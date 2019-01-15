Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) AppRiver Acquisition Conference Call January 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Wagner - President and CEO

David Rockvam - CFO

Geoff Bibby - VP of Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum

Tim Klasell - Northland

Liz Verity - KeyBank

Geoff Bibby

Thank you, James. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining our AppRiver acquisition conference call. With me today as James mentioned are our CEO, Dave Wagner; and CFO, Dave Rockvam. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our acquisition of AppRiver as well as our preliminary results for the first quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018. A copy of both releases can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, at www.zixcorp.com.

Also please note that in addition to the audio component of today's call, we'll be hosting a webcast with a slide presentation that we will be referring to throughout the call. If you haven't done so, please visit the Investor Relations section of our site to find the link for this webcast and slide presentation.

David Wagner

Thanks, Jeff. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us on today's conference call. Today is a monumental day in history of Zix. Earlier this morning, we announced record results for Q4 and 2018 and the acquisition of AppRiver. This transformational acquisition will accelerate our growth and position us more strongly in the cloud security market. As Jeff mentioned, there was a slide presentation for this call. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our website to access it.

I'd like to start by sharing the agenda for today's call and presentation, which you can see on Slide 3. I'll begin by talking about how the acquisition and the transaction at a summary level before diving deeper into how AppRiver helps us scale into a much larger, more rapidly growing and more profitable company. Then I'll turn it over to Dave, who will walk us through the financial details of the acquisition, our preliminary results for Q4 and full year 2018, and our outlook for Q4 and full year 2019. After Dave’s remarks, I'll briefly summarize the key takeaways before we open the call for questions.

As you can see on Slide 4, we are combining two leading email security companies that will drive great synergies and higher growth together by leveraging Zix’s superior product delivery and AppRiver’s exceptional customer service and support. For the past two years, we've been successfully executing on our communicated strategy of becoming a leading provider of email security for business communications with a particular focus on helping our customers achieve both a strong security and compliance posture.

Our financial results demonstrate increasing attach rates for our new solution resulting in robust New First Year Orders growth. Our customer survey results demonstrate consistent delivery of industry-leading customer support. We are focused on helping our customers with both the security and compliance challenges they face as they migrate to the cloud. This transformational acquisition builds on these efforts by joining two companies which share foundational values of costumer first and ease of use to create one leading cloud-based email security provider for our customers.

In a moment, I'll get into more detail of the strategic rationale of the acquisition. But before I do so, I want to spend a couple of minutes going over the high level details of the transaction itself which can be seen on Slide 5. The agreement to acquire AppRiver we signed yesterday January 14, 2019. The total consideration paid to the seller is $275 million in cash at the acquisition closing, subject to a customary working capital adjustment and certain expense sharing arrangements.

In connection with the acquisition, we entered into a definitive agreement with San Francisco-based private equity firm True Wind Capital, which will invest $100 million invest through newly issued preferred equity securities. As a part of this investment, Zix's board of directors agreed to appoint True Wind's Founding Partner, James H. Greene, Jr., and Principal Brandon Van Buren to the board, effective upon closing of the investment. In addition, we also received a commitment letter from SunTrust and KeyBanc for a five year $175 million term loan and a $25 million revolving credit facility.

The total consideration of $275 million as well as any deal expenses will be funded by the proceeds of the preferred equity investment, the term debt and available cash on hand. The acquisition is expected to close sometime in the first quarter of 2019 subject to customary closing conditions. Later on the call, Dave will provide the more detail on the convertible preferred equity insurance as well as the term loan and revolving credit facility.

Turning now to Slide 6, which shows the high-level rationale and benefits of the acquisition. I'll dig in deeper later, but this chart lays out the strategic foundation to help you think about the ways in which this acquisition helps to accelerate Zix.

The first major benefit is the acceleration of our growth and the scale that this acquisition brings. As we mentioned in the press release, we expect the acquisition to more than double Zix's revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and scale our annual recurring revenue or ARR to more than $180 million. In addition, we expect to achieve approximately $8 million of cost synergies in the first 12 to 18 months following the close of the acquisition.

The second major benefit is the further strengthening of our position in the cloud-based email security markets. It begins by enhancing our opportunity to capture more mailboxes and offer customers a broader set of solution. Specifically offering Office 365 and hosted exchange extends our product offerings to the point of initial purchase of cloud security products, because email is typically the first application that customers move to cloud.

