Financial Decoder: Episode 5 (Podcast)

By Mark Riepe

We all have goals. Juggling multiple goals in a world of finite time and money can be tough. Whatever your goal in life is, can you name the steps you need to take in order to actually achieve it?

There’s clear evidence that the best way to achieve your financial goals is by starting with a plan. Unfortunately, the majority of people do not have a written plan. Why is that? In this episode, Mark Riepe and guest Chris Thom discuss strategies to overcome some of the common mental barriers to getting started with a plan.