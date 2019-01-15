Facebook: When Bears Turn To Bulls

Facebook's (FB) stock has been dead money for some time, but the technical charts suggest that may be changing, with shares nearing a breakout. Couple that with some bullish option betting and momentum may be turning very quickly from bearish to bullish for the equity.

Facebook is scheduled to report fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 30, and expectations are low. Analysts’ consensus estimates have been slashed dramatically for the quarter since July. It gives the company a low bar to beat when those results finally come.

Bullish Chart

After months of declines the stock is finally showing some bullish momentum and is now breaking out. The chart shows what appears to be a descending broadening wedge, a reversal pattern. Additionally, the stock has broken free of that downtrend. Also, it's testing a critical level of technical resistance at $149. Should the stock rise above that level, it would suggest it could rise to around $157, or potentially as high as $166. The relative strength index also suggesting bullish momentum is coming back into the stock.

Options Outlook

The options due to expire on Feb. 15 suggests shares rise or fall 10% from the $150 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range after earnings between $136 and $164. That would suggest the options market is not pricing in massive volatility.

Meanwhile, options traders appear to be getting more bullish on the stock as well. The number of open call contracts for expiration on June 21 at the $150 strike price has been steadily increasing over the past month. Meanwhile, the number of puts at that strike price has seen limited activity.

(Trade Alert)

The Consensus

Consensus estimates for Facebook have dropped a stunning 10.5% from their July peak to $2.20 per share from $2.46. The decline in earnings estimates are a result of expectations for higher cost as the company continues to strengthen its security around user privacy.

It's worth noting that analysts have very quietly started raising their expectations. For example, consensus earnings estimates for the fourth quarter reached a low of $2.17 per share in November. Meanwhile, full-year estimates have started to rise slightly for 2019 to $7.64 from roughly $7.55 in November.

It could suggest that views on Facebook's earnings ability have gotten too low and now need to moderate. The company has beaten analysts’ earnings estimates in every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2016.

(YCharts)

The company's PE ratio over the next 12 months has reached its lowest valuation ever, according to Koyfin, at just 20.

Risks

There are many risk factors to consider when it comes to Facebook that go beyond the top and bottom line numbers. Daily active user growth in North America has all but stalled and may even be in decline. With most of Facebook's revenue coming from this region, it could have an impact on future revenue growth.

(Facebook)

Additionally, it isn't entirely clear how much Facebook still has to invest back into its business and for how long to improve security. That could continue to impact operating margins for some time come, weighing on long-term earnings growth.

Should earnings growth remain suppressed, there's very little reason for the stock to see multiple expansion, limiting the stock's long-term growth prospects.

What Now?

For now, it would seem that Facebook is seeing bullish momentum heading into the stock ahead of fourth quarter results. The big question that will remain: How strong will the results be and more important is the guidance for the balance of 2019?

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.