Being at the point of cloud email adoption puts us squarely at the beginning of their cloud migration. The acquisition also bolsters our security offerings including adding many more mailboxes of advanced threat protection and also by adding an endpoint internet protection solution to our product suite. In addition to expanding our product offering, it massively extends our go-to-market channel with AppRiver's strong community of more than 4,500 MSP resellers who are all service via a frictionless extensible platform which I will describe in more detail shortly.

Last but not least, the acquisition provides attractive cross-selling opportunities for each other products across both companies and sale basics. The success we've seeing with ZixProtect and ZixArchive coupled with our customer survey data give us confidence that we can leverage this synergy and continue to increase our tax rate across a broader product suite.

I want to stress again how this acquisition significantly expands our customer base with very minimal overlap. AppRiver and their partners focus on the apps of SMB, while this has traditionally focused on large organizations. While our end markets don't overlap, we have a strong alignment of our focus on service and on building security products that offer great protection and ease of use. The ability to sale Zix's security and compliance suite into AppRiver's more than 60,000 customers through their frictionless platform presents a great opportunity.

We also have opportunity to leverage the lead generation potential of AppRiver's Office 365 solutions to track new customers that otherwise may not have been addressable. All together, the acquisition enhances shareholders value by providing a platform to drive higher attach rates, stronger customer retention and expanded market share while continuing our ongoing momentum. We believe this will position us for even more profitable growth in the future.

With this strategic foundation set, I'll now dive deeper into an overview of AppRiver which can be seen on Slide 7. For those of you who are not familiar with the Company, AppRiver is a channel first provider of cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services. As I mentioned earlier, it serves more than 60,000 customers worldwide and is supported by a community of more than 4,000 MSP resellers. The Company started in 2002 with its flagship spam and antivirus protection first. They have since bolstered their suite of cloud-based security offerings with web protection, email encryption, secure archiving and email continuity solution.

In addition to these services, AppRiver is one of the world's leading providers of secure hosted email providing both the secure hosted exchange and Microsoft Office 365. As with all of AppRiver services, they provide cloud and hosted email with a focus on phenomenal customer care delivered through best-in-class support, service and availability with a keen eye toward enhanced security and compliance.

Their team takes great care to deliver a seamless experience for their partners and customers. And their care is evidenced by their best-in-class net promoter scores, high retention rates, and industry accolades. Office 365 and secure hosted email solutions serve as a highly effective lead generation tool for the Company's other security services which we intend to leverage further with Zix's solution.

Finally, AppRiver has developed a proprietary platform called Nautical, which provides frictionless deployment and ease of use for partners and customers to provision and manage their customers and end users. So rather than having numerous vendors for advanced threat protection and archiving, partners and customers of AppRiver can manage all of their cloud-based security solutions through one centralized platform with automated provisioning, entitlement and billing. We will leverage this platform as we integrate our existing solutions and as we continue to further expands our offerings.

Slide 8 provides us a bit more detail on the key value creation themes we intend to build upon together. You can see here the broad range of cloud-based security services that AppRiver currently provided. We have an opportunity overtime to replace current third-party encryption and archiving services with Zix's security and compliance suite. We also have the opportunity to further build out the range of products both organically, inorganically and through partnerships.

More specifically the Nautical cloud platform centralizes all provisioning, entitlement and billing aspects of service deliveries for partners, administrators and end-users to make the customer relationship highly extensible and very sticky. And finally as discussed, the level of personalized U.S. based white-glove Phenomenal Care differentiates AppRiver's offering from anything else in the market today.

Slide 9 brings together some of the financial highlights of the standalone companies to illustrate the significant scale of the combined organization. We believe the acquisition elevates Zix to another much higher level by strengthening our current business while layering on top the faster growing elements of AppRiver's business and bringing a tremendous opportunity to further penetrate the email security market and to cross-sell across both customer bases.

You can see here that on a pro forma, preliminary and unaudited basis, the combined companies grew 11% to almost $170 million in 2018. Annual recurring revenue as I mentioned earlier is expected to more than double to $180 million at December 31, 2018 again on a pro forma basis with virtually no customer overlap.

So as you can see the acquisition is expected to accelerate Zix’s standalone growth to double digits. While Zix has historically achieved much higher profitability than AppRiver, I want to stress that with a scale related synergies we expect to realign, we firmly expect to deliver stronger levels of profitability from the combined company. On a pro forma basis for synergies, we’re working at a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the past year.

