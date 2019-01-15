Time To Buy AT&T: How I'm Playing It

AT&T's share price has slipped over the past several months, making investors uncertain about their bullish view on the stock.

Introduction

Thanks to their predictable cash flows and shareholder-friendly policy, telecom players are one of the most perfect income sources to allocate defensive money to. Nevertheless, these unsexy stocks have been beaten down recently due to fears of rising interest rates which will eventually affect their cash flows. The biggest question investors should ask themselves is how they want to play these stocks. In this article, I'll take a closer look at AT&T's (T) fundamentals and technicals and how I plan on getting into shares using options. You can find more information about my favorite option strategy right here.

AT&T's Fundamentals

Through M&A, AT&T's revenue growth has surged over the past several years. However, these movements came hand in hand with a massive debt burden. So first we need to assess whether its free cash flow is able to cope with today's debt pile. Using the metric FCF/interest costs should give us more colour on this matter.

Financial Year FCF Interest Costs FCF/Interest Costs FY 2013 $13.9B $3.9B 3.7x FY 2014 $10.1B $3.6B 2.8x FY 2015 $16.7B $4.1B 4.1x FY 2016 $17.8B $4.9B 3.6x FY 2017 $18.5B $6.3B 2.9x FY 2018 (f) $20.6B $7.8B 2.6x

(Source: Author's Work)

At first, AT&T's coverage rates seem to be poor. Nonetheless, it's important to highlight the nature of its business, which remains far from cyclical. Furthermore, cost savings from its recent takeovers are expected to gain traction and should lower the strain on the company's financials. The acquisition of Time Warner is expected to be cash flow accretive by next year, which means management will finally start to focus on paying down debt without stepping back from its annual dividend increases of around 2%.

T Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts T Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts T Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

All in all, things don't look worse with a dividend yield that is largely backed by its FCF's and has recently hit the highest levels since the Big Financial Crisis. Defensive investors looking for predictable income should definitely watch AT&T shares.

AT&T's Technicals

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, telecom stocks had a tough 2018. Fortunately, we now see shares recovering some of the losses. Since November last year, AT&T shares have been moving pretty sideways, which creates opportunities for covered call and covered put investors playing the gap between resistance and support levels.

(Source: Marketscreener software)

Looking at AT&T's upside potential, I expect the $31.44-$32.0 zone to be a tough short-term resistance, based on the Fibonacci retracements and the MA100. From a weekly perspective, shares may rebound to a $32.5, based on the declining trend line.

Trade Setup: Part 1: Selling Covered Calls

Part 1 of my trade setup involves buying shares and immediately selling calls against this new position. When opening the option chain on Yahoo! Finance, I notice the February 22 calls with a strike price of $32.50, currently trading at 26 cents:

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

These contracts don't have intrinsic value right now, meaning we can collect time value along the way if shares stay below $32.50. If shares get assigned in February, I would lock in a profit of 6.92%. If shares rise above $32.74, then the received option premium doesn't make up for the additional profit on which you missed out.

As depicted in the table below, the option premium would compensate for a loss of 0.79%.

(Source: Author's work)

Trade Setup: Part 2: Selling Cash-Secured Puts

Right now, I wouldn't mind buying more AT&T as it is currently an underweighted position in my total portfolio and a reliable income-oriented asset. So I'm looking to pick up more shares at $28.50, AT&T's recent support level. A cash-secured put leaves the option open for an additional purchase whereby I lift my yield on cost if shares drop below $28.50. These contracts don't have intrinsic value right now, meaning we can collect time value along the way if shares stay above $28.50.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If shares get assigned in February, I would buy new shares at $28.24 (strike minus collected premium). If shares stay above $28.50, then we would definitely lock in a return of 0.85%.

(Source: Author's Work)

In this case, combining a covered call with a cash-secured put is an excellent way to collect premiums in both directions, but only if you are willing to accumulate (or double down on) your existing position.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T shares provide everything I am looking for: a mouth-watering and safe dividend yield, and a business model that is less prone to economic shocks. Its balance sheet carries huge amounts of debt, however, cost savings from its recent takeovers should start to pay off this year, allowing management to intensify debt reduction. More importantly, interest costs are still backed by free cash flows. Moving on to my trade setup, AT&T's chart looks compelling enough to sell both out-of-the-money calls and puts with a strike price of $32.50 and $28.50 respectively. AT&T is currently underweighted in my total investment wallet, which is why I've chosen this particular setup to increase my yield on cost if shares fall below $28.50.

At request of my readers, I plan on writing follow-up articles about my option ideas and the return they've generated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.