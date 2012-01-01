Regular readers will probably already know about my interest in robotics and automation, and I do believe it is a major emerging trend that is going to significant reshape how companies approach manufacturing and logistics. On the logistics side, I’ve spent quite a bit of time looking at automation companies like Intelligrated (now owned by Honeywell (HON)), Daifuku (6383.T), and Cognex (CGNX), as well as maybe less obvious companies like Datalogic (OTC:DLGCF), as I believe companies like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and FedEx (FDX) are highly motivated to find solutions that reduce labor costs, improve accuracy, and accelerate fulfillment.

That brings me to Balyo (OTCPK:BYYLF) [BALYO.PA] – a very small French company that will probably be all but unknown to many readers. This company is tiny (a market cap of only around $125 million), and the ADRs are not at all liquid, but the company’s recent multiyear partnership deal with Amazon is likely to significantly increase the visibility of this robotic intelligence company and accelerate its market penetration. I want to again underline that this company is small and that the U.S. ADRs are illiquid, but there is meaningful growth potential here in a segment (logistics automation) that has an unfortunate lack of direct investment options.

A Brief Introduction

Balyo’s reason for existing is to bring improved automation to logistics. Specifically, the company sells systems that allow standard lift trucks (forklifts, pallet stackers, reach trucks and so on) to operate autonomously.

Balyo’s offerings are based on its SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) algorithm that uses information from a laser scanner (LIDAR) to build and then place itself within a map of its work area. Once the map is established (and cleaned up by an engineer), the robot can not only locate itself precisely within the work area but also respond to changes in the environment – including working safely with and among human workers.

Balyo’s system also includes management software that links into ERP or warehouse management systems, allowing centralized programming of the robot’s tasks and “traffic management” with other robots and workers. With all of this in place, a Balyo-outfitted lift truck can move independently around a warehouse, picking up and moving pallets as needed, and moving those pallets exactly where they’re needed, with minimal supervision or intervention.

The core of the Balyo system is called the “Movebox”, and this is what is installed onto/into lift trucks to enable their automation, in addition to the scanners, cameras, rangefinders. The Movebox is basically an onboard computer and servo system, though one built from technology and components common in the automotive sector (as opposed to other competing systems that use components repurposed from computer networking). The system is highly flexible and can be adapted to virtually any standard lift truck in the Class I-III range (which is what’s typically used in warehouse/logistics settings).

Working With Partners, And Now With Amazon

Balyo has chosen to position itself as an “add-on” technology, and as such, it works with and through partners like Hyster-Yale (HY) in the U.S. and KION’s (OTCPK:KIGRY) Linde in Europe. That gives Balyo access to about 70% of the market, and there is coordination between Balyo and Hyster-Yale/KION when it comes to marketing and client interactions, though Balyo typically drives the process once interested clients are identified. Balyo is responsible for the installation of the Movebox and similar equipment, and there is a margin-sharing arrangement in place with both partners to incentivize and motivate them.

Balyo has been generating about 20% or so of its revenue from Hyster-Yale and around 75% from Linde, and recently signed a 10-year contract extension with Hyster-Yale. The partnership with Linde goes through 2023 with a built-in 4-year renewal clause.

Balyo has only been actively commercializing this technology for a short time, and likely finished 2018 with an installed base of around 500 trucks. That adoption curve may be getting significant acceleration, though, as the company just signed a seven-year partnership agreement with Amazon.

The terms of the agreement were unfortunately rather vague, but the agreement grants Amazon warrants that would allow it to own up to 29% of Balyo over time if and when it orders roughly $350 million of Balyo-enabled product. I was unable to get clarity if that $350 million is the “gross” price (including the cost of the truck), and I’m assuming that’s the case (since it says “Balyo-enabled product). At an average cost of around $185,000 (including installation), that would imply a major potential increase in the installed base (roughly 1,900 units) over the next seven years.

Amazon’s interest here is fairly clear, and it follows the nearly $800 million acquisition of Kiva Systems (a robotics company) back in 2012. As wages represent roughly 40% of logistics costs and 50% to 70% of the cost of operating a warehouse, Amazon has some clear incentives to explore warehouse automation (and Amazon has long been a major customer of Honeywell’s Intelligrated). Although the initial purchase cost of a Balyo-enabled lift truck is substantially higher (the Movebox alone adds about $50,000 before installation charges), and the annual maintenance costs are higher, elimination of drivers leads to a payback period of roughly a year for operators using three shifts a day against a five to seven-year useful life for most lift trucks.