It's important to know that AppRiver's relatively higher mix of third party solutions is the primary reason for the lower adjusted EBITDA margins. But with the approximately $8 million of cost savings we expect to generate in the first 12 to 18 months, we believe we can scale our adjusted EBITDA margins to 24% by the end of fiscal 2019.

Post closing with over $180 million in annual recurring revenue across more than 80,000 customers, we will be operating at a greater scale with more product capabilities and higher cost selling potential than we could achieve growing business organically.

With that perspective, I’ll now turn the call over to our CFO, Dave Rockvam, to provide more detail on the financials for the acquisition starting with our preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Dave?

David Rockvam

Thank you Dave and good afternoon everyone. Today is a very exciting day for Zix. Our customers, our partners and our employees, not only are we announcing record annual New First Year Orders in revenue, but we're also announcing a highly transformative acquisition with the acquisition of AppRiver. We are very pleased to have these two elements of our strategy coming together as we make further progress on another exciting year at Zix.

I'll now go over preliminary and unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, which you'll find on Slide 10 of the presentation. Starting from the first row, we expect New First Year Orders to be between $3 million and $3.1 million, which represent an increase of 20% to 23% compared to the $2.5 million we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year 2018, we expect New First Year Orders to be between $11.2 and $11.3 million, representing an increase of 20% compared to $9.3 million in fiscal year 2017. The strong New First Year Orders growth on a quarterly and annual perspective was driven by the continued strength of our cloud-based encryption offering and our bundled solutions including advanced threat protection and unified archives.

Moving to revenue, we expect revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 to be between $18.3 million and $18.4 million which represents an increase of 9% to 10% compared to the $16.8 million we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, we expect revenue to be between $70.3 million and $70.4 million, representing an increase of 7% compared to $65.7 million in 2017. The record revenue from a quarterly and yearly perspective was driven by our continued balance of winning new customers and solid retention, which drives our 100% subscription model. And finally, looking at ACV, or as we will talk about it going forward ARR or annual recurring revenue, we expect ARR for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be approximately $76 million, which represents a new company record and an increase of 13% compared to $67.3 million we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Turning now to Slide 11, which summarizes some of the financial highlights of the AppRiver acquisition on a pro forma basis. As Dave mentioned, we expect the acquisition to add $105 million in annual recurring revenue at the time of closing, giving Zix a combined ARR of over $180 million. We expect the acquisition to more than double our standalone revenue. And with approximately $8 million of cost savings within the first 12 to 18 months following the close of the acquisition, we also expect to more than double our adjusted EBITDA dollars.

As a reminder, we have over $230 million of net operating loss carry-forwards or NOLs that we will work to generate healthy cash flow from these EBITDA dollars. Post close, we anticipate having cash on our balance sheet to perform the normal operations of the combined company, as well as $175 million of term loan debt. Zix received a commitment letter from SunTrust and KeyBanc with regards to this five year $175 million term loan and $25 million revolving credit facility. The debt financing is expected to close simultaneously with the closing of the AppRiver acquisition. Interest rate is expected to be LIBOR plus 3.5%, subject to potential flex options with future step downs as Zix leverage reduces.

Under the definitive agreement with True Wind Capital, Zix will issue an aggregate $100 million of shares of its convertible preferred stock, the preferred shares at a price of $1,000 per share. Approximately $65 million will be issued in the form of Series A convertible preferred stock, which will have an initial stated value of $1,000 per share, which stated value will accrete at an annual rate of 8% compounded quarterly and will both together were common stock on an as converted basis. Subject to certain limitations, the accretive value of each share of Series A preferred convertible stock maybe converted in the common shares of Zix at a conversion rate of 166.11 shares of common share per 1,000 of accretive value, equivalent to $6.02 per common share. This is subject to take into account certain dilutive issuances, stock splits, stock dividends or similar events. An additional of approximately $35 million will be issued in the form of Series B convertible preferred stock, which will have a stated value of $1,000 per share will be entitled to receive dividend each quarter, which accrue daily at an initial rate of 10%, which rate will increase by an additional 1% for each six month period that elapses before shareholder approval is obtained up to a maximum of 12% and will be non-voting.

