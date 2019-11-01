InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

E. W. Scripps (SSP);

Meet (MEET);

Intrepid Potash (IPI);

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);

Barings BDC (BBDC), and;

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Hartford Financial (HIG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT);

Quantum (QTM);

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund ( HIO );

HIO Workday (WDAY);

TriNet (TNET);

Square (SQ);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Paycom Software (PAYC);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and;

Allison Transmission (ALSN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Wilson Dennis J BO Lululemon Athletica LULU S $340,085,088 2 Dorsey Jack CEO, CB, BO Square SQ AS $6,561,804 3 Dewey Lawrence E DIR Allison Transmission ALSN AS $6,097,886 4 Bozzini James COO, VP Workday WDAY AS $5,398,769 5 Frei Brent DIR Smartsheet SMAR AS $3,900,390 6 Scopia Capital Mgt BO Acorda Therapeutics ACOR S $2,791,433 7 Barker Geoffrey T DIR Smartsheet SMAR AS $1,560,498 8 Mader Mark Patrick CEO, DIR Smartsheet SMAR AS $1,555,727 9 Boelte Craig E CFO Paycom Software PAYC AS $1,545,358 10 Babinec Martin DIR TriNet TNET AS $1,303,567

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

