Callaway Golf: A Hole In One

I reiterate my price target to account for the costs of their recent acquisition, sale of some TopGolf assets and the cost of 2 months with little golfing activity from hurricanes and bad cold weather.

I believe the company's thesis and growth story is intact, and even better positioned, heading into 2019 and that the company will outperform its peers and the market.

Since, the company gained nearly 100% followed by a loss of almost 50% with a combination of broad market woes and rounds-played pain from the bad weather.

Thesis

I first covered Callaway Golf (ELY) at the tail end of 2017 after the company showed significant progress in their turnaround efforts after a soft couple of years in the golfing industry. Due in part to shifting industry dynamics, enthusiasm for the sport and overall weather patterns across some of the most popular golfing states in the US, rounds played and golf gear sales, especially golf balls.

Prior to the turnaround, the company was showing very unsteady growth, fluctuating in and out of quarterly losses alongside revenue growth and declines. However, positive long term factors began showing in this under-covered and somewhat forgotten sport and I remain very bullish on the company's future.

Callaway initially returned well over 100%, shooting from low double digits to over $24.00 per share. Currently, however, the stock has returned most of its profits as the broad market collapsed following trade disputes, interest rate fears and overall global growth slowdown fears. Another factor for the slowdown in the stocks price action is soft readings from rounds played in the months of October and November. This, I believe, is temporary given the particularly harsh winter and hurricane season in October across some major golfing states like Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and the East Coast and should reverse as soon as the spring season comes along.

Looking at the factors I highlighted back in my initiation article and my followup a few months later, little has changed, as I remain very bullish on the company's future in the golfing industry as an industry-side recovery ensues. I believe current prices are a prime investment opportunity, once again, and have the potential to easily beat broad market indexes in 2019 and 2020.

Business Overview

Callaway is the current leader of the equipment market in the US, Europe and Japan as the number one seller of both hard goods (woods and irons) and drivers alongside a growing market share in the golf ball segment, outperforming most competitors. As they continue their organic and inorganic expansion, they're aiming at different growth markets within the golfing industry like the apparel market, set to outpace the equipment market with an expected 4.31% CAGR.

The company is prioritizing organic growth to drive their sales with continued investments in their EPIC line of golf clubs, which is showing double-digit growth in the US and Japan, alongside revamping their golf ball business with additional investments in their Massachusetts plant. As an inorganic measure of penetrating the apparel market, the company prefers acquisitions and team-ups rather than organically developing their own, which resulted in the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and the most recent Jack Wolfskin alongside a joint venture with a Japanese apparel company to sell apparel and equipment sales in the region.

Underperformance Drivers

I believe there are two main factors driving the company's underperformance of both the market and its peers, the closest being Acushnet Holdings (GOLF).

The first is general market headwinds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was several points away from entering a bear market with most of its companies losing over 20% of their value as global growth concerns from cyclical-economic factors and trade-war-related woes persisted. Markets have since rebounded slightly but the main concerns remain and there's little apatite for risk at the moment, slowing down recovery even among companies which are primed to do well regardless of tariffs or China's slowdown.

The second factor, and the one I believe caused the company to lost more than the overall market, is the October and November rounds-played reports from the National Golf Association which showed sharp declines across the nation. I do believe, however, that the main cause for this slowdown is a combination of bad winter weather and Hurricane Michael which hit key golfing states like Florida, South Carolina and Georgia through the end of November. Even as states like California and others showed an increase in rounds played as hotter states continue to invest in infrastructure for the sport, the loss of rounds played in other states like Texas and North Carolina along with losses on the East Coast as harsher cold weather hits states like New York and New Jersey, the overall rounds played should continue to show softer numbers in December but I believe will recover come the January 2019 reports.

As global markets more or less stabilize and rounds-played reports show some recovery in months to come as spring and warmer temperatures come into play I believe current prices don't justify the long term story of Callaway and that sales heading into the new year should rebound, including holiday sales.

Original Thesis

My original thesis was around the recovering image of the sport alongside an aging population and the adaption of the younger population with the help of TopGolf and other golfing initiatives around the country and world.

The company is uniquely positioned in the golfing market to capitalize on the rise in participation among the younger generations alongside the retiring baby-boomers and some generation X'ers. The company's market share has grown over the years in most of its business segments and its continued investments should keep it that way in the US and Japan for the time being.

