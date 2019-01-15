Both Newmont And Goldcorp Investors Have Reasons To Be Unhappy With The Merger

This decision effectively fixes the damage sustained by Goldcorp shareholders, not allowing them to see whether their bull thesis plays out or not.

As vividly shown by many gold miners’ third-quarter results, the industry is going through tough times with many miners failing to show decent shareholder returns regardless of gold price fluctuations. It looks like the industry’s response, at least among big miners, is to get bigger. Back in September, Barrick Gold announced its plans to merge with Randgold Resources (GOLD). Now, the second move is made: Newmont Mining (NEM) is combining with Goldcorp (GG).

The deal implies that Goldcorp shareholders will get 0.3280 of Newmont shares and $0.02 for each Goldcorp share they own. The deal represents a 17% premium over Goldcorp’s 20-day volume weighted average price. After the combination of the two companies is complete, Newmont shareholders will own approximately 65% of the combined entity while Goldcorp shareholders will own approximately 35% of the new company.

Unlike the deal between Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources, this one could draw criticism from shareholders of both companies. Here’s why.

Newmont is de-facto buying Goldcorp at multi-year lows. The stock has been in decline due to a series of disappointments. That said, Goldcorp’s financial results are set to improve this year since production is set to ramp up while growth investments are going down (I wrote about it here). With this setup, earnings are expected to increase in 2019, although earnings estimates keep being revised to the downside despite the recent upside on the gold price front as the market’s faith in Goldcorp’s ability to deliver on production targets clearly deteriorates:

Anyway, current Goldcorp investors, who have suffered downside except for the lucky ones who got in after the late October 2018 crash in the stock price, will be stripped of a good portion of their potential upside when combining with the more stable miner. Put simply, if the merger goes through, Goldcorp investors will never see whether their bull thesis played out or not as the combined company will have its own plans regarding the asset base and production levels.

Speaking about production levels, the merger announcement states that the combined company will be steadily producing 6 to 7 million ounces over a decades-long time horizon. In 2018, Goldcorp produced 2.3 million ounces and was previously targeting to produce 2.7 million ounces in 2019. In its latest update, Newmont expected to produce 5.2 million ounces in 2019. So, targeting combined production of 6 – 7 million ounces is projecting a drop from roughly 8 million ounces both companies could have produced in 2019 (although it remains to be seen whether Goldcorp is able to live up to previous production ramp-up expectations). While bigger is not always better and trimming production to improve cost profile might make sense, Goldcorp’s story was based on expectations of production ramp-up and now Goldcorp investors will get into a company that is trying to trim some fat.

On the other hand, Newmont investors will get exposure to the company which has repeatedly failed investors and whose stock price performance has been horrendous. Sure, Newmont is getting Goldcorp very close to the multi-year bottom, but this is because the stock market has not yet seen any indications of a real turnaround in Goldcorp. Not surprisingly, Newmont stock has suffered since the announcement of the merger, erasing the whole upside from early November 2018 lows in two trading days:

In my opinion, the Newmont-Goldcorp deal is an interesting case where shareholders from both sides could not be satisfied with the merger. As per the press release, break up fees are significant: “Under certain circumstances, Newmont would be entitled to a $350 million break-fee (3.5 percent of Goldcorp’s equity value) and Goldcorp would be entitled to a $650 million break-fee (3.5 percent of Newmont’s equity value)”. The deal has so far received mixed reviews, and I believe there’s a good reason for this. At the same time, mergers tend to go through, so the likelihood of a combination between Newmont and Goldcorp is significant.

I believe that the deal is a very important – and negative – development for mid-tier and smaller producers whose thesis may have been based on selling some projects or the whole company. The big guys are dealing between themselves, and it’s virtually guaranteed that mines from Barrick – Randgold and Newmont – Goldcorp portfolio would appear on the market. So, investors whose thesis in some smaller company depended on “this company can sell this and that, unlocking value” should keep a close eye on what the big miners will be doing in the coming months.

Speaking about the stock market action, I’d expect some more pressure on Newmont and, therefore, Goldcorp shares as the deal is a much less evident value proposition for shareholders of both companies compared to the Barrick – Randgold deal.

