Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/11/19

Jan. 15, 2019 2:21 PM ETACOR, BBDC, EHI, HIX, MEET, SSP, IPI1 Like
InsiderInsights profile picture
InsiderInsights
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/11/19, based on dollar value.
  • Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
  • Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Daily Insider Ratings . Start your free trial today »

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E. W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Meet (MEET);
  • Intrepid Potash (IPI);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC), and;
  • Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Hartford Financial (HIG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT);
  • Quantum (QTM);
  • Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • TriNet (TNET);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Paycom Software (PAYC);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and;
  • Allison Transmission (ALSN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

HIO

B

$1,702,563

2

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$1,213,259

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$1,143,076

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Invesco High Income Trust II

VLT

B

$1,140,903

5

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QTM

B

$792,500

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$711,017

7

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$650,068

8

Clearway Capital Mgt

BO

Intrepid Potash

IPI

B

$647,536

9

Swift Christopher

CB, CEO

Hartford Financial

HIG

AB

$499,528

10

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E. W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$489,620

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wilson Dennis J

BO

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$340,085,088

2

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$6,561,804

3

Dewey Lawrence E

DIR

Allison Transmission

ALSN

AS

$6,097,886

4

Bozzini James

COO, VP

Workday

WDAY

AS

$5,398,769

5

Frei Brent

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$3,900,390

6

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$2,791,433

7

Barker Geoffrey T

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,560,498

8

Mader Mark Patrick

CEO, DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,555,727

9

Boelte Craig E

CFO

Paycom Software

PAYC

AS

$1,545,358

10

Babinec Martin

DIR

TriNet

TNET

AS

$1,303,567

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

This article was written by

InsiderInsights profile picture
InsiderInsights
8.79K Followers
Daily insider intelligence at-a-glance to save time and improve research.
Jonathan Moreland is the founder and Director of Research at InsiderInsights.com, which produces a Daily Ratings Report, Weekly Newsletter, and offers real-time insider data and analytics via its institutional strength Data Module and APIs. InsiderInsights' research and data are further available on Bloomberg terminals at ININ and APPS ININ . Mr. Moreland is also a past contributor to TheStreet.com, Minyanville, and other financial outlets. A fundamental analyst with an MBA in finance, Mr. Moreland identified insider data over 25 years ago as an excellent first screen to determine where to focus his research efforts. He is quoted frequently in the media for his insider analysis, and stock recommendations stemming from it. He is also author of "Profit From Legal Insider Trading" (Dearborn 2001). Mr. Moreland is currently on a mission to get investors to expect more from insider data than the commodity feeds they rely on retail financial websites.
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEET, IPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.