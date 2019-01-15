Stitch Fix Is Making Shopping For Clothes Fun Again

We think there is a real possibility the shares are a long-time winner as the company seems to be onto something with their innovative business model.

But that isn't the most relevant right now, it's all about this solution catching on and that's near impossible to predict.

The shares have been slaughtered after ever so small disappointments, but they are still not cheap on traditional metrics as they got ahead of themselves a little.

We're keeping a keen eye on Stitch Fix, the innovative online clothes retailer using big data to take the stress out of shopping for clothes.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares got ahead of themselves in 2018 and that overvaluation has been corrected on what seems to be minute misses of expectations of some metrics (user growth and Q2 EBITDA guidance).

The shares are still not cheap, but the company has an innovative business model that sets it apart from other retailers. What you are willing to pay for the shares today depends on how big a market you think there is out there for a company like this. Investors are right to focus on user growth.

In another way, the December selloff is surprising as the company managed a considerable sequential jump in revenue, from the Q1 Letter to Investors:

Business model

Stitch Fix is an innovative concept, it's a sort of Netflix (NLFX) for clothing, at least Netflix before online streaming came into vogue. One fills out a style profile and price preferences, and the company sends you clothing.

You pay what you keep and send the rest back, free of charge (and return envelop included). The advantage is twofold:

The company gathers lots of personalized data, feeding machine learning improving its algorithms. This should enable the company to narrow down preferences and increasing personalization. In time, this should also reduce inventory and distribution cost.

It lowers the barrier for online shopping of clothes as you can fit at leisure in your own home.

We have some sympathy with Brian Withers writing for Motley Fool:

I don't enjoy shopping for clothes. Finding clothes in a retail store takes too much time, and I might not even end up bringing home something I really like. The seemingly endless choices online aren't much better, especially with no guarantee the item in my virtual shopping cart fits well once it arrives. I can't imagine I'm the only one with these frustrations, especially with an incredible $342 billion spent on apparel and footwear in the U.S. annually.

The business model is summarized in the Q1 Letter to Investors:

You see stylists in the slide above, and indeed, this is not all algorithm run (although these do select the right stylist for the right customer and product recommendations), these still can't keep up with the true fashionistas.

But the promise in the business model is that the algorithms will get better over time, and feeding them more data is what helps this, of course. Indeed, from a December 2018 Investor Presentation:

The company collects additional data from a game called Style Shuffle, providing numerous styles to customers who react with a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Apparently this has caught on because as of Q1, over 75% of their active users have played the game.

Distribution cost are one downside from this business model, but that too should diminish a little over time with better data, and a gross margin of 45.1% suggest the business model is pretty sound (as of course the company saves on bricks and mortar infrastructure and personnel cost).

User growth

The bear case for the company, which seems to have asserted itself in the last month or so (given the share price clobbering) is pretty clear; with subscriber growth tapering off (ever so slightly), the total addressable market might be considerably smaller than prior company valuation suggested.

However, the bull case is equally clear. The company still achieved a 22% growth in active subscribers, and 24% revenue growth. From the Q1 Letter to Investors: The number of active subscribers was only fractionally below expectations (2.93M versus 2.95M). Basically, there is always likely to be some quarterly variation.

On the other hand, what might have reinforced these fears was the Q2 guidance for users being flat.

While Q2 is always a bit of a light quarter after the holidays, the company has added new categories in men (from Q1 2018) and kids (from Q4 2018) so one might have expected at least some growth in users.

Management argues that the holidays are not all that much more busy in terms of sales (which is good from an inventory point of view), and management apparently sees declining returns in marketing spend in the quarter (Q1CC):

it’s just the fact that, it’s just a very competitive time and we choose not to advertise in terms of investing.

That is, in the present quarter (Q2) they are taking their foot of the marketing (last year marketing spend dropped 3% of revenues) but the "collateral damage" is that it also causes the sequential stagnation in new users.

The company has a few avenues to increase its active user base:

Move into new categories, like men (for two years) and kids (launched in Q3 2018, apparently with results above expectations) or segments like plus sizes.

Expand abroad, the company is preparing a launch in the UK at the end of the fiscal year.

Marketing will be crucial in convincing more people of the proposition that the company's business model can remove the hassle out of buying clothes. Management sees opportunities here (Q1CC):

So, we think that there is a lot of opportunity for brand in the future. There is just attributes of this model that clients experience that are around confidence and personalization fun that we think have the opportunity to kind of show up in a brand campaign in the future.

But management isn't yet ramping up brand advertising, and this could be a future key to drive user growth, we feel.

