Financial Decoder: Episode 5 (Podcast)

By Mark Riepe
We all have goals. Juggling multiple goals in a world of finite time and money can be tough. Whatever your goal in life is, can you name the steps you need to take in order to actually achieve it?
There’s clear evidence that the best way to achieve your financial goals is by starting with a plan. Unfortunately, the majority of people do not have a written plan. Why is that? In this episode, Mark Riepe and guest Chris Thom discuss strategies to overcome some of the common mental barriers to getting started with a plan.
- Read more about Schwab's Modern Wealth Index, which includes surprising results such as how millennials are in many cases more focused on saving, investing and financial planning than older generations.
- The study “Wealth Accumulation and the Propensity to Plan” shows that similar households often end up with different levels of wealth because of the varying attitudes and skills with which they approach financial planning.
- Choiceology host Katy Milkman contributed to research about how prompting people to plan can improve follow-through on important tasks.