The Series B Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock upon receipt of the requisite shareholder approval, which Zix expects to seek at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In connection with the convertible preferred equity investment, Zix has also agreed to grant customary registration and consent rights to True Wind Capital.

Slide 12, outlines our preliminary outlook for the combined company for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. For the fourth quarter 2019, our preliminary forecast is revenue of $47 million to $50 million and an estimated and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%. We're targeting approximately $200 million to $207 million of ARR at the fiscal year-end 2019, which represents an organic growth rate for the combining enterprise of 11% to 15% year-over-year. These preliminary numbers are meant to give investors a sense of scale and year-end planned trajectory of the business, as well as to highlight our continuous model as a profitable growth company.

This completes my financial summary. I'll now turn the call back over to Dave to highlight the key takeaways from the acquisition before we open it up for questions. Dave?

David Wagner

Thanks for the financial overview, Dave. I'd like to begin my closing remarks by thanking the entire Zix team for executing at an extremely high level for all of 2018. We'll unpack our 2018 results in more detail later in February, but I want to take this opportunity to shed light on some of our preliminary results.

In addition to the 20% New First Year Orders growth, we delivered revenue growth of approximately 7%. We also achieved record levels of total orders, revenue and ACV or annual contract value. Equally impressive to the strong financial results are the 2018 deliveries made by Zix's product team. We will have two Tier 1 product launches this month. Next week, we will launch an enhanced version of ZixArchive, which they knew more robust, feature-rich, multichannel cloud solution based on successfully integrating Erado's capabilities which required last April.

This new ZixArchive will be available to all new Zix customers this month. Then at the end of the month, we will launch ZixSuite, which is the combination of the work we've been doing for the past two years to bring all of our encryption, advanced threat and archiving capabilities into a fully integrated cloud based multitenant solution with automated deployment that enables full protection of our customers' business communications. ZixSuite is a suite of best in class security and compliance tools that are easy to use, highly effective and cost competitive. It's this new suite that we expect to integrate with Nautical, AppRiver's partner portal. The tremendous quality and capacity that Zix's product team has demonstrated over the past two years gives us great confidence as we begin the next leg of our growth with AppRiver.

In closing, Slide 13 summarizes the key takeaways of the acquisition and specifically the ways in which it is helping us increase shareholder value. The AppRiver acquisition provided significant scale and accelerates our growth. It strengthens our position in the cloud based e-mail security market and it opens up significant cross-selling opportunities across both customer bases.

Over the coming months and quarters, we look to leverage this more robust platform to further expand our growth and profitability to drive higher attach rates, to scale our customer retention and to capture a greater share of the multi-billion dollar business communications protection market. All of which should help us create significantly higher value for our shareholders.

Now with that, we're ready to open the call of your questions. James?

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Mike Malouf with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Mike Malouf

Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on this deal it's pretty excited. So I'm just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the cross selling opportunities. Obviously, that seems pretty significant. You have a lot of VARs that you can go after. And I'm just saying that as you talk to a lot of them. Can you give us just an anecdotal insight into that opportunity? And then just as a follow-up or what have you. As you look into the adjusted EBITDA margins of 24% by the fourth quarter, you said 12 to 18 for synergies. So do you expect that to continue to go up into 2020 is that correct? Thanks.

David Wagner

First on the cross-sell opportunity, I would start with last quarter's earnings call where we spoke about the over one million mailboxes that we had captured onto the Zix multi-tenant cloud based platform. And the fact that we have achieved 16% attach of ZixProtect to those customers in just six quarters since the launch of ZixProtect and ZixArchive. It's that basis from which we generated the confidence to know that our customers want to buy a broader suite of solutions from Zix. When we met the AppRiver team and began to understand how they were seeing the very, very similar dynamics in the market and how they had built their second generation Nautical platform to enable MSP resellers, in particular to deliver a cloud-based suite of security services based on email at the tip of the spear, we saw a really good match to further penetrate those customer bases.

We did from pretty careful work looking at both our customer base and theirs to develop a conviction that we will be able to expand the sale of each other's products across each other's customer base to drive the numbers that we've put forward into Q4 guidance. And then specifically talking about the margin expansion, that's one of the things that we're really excited about working to deliver there’s the first round of synergies that we're talking about realizing in the first 12 to 18 months, which focus on the initial scale opportunities between the two companies. But as I alluded to, AppRiver has some third-party content and we'll be walking carefully and deliberately over time to investigate the opportunities to lower the cost of sales for some of their product offering, particularly encryption and archive.

