Apple: A China Problem Or An iPhone Problem?

Apple's stock has declined over 30% from its 52 week high. This may be a good buying opportunity as the stock trades at just forward 12.6x P/E and yields 1.9%.

China-Related Guidance Cut

On January 2, 2019, Apple (AAPL) lowered guidance for its fiscal Q1 2019 which ended December 31st. Most notably, quarterly revenue guidance was revised to $84 billion from a prior range of $89 to $93 billion. This is 7.7% lower than the midpoint of the prior range and represents an overall 4.9% decline in y/y revenue, the first y/y quarterly revenue decline since 2016.

In the announcement, the company primarily blamed the topline miss on iPhone sales in China. The strong US dollar coupled with a macroeconomic slowdown in emerging markets hurt iPhone sales figures. The press release stated that over 100% of the y/y revenue decline can be attributed to weak sales of iPhone, Mac, and iPad in China.

The weak Apple China sales figures correlate with the reported slowdown in China’s economy. The most recent quarterly reading on Chinese GDP was the second lowest in the last 25 years. The Chinese economy is likely slowing due to a combination of the US-China trade conflict and slowing growth in other economies.

The global economic outlook doesn’t look bright. China is lowering economic growth expectations in 2019. The US-China trade conflict is still ongoing. Europe’s economy, a major trading partner with China, is facing challenges with Brexit looming, widespread economic protests in France, and a slowing German economy. This could all spell further troubles for Apple’s earnings growth as the company has linked iPhone unit sales to economic health.

On the other hand, is Apple blaming China’s economy for weakness in iPhone demand that would otherwise still be an issue?

Several commentators have been calling for a slowdown in iPhone unit sales due to a number of factors. For one, newer iPhone models last longer than prior generations, lengthening the time between phone upgrades. Last year, Apple came under criticism for evidence showing that the company’s software slows down iPhones with degrading batteries. The company announced a program to replace iPhone batteries for discounted rates in 2018. This battery upgrade program seems to have had an outsized effect on the current iPhone upgrade cycle. Apple even noted in the recent guidance cut that iPhone upgrades were weak in some developed markets.

Weak demand for iPhones may have contributed to the decision for Apple to stop reporting quarterly unit sales for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. It is never a good sign when a company stops reporting a key performance metric that is widely followed and correlated to stock market performance. Apple claims that hardware unit volumes are less indicative than they used to be because of a wide range of unit pricing options and a greater focus on services revenue. None the less, the move was a harbinger of weak quarterly results to follow.

Another unfortunate wrinkle for Apple is its ongoing dispute with Qualcomm (QCOM). The two companies are suing each other over patent and intellectual property infringement. Courts in China and Germany ruled last month that Apple violated some of Qualcomm’s intellectual property and ordered iPhone sales halted. Apple has been able keep iPhones on sale in China due a software tweak; however, sales of older iPhone 7 and 8 models have been taken off the shelf in Germany. Apple is appealing the court decisions in what will ultimately be a lengthy process. Apple could end up making a large royalty payment to Qualcomm for past sales or see some more disruption in the sale of its iPhone in other markets.

Contrary to Apple’s narrative, Nike reported a very strong quarter. On its earnings call, Nike (NKE) commented that they did not see a noticeable impact from the trade conflict between the US and China. Furthermore, Nike reported that its sales in China robustly grew 26%.

Apple faces competition in China from local smartphone competitors. Companies like Huawei and Xiaomi have taken market share from Apple and Samsung. This may be a problem unique to China as it is unlikely that Chinese smart phone brands will threaten Apple in any other major markets.

The context of already slowing iPhone demand and the contrary indicator on the health of the Chinese economy from Nike paints the picture that Apple blaming the revenue decline on the Chinese economy is akin to companies that blame poor earnings on weather. The reality may be that there is simply less demand for iPhones than Apple expected. The disappointing results in China may have something to do with a macro slowdown but it probably also has something to do with increased competition from local brands and a longer upgrade cycle for older iPhone models.

Is Apple’s Stock A Buy At Current Prices?

Apple has seen its stock price decline over 30% from its 52 week high. The weakness in iPhone sales is disappointing and likely to continue but the market appears to be pricing much of that bearishness in.

Growth in high-margin services revenue is a clear bright spot. In the guidance cut press release, Apple noted that services revenue is expected to grow by 27.5% to $10.8 billion for the quarter. Services revenue consists of sales from the App Store, music, iCloud, Google search licensing, Apple Care, Apply Pay, and more. Given the lack of physical COGS, services margins are likely in the 60% to 80% range (software company margins). This compares to an overall gross margin for the company of 38%. Today, Services revenue is ~12% of revenue, but if iPhone growth remains flat, services will have a similar contribution to overall earnings within 3 years due to a much higher contribution margin and growth rate.

Trading for just 12.6x forward P/E, Apple’s valuation is getting very attractive. This compares to the S&P 500 which trades for 15.7x forward P/E. Furthermore, the stock’s dividend yield has risen to 1.9%. The company’s payout ratios is below 25% which implies significant room for the dividend to increase. Apple has a modestly levered balance sheet (less than 1 turn of net leverage) and is using excess cash flow to buy back a significant amount of stock. This shareholder friendly capital allocation should benefit investors over the long term.

The bottom line is that Apple is a world-class company with enduring brand power. Growth expectations got ahead of the stock price but long term the company has great fundamentals. The significant sell-off seems to be a great buying opportunity for long term investors who are willing to stick through a few more ugly quarters while the stock resets.

