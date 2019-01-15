Diebold Nixdorf Is Ready For Turnaround In 2019

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is a multinational financial and retail technology company that specializes in the sale, manufacture, installation and service of self-service transaction systems (such as ATMs and currency processing systems), point-of-sale terminal, physical security products, and software and related services for global financial, retail, and commercial markets. Currently, Diebold Nixdorf is headquartered in the Akron-Canton area with a presence in around 130 countries, and the company employs approximately 23,000 people.

Why We Believe in the DN Now Transformation plan

Diebold Nixdorf has declared in their press releases that they are willing to save up to $250 Million in their turnaround between 2019 and 2021. DBD will cut its workforce by 1,600 employees which will allow for $100 Million of savings. Most of these workers come from management level and technicians who provide service for ATMs and point-of-sales terminals. We believe that these layoffs will lead to minimal disruption in revenue. Meanwhile, we believe the optimization of sales team in US and Europe should have significant impact on EBITDA based on our dialogue with DBD management. Diebold Nixdorf has already started with a service modernization plan of their hardware products to streamline offerings. As DBD management told us, they cut the number of ATM models from over 100 to under 40. DBD plans to cut it further by a third in 2019 which will allow for significant cost savings. DBD plans a divestiture of 5-10% of the entire business - mostly non-core business. Some of these units are profitable and some not, but DBD has a primary focus on core business transformation. DBD completed its squeeze-out of German unit Diebold Nixdorf AG a few days ago which will enable DBD to save annual dividends and cut costs on staff who were involved in the German unit. The German unit accounted for approximately 10% of outstanding shareholders, so this should lead to significant cost savings. DBD recently conducted a management shift. We strongly support this shift because DBD needs executives who are committed to transformation and not influenced by practices of previous management.

Jeff Rutherford, who was named Diebold Nixdorf's interim CFO now holds the role on a permanent basis. He joined the company from Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ:EDGW), a leading technology consulting firm.

Julian Sparkes as leader for global IT and digital will be responsible for simplifying, streamlining, and further digitizing Diebold Nixdorf's IT infrastructure to enhance both customer and employee experiences. He brings more than 35 years of digital transformation and IT outsourcing experience, as well as a decade in senior leadership positions.

Hermann Wimmer as leader for Global Retail will be responsible for the company's retail strategy and operations, including business development, customer relationship management, and global sales. Wimmer comes from ForgeRock, a digital identity and access management company, where he served as chief revenue officer. He has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles in the IT and data analytics industries, mostly at NCR Corp. and Teradata Corp.

Recent CEO Gerrard Schmid commented on changes:

I'm excited for Jeff to continue providing his expertise and doing excellent work for the company as our CFO. His leadership contributions over the past three months have been extremely valuable to us, and we are fortunate to have him aboard as we continue to execute our DN Now transformation plan. I am also excited to welcome Julian and Hermann to Diebold Nixdorf. These are strong, experienced leaders who will help execute DN Now, strengthen our team and drive our connected commerce strategy around the world. I am confident Julian will lead lasting improvements to both our customers' and employees' digital experiences as well as refine our long-term digitally-enabled strategy. Hermann's extensive leadership experience will aid us in capitalizing on important opportunities for our retail industry customers while delivering software-driven services and solutions that exceed consumer expectations."

Our takeaways

After a detailed conversation with DBD management, we feel confident in DBD's turnaround plan and its new management. They recognize that at present, DBD has too many employees and too many products. Thus, they agree with our assessment that making significant layoffs, streamlining product offerings, and divesting from non-core businesses will allow the company to save a great deal without sacrificing revenue gains. Indeed, based on the DN Now plan, D.A. Davidson issued an implied BUY rating with target price of $5/share. We strongly agree with this assessment and furthermore, believe that the company can return to $10+/share with these changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.