And then as you look further into the future, we have two threat protection platforms that can be rationalized to generate value. And we have two strong platforms that can be rationalized to create value. So we see layers of value that we unlock overtime, Mike.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Klasell with Northland. Your line is now open.

Tim Klasell

Good morning everybody and congrats on the transaction. First question, on AppRiver, what percentage of the revenues comes from, I am going to call it, reselling of other technologies? So let's say, obviously, Office 365 from Microsoft and others, so we get handle around that. Thank you.

David Wagner

So as I said, AppRiver began as an email security company with a cloud-based advanced threat protection solution that they have worked to integrate carefully with Office 365 and some other third-party solutions. The way they package makes it difficult for me to give you an absolute direct answer to that question. But what I would point you to is as I alluded to the difference in the EBITDA margin at the bottom line is largely driven by the higher third party content. So 16 points of EBITDA margin, 16 points of gross margin on $105 million of ARR would give you a sense of the magnitude of the third party products. But what I want to emphasize is the opportunity to take the momentum in the market around this cloud migration of email of Office 365 as a lead generation opportunity to which we can attach a lot more high value compliance and security services.

Tim Klasell

And then that lead down to my follow on question. Obviously, they're got some similar services as you do and you get an probably a chance to maybe carry pick maybe which products you want to cross sell, or maybe some technologies you want to migrate into each other's customer bases? Can you give us a little more flavor of which ones maybe you're looking at that are the most exciting to you? Thanks.

David Wagner

That's an intersection that we're really excited about. As I mentioned, ZixSuite, which is -- the element is complete, we'll launch it to the market this month, is the culmination of our two years of work to transform Zix from a email encryption provider to a suite of cloud based compliance and security solutions. That is already dealt, it's rapid deploy, easy to use technology that happens to be we think a really nice fit into the nautical platform to deliver that frictionless seamless cross sell opportunity for AppRiver's MSP partners to add additional value to their customer deployment, so that's probably I'm most excited about. Of course there is more detailed work to do to get a confident, a highly confident schedule. But both platforms are on very modern technologies. So we're confident that we'll be able to make that integration within the first two quarters.

Secondarily then as I mentioned, Zix's customers have been asking us can we get Office 365 from you. We value the idea of having excellent customer support one vendor can work with across all of our email needs. And so that is an unmet consumer demand that we expect to be able to unlock in collaboration with the team at AppRiver.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rob Owens with KeyBank. Your line is now open.

Liz Verity

This is Liz Verity on for Rob, thanks for taking the question. Just at a high level, I would love your thoughts on what this acquisition means for your confidence in the overall email security market. And then as a follow-up, I'm curious what the existing overlap is between your channel partners and theirs. Thanks.

David Wagner

So obviously our confidence in the email security market is very high again driven by the results that we're achieving as we move our solution to the cloud and the growth rates over 70% that we're seeing in our own cloud email security suite. The overall migration of Office 365 to the cloud is less than 30% complete here in North America and even less complete and that outside North America. So we believe we are intersecting this migration still at very early stages and that this migration to the cloud with the right platform for partners and users will have us in a very attractive position as the future security requirements for these small and midsize businesses continues to evolve and grow for cloud based products.

So we really want like where we are in this trend of migration to email into the cloud and then secondarily, the opportunities down the road it gives us to attach even more services as we continue to leverage the really strong customer relationships that AppRiver enjoys and Zix enjoys as well.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] At this time, that concludes our question-and-answer session. So I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Wagner for his closing remarks.

David Rockvam

Yes, real quick, it's Dave Rockvam. I just want to highlight and remind everyone on the call that we did released our -- it was our preliminary fourth quarter 2018 results. And as a result, the projections we put on today's call for the pro forma go forward at the company are for a Q4 outlook and we already going into our Q1. So I just wanted to clarify, make sure this is Q1 coming out with that quarterly outlook we gave is for Q4 of 2018, being October to December. And that $200 million to $207 million in ARR is for calendar year and fiscal year ending 2019, just to clarify for everyone on the call as we go forward. Thank you. Turn over to Dave for his final remarks.

David Wagner

And that concludes our remarks. Thank you very much for participating in today's AppRiver acquisition conference call, which represents a truly monumental day in the history fo Zix. Thank you.

