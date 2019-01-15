Gritstone Oncology: A Hope For Cancer Patients But Not For Value Investors Yet
by: Nascent Trader
Summary
Sell-side consensus estimates of $1bn potential sales in GRTS's leading product GRANITE-001 in 2030.
Proprietary AI-based platform increases the accuracy for neoantigen prediction.
Partnership with reputable biopharmaceutical companies and Private Equity funds adds some assurance to the firm's survivability before any sales.
However, fierce competition and risk/reward ratio do not make it a Buy.
This is a gritstone on the company's website.
We advise against investment in shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), and would recommend that existing shareholders consider cashing out.
While $22-$35 represents a reasonable