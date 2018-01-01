As the new year kicks up, it’s important to take stock of where the oil markets currently stand. With oil having just climbed back above $50 per barrel in the past several days, investors clearly fear that it’s more of a bear’s market than a bull’s. While some events have transpired to warrant this (such as Trump’s trade wars and, to a lesser extent, rising interest rates), the data still looks very much in favor of the bulls when you really dig deep down. To illustrate this, I will hearken back to a time not so long ago when prices were at where they just came back up from, and illustrate that, while both times had bullish and bearish pieces of information compared to the other, today’s environment is far removed from what it was back then.

My methodology

Oil prices move in a volatile manner based on fundamental data and thoughts about what the future supply/demand balance (or often imbalance) will mean for the commodity. Often, the opinion of market participants can affect prices the most, and as anybody with extensive experience in the market will tell you, the market has a tendency of being inefficient. By looking at what few data points are truly important and comparing them to another time when prices were similar to where they are today, we can get some glimpse at whether the market is behaving at least somewhat rationally or is way off the mark.

To do this, I decided to look at data from the EIA’s (Energy Information Administration) Short-Term Energy Outlook for the month of December for last year and to compare that to the last time prices were this low or lower, July of 2017. Though more limited, I decided to perform the same analysis with OPEC through its monthly reports.

An implied imbalance is worse today

Looking at data provided by the EIA, and assuming that it is accurate, there’s no denying that a supply/demand imbalance exists today. As you can see in the table below, global demand last year was expected to average 100.09 million barrels per day, but supply was expected to be 100.42 million barrels per day. That spread implies excess output of 0.33 million barrels per day, or 120.45 million barrels of extra crude spread over a year. This year, the picture looks a little better, but not by much. According to the organization, output should come in at around 101.84 million barrels per day, while demand should total 101.61 million barrels per day for a global excess in the amount of 0.23 million barrels per day or 83.95 million barrels.

To put this in perspective, we need only look at the picture back in July of 2017. According to the EIA, the supply demand imbalance for 2017 was set to be 0.06 million barrels per day in favor of demand being greater than supply. That suggested, for that year, a reduction of global stocks of 21.9 million barrels. For 2018, the expectation was for a glut of 0.20 million barrels per day, or 73 million barrels throughout the year. This reading is not materially worse than current expectations for 2019, but it still was worse.

This is fine, but the data appears to be overlooking a slew of factors that need to be taken into consideration. For starters, the EIA’s data implies that oil output in Russia will rise from 11.38 million barrels per day in 2018 to 11.53 million barrels per day this year. Given Russia’s pledge to cut output, it’s expected that by the time OPEC and non-OPEC cuts are in full swing, output from Russia will fall by 0.228 million barrels per day from 11.4 million to around 11.172 million barrels per day. It is true that Russia intends to ramp up its cuts, starting with between 50 thousand and 60 thousand barrels per day in January of this year, but if it keeps to its commitment, and especially if it keeps output restrained through 2019 (as is probable), we are almost certain to see a reduction that takes output to below the 11.38 million barrel-per-day figure estimated by the EIA.

Another issues at hand here relates to Canada. In its report, the EIA said that Canada’s output this year should average 5.11 million barrels per day, down from 5.21 million barrels per day in 2018. The nation’s government, on the other hand, has mandated a 0.325 million barrel-per-day cut until such time that 35 million barrels of excess inventory has cleared and, for the rest of the year, production will still be controlled such that output will be 95 thousand barrels per day lower than it was in 2018. By my estimate, that places the EIA’s figures off by around 50 thousand barrels per day under the most pessimistic scenario. Never mind that these calculations may not even fully account for OPEC’s announced cuts and the prospect of Venezuela’s oil production tanking further.

Putting today’s ‘glut’ in perspective

Generally speaking, it’s expected that OECD oil inventories should range between 55 days worth of supply and 60 days worth of supply. Any lower and the world is deemed to be experiencing a sizable deficit and any higher and we are essentially in a state of glut. In the table below, I laid out, for both time frames, the amount of commercial stocks in storage among OECD nations for the quarter in which the report was released and the prior quarter (which is likely more accurate than the quarter in which the report was released). I then compared the data to the OECD oil demand figures included in the report for their respective periods.

What the data shows is striking. In the prior quarter, the glut for 2018 was estimated to be just 11.80 million barrels compared to 210.22 million barrels estimated in the July 2017 report when prices were the same as they are today. This improves to 2.60 million barrels and 145.81 million barrels, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017. Even if you assume that the current excess production persists, by the end of 2019 we should see inventories in glut territory to the tune of 63.80 million, less than half the 151.20 million barrels calculated for the forward-looking scenario from 2017’s report.

What this data suggests is that, if there is a glut in the oil markets today, it’s not large whatsoever and even if it grows, we will see it come in far smaller than what the last glut did over the ensuing year or so. That said, when you factor in the inconsistencies in the EIA’s report, like production from Russia, Canada, Venezuela, and possibly from OPEC as a whole, it’s very possible that even this glut won’t arise or that we could even see demand outpace supply so long as the global economy does not weaken.

OPEC tells a similar story

In addition to looking at the EIA’s data, I looked at what OPEC has put out as well. Using an almost identical methodology (subject to timing adjustments based on how and when OPEC reports certain data), I was able to create the table below. It should be mentioned that, unlike in the EIA’s report, OPEC gives a glimpse at oil stored and transported at sea. I made the rather liberal assumption that any glut there would be completely separate from OECD inventories in order to put out the most bearish scenario reasonably possible.

In the table, you can see that what glut exists, if one exists at all, is small at no more than 35 million barrels. This compares to between 206 million barrels and 295 million barrels calculated as of the July 2017 OPEC report. In short, this spread is worlds apart to the point that any positive change in demand or any negative change (or reduction) in supply from either an OPEC nation or a non-OPEC nation could easily absorb any excess output that exists today. As I pointed out in a prior article, OPEC has forecasted a significant reduction for the need of their inventories this year compared to last year, meaning that we could see a build-up moving forward, but without the group providing any sort of estimate as to what this might turn into, we are left waiting to see the full impact cuts and the economy-driven declines from Venezuela might churn out.

Takeaway

Right now, it’s easy to remain bearish, especially with the global economy legitimately not in the greatest shape. In the event that demand tanks, bulls could experience pain, but in any scenario where that doesn’t look to be the case, the thought that oil prices are as low as they are today when, the last time they were this low, the fundamentals were considerably worse in some very important ways, suggests a significant market inefficiency or a true banking on an economic decline.