Revenue per user

Revenue growth depends on the ability to keep existing (active) users, gain new ones, and increase the average spending of users. Q1 was the second consecutive quarter where spending per active user increased (by 2% y/y). This is driven by:

Increased personalization, through improved algorithms and personalized outreach.

Partnering closer with vendors and using scale to speed up inventory turns and accuracy.

Style Pass, unlimited fixes for a $49 annual fee.

Extra's; buying undergarments and socks without incurring styling fees.

Adding brands, not only does this increase choice but the new brands the company carries are at a higher price point.

On the outreach (Letter to Investors):

We believe we have a significant opportunity to use highly personalized outreach to re-engage with our clients who have not recently ordered a Fix. In Q1’19, we began using our rich client data set and algorithms to predict the optimal timing and form of outreach to more effectively reengage clients. Our timing and method of outreach is individualized to each client. Based on our initial test, our personalized outreach methods drove an increase in both client engagement and revenue per client

Of course the same forces also tend to increase the retention rate and are also likely to help gain new users.

Brands might be keen to join as they gain a lot of useful data (Q1CC):

the evolution of brand conversation has been great as we have gotten bigger and as we can point to show these brands exactly what clients will want their product and specifically also how we can make their products better by using the aggregated dataset to share back with them.

But more exclusive brands clearly helps engagement as well, and even increasing margins (Q1CC):

We’re able to broaden that range very clearly and we’re able to sort of take the data that we get from clients where they tell us say, oh you don’t have, well, you know, what about this product for this occasion or I need this price point and when we don’t find in the market, we can develop that product ourselves and we’ve just gotten really good at developing exclusive brand product and some of that flow through you’ll see in gross margins. So Men’s has a higher penetration of exclusive brands and some of that shows kind of in the margin improvement that we’re seeing.

It's noteworthy that revenue per user is up despite the new categories (men and kids), as even after two years revenue per men is only 80% of that of women.

Guidance

From the Q1 Investor Letter:

Management also foresees flat sequential user growth (although they do expect average client revenue to rise further), which was a main element in the selloff of the shares, even if Q2 is always a lighter quarter where they decrease marketing efforts.

Margins

SFIX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margins increased 140 basis points y/y in Q1 but this isn't going to continue in Q2 because of some more inventory clearance due to the new Spring collection arriving in Q3 and a lower inventory reserve impact (which was higher than usual in Q1).

Another aspect is of course the ramp up of investment in the UK to ready it for commercial launch somewhere in Q3. The company is hiring teams for merchandising, styling and customer service . Performance pay will also increase with the additional hiring.

In Q2 these UK build out cost will increase when they start building out a warehouse. They are also introducing technology in their warehouses to become more efficient, from the Q1 Letter to Investors:

In August 2018, we began reducing per Fix labor costs and improving our shipping accuracy by implementing an automated outbound Fix conveyor and labeling system in our Phoenix fulfillment center. Based on the results from our work in Phoenix, we expect that this system will help us realize labor savings of approximately 1.5% per Fix. We plan to begin rolling out this system to our other fulfillment centers in the second half of FY’19.

The company starts in their Phoenix facility but they have five of these fulfillment centers in all. The margin expansion came despite new categories (men and kids) having lower gross margins than women.

New businesses also produce learning effects that can be generalized elsewhere (Q1CC):

with each new business launch, we are able to take best practices from kids and apply it to men’s or men’s and apply it to women’s or UK launch and apply it to all of our other businesses and we see that opportunity as we get started in the UK as well.

Cash

SFIX Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow is the real promising part of the business, it's steadily climbing from the beginnings of last year and the company generates solid free cash flows already.

Free cash flow was $44M in the quarter and the company sits on $355M of cash and cash equivalents, and no debt.

SFIX Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Share based compensation is rising with the number of personnel, but it's not really excessive even if it leads to some dilution.

Valuation

SFIX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The shares are still more a growth story rather than an earnings story, but nevertheless these have come in consistently above expectations, from SA:

This fiscal year (ending in July), the company is expected to produce an EPS of $0.17, rising to $0.24 in 2020 so on an earnings basis te shares are still very expensive.

Conclusion

The shares got ahead of themselves in the summer last year. On traditional metrics the shares are still not cheap, despite a fall from $50 to $20 in short order.

However, this could still be a big long-term winner, but it all depends on how their innovative business model is catching on, so investors are right to focus on user growth.

Increasing revenue per user (despite the dilutive effect of the new categories) shows that once people are in, they tend to like what the company does for them (and achieving the highest ever keep rate in woman also shows that), but it's convincing non-users of this that is the big challenge.

The company has at least one card to play to drive user growth, a massive branding campaign communicating how the company takes the stress out of shopping for clothes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.