here's what investors would get in terms of long-term total returns.

Growth Rate 2022 EPS 2022 Share Price (Historical PE Ratio) 5-Year CAGR (Including $8.7 In Dividends) 10.6% (current forecast without the merger) $6.16 $157.7 28.2% 20% (Morningstar's growth estimate factoring in the merger) $9.26 $237.06 38.6%

(Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends)

Mind you that Morningstar estimate might be wrong, and a return to a forward PE of 25.6 might not actually happen. But what other low-risk blue-chip offers investors even the potential for nearly 40% annualized returns over the next five years?

But again, my investment thesis behind my "very strong" buy recommendation isn't based on this optimistic scenario, nor even Bristol's acquisition being approved. Rather even stand alone BMY is still a deeply undervalued stock. That's based on my favorite valuation method for blue-chip dividend stocks, dividend yield theory or DYT.

Since 1966 asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using DYT exclusive to deliver market-beating returns and with 10% less volatility to boot. DYT merely compares a stock's yield to its historical norm to estimate a fair value yield that the stock is likely to return to over time.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 13-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 3.4% 2.6% 3.2% 2.6%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory)

For my fair value yield, I'm using Bristol's five-year average yield because this incorporates its current more specialized business model.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 24% 31% 2.7% to 5.6% 16.7% to 19.6%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

DYT estimates that BMY is currently 24% undervalued implying "just" 31% upside. If that occurs over 5 to 10-years (as the Celgene risk factors decrease) then investors could expect Bristol's shares to outpace earnings growth (10.6% in my model) by 5.6% to 2.7%. Combine that with yield + long-term earnings growth and it's how I arrive at my 17% to 20% long-term total return potential.

Ok, but since I said that BMY's dividend is slow growing so maybe DYT is the wrong approach to use for this particular stock? Well then let's use Morningstar's long-term three-stage discounted cash flow model instead.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost $65 26% 35% 3.1% to 6.2%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar, which is famous for its conservative valuation estimates, thinks Bristol is 26% undervalued, which matches my DYT based model.

This basically means that, whether or not the Celgene merger actually happens, Bristol shares are likely so undervalued right now that even with its complex risk profile, investors are looking at a very high margin of safety and great long-term total returns. All while being paid a generous and slow growing dividend for patiently waiting for management to deliver on the merger's incredible growth potential.

Bottom Line: Bristol-Myers' $90 Billion Mega-Merger Could Make It One Of The Best Investments Of The Next Five Years

Don't get me wrong, I am well aware that the pharma industry is monstrously complex and has a risk profile that some investors would rather avoid. The industry's naturally high execution risk, need for frequent M&A, and hamster wheel like patent cliffs, means that I generally don't recommend or own many drug makers.

But Bristol-Myers is a time tested industry blue-chip with nearly three decades of uninterrupted dividends to its credit and a great track record of navigating this space's very challenging risks.

And so even if the Celgene merger ends up being blocked, I could still happily recommend BMY at today's roughly 25% undervalued price (that's a conservative estimate). But if the merger ends up closing and management delivers good execution? Well then Bristol-Myers, from today's price, is likely to become one of the best investments you can make, of any kind, over the next five years.

Which is why I've added it to my Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio, as well as am now pounding the table on this "very strong buy", which could easily prove to be one of the best-performing stocks of 2019 and far beyond.