Opportunities And Risks

The cost savings of an automated lift truck can be significant (like I said, a payback period of a year or less in some cases), but that is not the only advantage Balyo offers. Robotic lift trucks don’t get bored, don’t get distracted, and don’t quit. Employee turnover in warehouse jobs is often in excess of 35% and it can cost approximately 2x a worker’s annual wage to train them. In addition, even a 1% or 2% error rate is significant to a warehouse operator given the low margins of logistics, and with Balyo-enabled trucks, there’s no decision-making involved other than at the supervisory level – the trucks go where they’re told and do what they’re told.

Given those advantages, I expect automated vehicles to grow from roughly a $1.5 billion market today to at least $6 billion in 2025, with more growth potential beyond that. I’d also note that Balyo is working on enhancing the applications for its core technology, having recently signed a partnership agreement with Norcan to provide automation and geoguidance to Norcan’s Sherpa picking robot.

On the risks side, I would first note the risk that robotics could encounter a stronger backlash from the public and governments as it starts to meaningfully cut into employment. While you can argue that automated lift trucks take humans out of a potentially dangerous and monotonous job, it’s still a job.

I also expect Balyo to see significant competition in the coming years. There are already autonomous guided vehicles out there (they make up the bulk of that $1.5 billion market today), with companies like John Bean Technologies (JBT) playing meaningful roles. These systems typically require “help” in the form of wire guidance/tethers, beacons, tape strips and so on, and they typically cannot be used around human workers (though improved systems that can detect obstacles are becoming more common). The problem with these traditional systems is that installing the beacons et al is expensive and time-consuming, as is making changes. It is also difficult to fully integrate these more limited offerings in a seamless automated warehouse system.

There are more cutting-edge competitive risks as well. Seegrid has roughly as many robots deployed in the field as Balyo, though Seegrid’s visual navigation system (using eight cameras) is more sensitive to ambient lighting conditions. Altra’s (AIMC) Kollmorgen has partnerships with Jungheinrich and Toyota (TM) for automated vehicles that uses a similar “natural navigation” system that doesn’t require reflectors or markers, and Vecna Robotics has developed self-driving vehicles that use topological reasoning (and are being used by FedEx, on a limited basis, as tugs in warehouses).

The Outlook

There is plenty that could go wrong for Balyo, as the company is still in the early stage of commercialization and the risk of a rival developing a “better mousetrap” is certainly real. Likewise, I see a risk that “off the shelf” options become more competitive, with competitors (or lift truck manufacturers) sourcing LIDAR systems, servos, and so on, and pairing them with algorithms developed internally or sourced from consultants, etc. On the other hand, I believe Balyo offers an elegant, cost-effective solution for warehouse automation that is usable today. Amazon’s seal of approval is by no means a guarantee, but I do believe it should carry meaningful weight, as Amazon has shown it is very serious about automation in its logistics operations.

With Amazon’s support, I believe Balyo could become a $200 million revenue company within five years’ time and grow towards $450 million over the next decade, particularly if the company demonstrates that it can transfer its core technology to other adjacent markets (like picking robots). I believe a low double-digit FCF margin is possible as the company scales up, but it is likely to be EBITDA and FCF negative for the next couple of years, and that may well extend longer if the company needs to invest in its infrastructure to support growth (increasing its manufacturing and engineering capabilities).

The Bottom Line

Based upon the long-term revenue and FCF potential, I could see Balyo doubling from here, but there are a lot of risks still in play. Orders were up 8% in the third quarter versus 33% revenue growth and 31% backlog growth, and the company’s ability to handle demand is a key challenge (the company has added over a dozen engineers since September to accelerate installations). Still, with the significant cost savings available through warehouse automation and the backing/support of Amazon, I think Balyo is a high-risk micro-cap in an attractive sector that is worth a look from aggressive investors, and particularly those willing and able to buy the more liquid shares that trade in Europe.