The Clorox Company: 1 Top Dividend Stock For 2019... And Beyond

This combination of traits should result in outsized returns through 2019 and beyond.

When it comes to yields, good things sometimes come in small packages.

Consider The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Over the two decades, the stock's yield has fluctuated between two and three percent. In other words, nowhere near high enough to get most income investors excited.

Yet over the period, Clorox’s dividend and stock price have both grown steadily. Since 1999, shares have delivered a total return, assuming reinvested dividends, of 371%.

That works out to 8.1% return on an annualized basis. By comparison, the S&P 500 posted an annualized total return of only 5.7% for the same period.

Of course, anyone can pick the best stocks with hindsight. But there’s good reason to believe Clorox will continue to post outsized returns.

I can’t predict how shares will do over the next quarter or so. The stock has enjoyed a big run lately and could be due for a breather. But I expect investors will be well rewarded in 2019 and beyond.

Here's why:

Clorox’s consumer products empire has become a money-machine, to begin with.

The company spends about 2.5% of its revenue – or about $150 million annually – on research and development. This has resulted in a constant flow of new products and innovations to existing fares.

Management has also expanded into fast-growing categories through acquisitions, such as health, wellness, and natural personal care. The company bought Burt’s Bees (skin care) in 2008, Renew Life (digestive supplements) in 2016, and Nutranext (multivitamins) in 2018. So while most consumer staple businesses have struggled, Clorox continues to deliver respectable growth.

But the biggest opportunity remains abroad. Today, Clorox only generates 16% of its sales internationally. The company still has a huge growth runway in places like China, India, Africa, and Latin America. And as a rising middle class continues to grow in these regions, they will start to demand more and more Clorox products.

To see these strategies pay off, take a look at the company’s recent financial results. Over the past five years, Clorox has grown sales at a mid-single-digit annual pace. During that same period, we’ve seen earnings per share increase by about five percent per year.

Year Revenue EPS 2015 $5.6B $4.57 2016 $5.7B $4.92 2017 $6.0B $5.33 2018 $6.1B $6.18 2019E $6.3B $6.31

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Those numbers might not impress tech investors. But in the consumer staples space, it amounts to blistering growth. It also explains why Clorox trades near a 52-week high while rivals struggle.

Moreover, improved margins could provide a catalyst in the back half of 2019.

Like others in the space, higher commodity and logistics costs have eaten into profitability. During the fiscal first quarter, Clorox saw gross margins decline by 150 basis points.

But most of these issues will likely be temporary. In a recent CNBC interview, CEO Benno Dorer explained how most of the company’s logistical headaches have come from integrating new acquisitions under the Clorox umbrella. But as management irons out the kinks in this process, shareholders can expect a quick snap back in earnings.

To offset rising input costs, management has also successfully raised prices on almost half of its product lines. Investors fear, given they’ve seen this play out at other companies, this could result in a sharp drop in volumes. But because Clorox accompanied price hikes with product innovations, customers haven’t balked at higher costs.

This represents great news for shareholders. As we move to the back half of the year, Clorox will stand against some pretty easy comparables. If management can maintain or even boost margins slightly, accelerating earnings growth (Wall Street’s favorite three words) could serve as a big stock price catalyst.

For shareholders, all of this should translate into bigger dividends.

Over the past decade, Clorox has boosted its distribution at a seven percent compounded annual clip. Last year's increase was an unusually large 14%, which the company attributed to President Trump’s tax cuts and confidence in future business performance.

Management also returns an enormous amount of cash to shareholders through stock repurchases. Since 2014, Clorox bought back $725.0 million in shares. That effectively amounts to a stealth dividend, boosting our stake in a wonderful business tax-free.

CLX Dividend data by YCharts

I expect these dividend hikes to continue. Historically, management tends to boost the distribution each spring. Once again, that could provide a little catalyst for shares in 2019.

Of course, you can’t call Clorox a sure thing.

As I already mentioned, higher costs always threaten profit margins. Consumers, especially younger generations, seem more willing to buy private-labels over established brands.

Innovation also remains an important “X” factor for Clorox. So far, the company has resisted competitive pressures through the constant introduction of new products and feature. But if management starts scrimping on research spending, I’ll look for new opportunities elsewhere.

That said, Clorox continues to surprise the bears. You only need to take a quick glance through the company’s financials to see that. Much of the credit should be given to the company’s savvy management team.

Bottom line, don’t dismiss Clorox for its meager upfront yield. Investors have to admire this company’s combination of booming sales, higher margins, and growing payout. That, I suspect, will result in impressive returns through 2019… and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.