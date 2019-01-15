Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation
About: Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)
by: Vince Martin
Summary
Churchill Downs has one of the more attractive stories in gaming.
Yet it's priced as such, trading at a massive premium to peers and at a level that implies a stretched SOTP valuation.
There are catalysts here, and it might be worth paying up for management and key assets.
With the recent rally, however, the fundamental case is much tougher than the qualitative argument.
Qualitatively, Churchill Downs (CHDN) has one of the better - and maybe the best - story in gaming. The Kentucky Derby is an enormous asset, whose popularity is such that Churchill Downs can