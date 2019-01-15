Crescent Point: The Smart Decision Of Slashing The Dividend

I explain why the decision to cut the dividend is smart.

The dividend was reduced by 89% to favor debt reduction and share buybacks.

Management plans to keep the production flat while generating free cash flow with modest oil prices assumptions.

Crescent Point (CPG) released the 2019 capital program. The 2019 production will stay flat YoY, adjusted for asset dispositions, with a capital program of about C$1.3 billion. Management insisted on the flexibility of the program considering the recent volatility of oil prices. Assuming a WTI price at US$50/bbl, the free cash flow will amount to about C$150 million. Also, management confirmed the goal of disposing of assets.

But, despite the expected FCF at modest WTI prices, management announced the reduction of the dividend by 89%. Let's see if this decision makes sense for the shareholders.

Capital allocation decisions

Due to the drop in oil prices, some Canadian producers like Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) and Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) recently reduced the monthly dividend to an almost symbolic amount of C$0.01/share. Crescent Point went even further by proposing a quarterly dividend of C$0.01/share, reducing the previous monthly dividend of C$0.03/share by 89%.

Based on approximately 551,100,000 shares at Q3 2018, the new dividend will represent only C$22 million. The company will save about C$176.3 million on the dividend payment.

Instead, management plans to reduce the net debt and repurchase shares.

About the debt, the decision makes sense. At Q3 2018, the net debt to funds flow amounted to 2.1. And with the lower anticipated cash flow due to lower oil prices during Q4, I expect the ratio to increase at the next earnings release. This level of debt is not a huge burden but it is not low either. The decision to reduce the net debt is healthy and reduce risks for shareholders.

The decision to repurchase shares is interesting. As indicated in the press release:

"Crescent Point will pursue approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to acquire up to seven percent of its public float."

Putting the amounts in perspective, 7% of the public float represents about 38,5 million shares. At a current stock price of about C$4.3, the company would need to deploy about C$166 million to execute the buybacks up to the requested limit.

As a coincidence - or not -, the savings from the dividend reduction correspond to the stock repurchase goal.

But with the 2019 guidance and based on a WTI price at US$50/bbl, the company expects to generate C$150 million of free cash flow. Thus, management will have to arbitrage between the debt reduction and the share buyback program if oil prices don't improve.

Buybacks create value for shareholders if done at a stock price below the estimated intrinsic value. Management didn't provide its estimation, but the awareness of the importance of intrinsic value is clear. Management indicated having decided to repurchase shares "given the Company's current share price versus its fundamental value".

So, let's take the opportunity to assess the intrinsic value based on the new elements the 2019 guidance provided.

Estimating the fair value

The guidance makes it easy for us. As production is expected to stay flat YoY, the capital program corresponds to the sustaining capital. And management indicated the goal of generating C$150 million of FCF assuming WTI prices at US$50/bbl.

Thus, we can apply an arbitrary 12x multiple to the FCF (equivalent to a PE ratio) to arrive at an estimated value of C$3.27/share.

Also, management indicated funds flow would increase by C$50 million for each extra dollar to the WTI price per barrel. The table below summarizes my estimations of fair value based on the WTI prices and the guidance.

Source: author, based on the 2019 guidance

The figures are approximations as costs and royalties will vary with the oil prices. But the idea is not to have an estimation of the stock price to the decimal. Instead, we want to assess the relevance of the share buybacks.

The table shows the current stock price at about C$4.3 corresponds to my estimation of intrinsic value as the WTI price is currently at approximately US$51/bbl.

But the point is share buybacks will be accretive with this stock price if we assume WTI prices above US$50/bbl.

Thus, the decision to cut the dividend and allocate more resources to share buybacks makes sense with the current stock price. Besides short-term volatility, I expect the oil prices to stay above $50 in the long run.

As a side note, the table above highlights the potential for the stock price to double if the WTI prices exceed $55/bbl.

Conclusion

The 2019 guidance highlights the potential for Crescent Point to generate FCF and sustain the production assuming a modest WTI price at US$50/bbl. Also, the stock price has the potential to double with WTI prices above US$55/bbl.

But the most important outcome of the guidance comes from the decision to favor share buybacks instead of the dividend. Considering the current stock price is below my estimation of fair value at WTI prices above US$50/bbl, the decision makes sense.

I am/we are long CPG, BNEFF, YGRAF, PEYTF, BTE, SVRGF.