Novartis' Breakthrough Designation Will Create Quicker Path To FDA Approval

Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that it had received FDA breakthrough Therapy Designation for its sickle cell drug crizanlizumab (SEG101). This drug treats a specific item that occurs in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) known as vaso-occlusive crises (VOCS). This is an important drug for Novartis, because it could potentially reach blockbuster status. It won't happen right away though, but the population is there to where it could eventually reach that status. In the coming years, the revenue stream will be low at first. However, it offers Novartis a good opportunity to help these SCD patients that have VOCS.

Quicker Path To Approval

The FDA giving Novartis' drug crizanlizumab Breakthrough Therapy Designation now means it will have many advantages. One of the main advantages is a quicker pathway to approval. Such a designation expedites both the development and review of a drug. The FDA didn't give the drug this designation lightly. In order for a drug to gain Breakthrough Therapy Designation, it has to provide preliminary evidence that the drug may be substantially superior over other existing therapies. In addition, the disease in question must be one that is life-threatening. That's exactly what Novartis showed when it released its results from its phase 2 study known as the SUSTAIN trial. This phase 2 study recruited patients with sickle cell disease. It was shown that patients who were treated with crizanlizumab reduced the median annual rate of vaso-occlusive crises (VOC) leading to healthcare visits by 45.3% compared to those who were on placebo. This was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p = 0.010. On top of that, it was also shown that treatment with the drug significantly increased the percentage of patients who did not then experience VOCs versus placebo. This percentage difference was 35.8% drug versus 16.9% placebo. Patients having sickle cell disease is bad enough as it is. However, there tends to be a complication known as VOC. Red blood cells stick to the lining of blood vessels in the body. On top of that, these blood cells are stiffer than normal blood cells. Both of these issues lead to the prevention of oxygen reaching specific tissues/organs, thus VOC occurring. Patients with SCD experience VOC events about several times per year on average. The entire process on why VOC occurs is not entirely understood. There are many other factors involved like inflammation occurring and opportunistic infections taking shape that can cause them. The results from this study for those treated with crizanlizumab are very good news, but why is reducing VOCs important for this sickle cell disease population? As you can see, being able to reduce VOC in SCD patients can lead to less events per year with pain, and possibly fewer hospital visits as well. That 45.3% reduction in the median annual rate of VOC is highly substantial. It's no wonder that the FDA has decided to give Breakthrough Therapy Designation for crizanlizumab in this patient population.

Market Opportunity

Not only does crizanlizumab help these patients experience less VOC events than usual, it also has a chance to help the financial burden associated with SCD. By that, I mean the massive cost for these patients. Consider that the average SCD patient is expected to face up to $1 million in total lifetime healthcare costs for treating their disease. It is estimated that adults face annual costs in the amount of $30,000 per year. If treatment with crizanlizumab can reduce these VOC events by half, imagine how much patients can save in terms of healthcare costs each year. There will be competition in the coming years, which is something Novartis will want to monitor. That's because Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) announced back in August of 2018, that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the development and commercialization of a drug known as inclacumab. Inclacumab is a monoclonal antibody being used to against P-selectin. GBT intends to use it to treat VOC in patients with SCD. I would say that Novartis won't have to worry about this particular drug for quite some time. GBT doesn't expect to file a new drug application (NDA) for this drug until 2021. That would put approval of inclacumab for VOC in SCD patients in late 2021/early 2022. GBT does have Voxelotor, which has proven itself in treating patients with SCD by increasing hemoglobins in a statistically significant manner. As far as VOC goes, Voxelotor did not achieve statistical significance compared to placebo in this outcome in a short-follow up period study. It seems that for GBT to compete well against Novartis, it will need to initiate a study as soon as possible for inclacumab to treat VOC in SCD patients. It's important to see if inclacumab does well in preventing VOC in this patient population.

Conclusion

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation for crizanlizumab should help the drug achieve a quicker pathway to FDA approval. Matter of fact, Novartis anticipates an NDA filing for crizanlizumab in the 1st half of 2019. This drug is going to be good for being able to reduce the amount of VOCs occurring in SCD, which should in turn also reduce healthcare costs per year for these patients. The risk that I see is in terms of the approval process. The FDA must first review the safety and efficacy of the drug to determine if it should be approved for SCD patients. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug. However, I do believe that Novartis has a good shot at receiving regulatory approval for it because of the latest data. The other risk comes into play with Global Blood Therapeutics as a competitor. Its Voxelotor drug will need to be explored more in terms of reducing VOCs, but inclacumab stands a better shot at being successful in this measure. The good news is that Novartis won't have to worry about inclacumab for quite some time, because a mid-stage study for it has yet to be initiated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.