Another driver is the younger generations drive to the sport through key advertising efforts by the major brands, including Nike (NKE), until its recent departure from the sport. Instagram (FB), for example, is a key platform for the sport and engagement among younger generations with individuals sponsored by golfing companies has been rising quickly. I brought an example of this with several accounts in my previous article, which get hundreds of thousands of engagements with every post riddled with the Callaway brands and this subconscious effort to get people thinking of certain brands when they go to purchase equipment or when they're thinking of adopting a new hobby.

Moving Forward

Indeed, baby boomers are currently driving the sport's classic growth but it's actually the younger generations which will be the ones who determine if the sport survives or thrives. Younger folks have been drawn to TopGolf, a company that combines a fun time in a party-like atmosphere with golfing activities and its adoption and expansion have been phenomenal. The company currently has 49 locations around the United States, 3 in the United Kingdom and 1 in Australia. Their expansion is a wonderful metric to see how the younger generation is adopting the sport and there might soon be some sort of deal with the company, given their stake, to purchase new Callaway golf clubs for the facilities beyond what's currently available.

Another way forward for the company is their acquisition strategy as they penetrate the apparel market. In the past, people were pretty skeptical about this way forward, saying it was dangerous and that margins would be affected and that growth is limited, but the opposite has been true. The company has enjoyed a large boost to their growth from their AGIA and TravisMatthews acquisitions and we will need to wait and see how their recent acquisition of Jack Wolfskin plays out in 2019 and 2020 earnings as it become accretive.

Valuation Update

In my initiation article I posted a fair value range of $19.00 to $20.00 per share, which they've reached easily. In my follow-up, post their guidance hike I gave the company a $25.00 per share fair value given their expected EPS and based on a 24x multiple.

As previously mentioned, the company anticipates a $0.05 to $0.11 per share charge for the loan they took for the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin which in turn is expected to hurt 2018 and 2019 numbers but boost 2020 earnings at an unknown amount. With this is mind, I'm updating my projections for 2018 and 2019.

Callaway Golf, excluding the aforementioned TopGolf investment return and its implication on the company's balance sheet, is expected to report $1.05 per share in earning for 2018 followed by a 4.76% increase in 2019 to $1.10. In 2020, however, the company is expected to post a 12.73% increase in earning per share to $1.24. This is very encouraging in the long run and I believe justifies the company to currently trade at around 18x projected earnings which brings 2019 valuation to around $19.80 per share, a potential increase of over 21% for the year.

As mentioned in previous article, the company's investment in TopGolf is worth around $4 per share, even after they sold some of their investment last year. Given that, I believe the company's fair value for 2019 lies somewhere around $23.80 per share, 46% above its current trading price.

Even though some financial analysts see 2019 as a growth year, along with some risks and fears, a return of over 20% for the broad market is unlikely heading into this year with the risks of a global growth slowdown. Even if Callaway is caught up with general market woes again, it's safe to see the company holding up fairly nicely and adding to its price throughout 2019 with solid growth across most businesses.

Risks

The first risk is a global growth slowdown which should hurt all stocks and companies as enterprise spending might slow. However, Callaway is well positioned with retired workers and younger enthusiast unlikely to stop playing with income being fixed and new product launches attracting customers. Rounds played, although it might not be 100% correlated with new gear purchases, will likely boost the stock heading into the summer time which can outweigh some global uncertainty amongst stocks. I'm not saying this is a recession proof company, given its dependance on younger working generations to pick up the sport for growth, but given current valuations I believe there is limited downside for the company in its current environment.

Another risk is also a broad one and that's the cyclicality and seasonality of attractions amongst the younger generations. Passing phases is somewhat of a risk and there may be a generational shift into virtual-reality-type gaming which can hurt the sport and something may happen in the style of Tiger Woods again which can shun people away from the sport and hurt growth.

Thesis Conclusion

Callaway Golf has faces some broad-market and sport-specific headwinds in recent months with acquisition-related woes and 2 bad golfing industry reports following some harsh weather in southern and western states. The market itself had a rough end of 2018 with most companies losing around 20% of their value as global growth concerns and geopolitical uncertainty prevails.

However, key factors driving Callaway's growth remain healthy with higher engagement among younger people alongside an improving baby boomer adoption as they retire and move to warmer climate with golfing houses. The company is enjoying the benefits of online advertising platforms like Instagram through sponsorships and key advertising strategies alongside companies like TopGolf which bring the masses which would have likely not played the game without it.

All in all the company has a very bright future and I believe the recent market pullback is an opportunity to pick up shares at a discount, near levels not seen since late 2017 and early 2018 and well under my estimates at fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELY, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.