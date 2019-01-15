The Physical Oil Market Is Rebalancing Following The Export Surge In November

The export timing mismatch will reverse to the opposite side. The consensus is overlooking how much influence the November export ramp had on Q4 oil market balances.

These metrics are starting to reverse. Saudi's exports for January will be ~7.2 mb/d and February will be ~7.1 mb/d.

Welcome to the rebalancing edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The physical oil market is starting to rebalance which will be another bullish tailwind for oil prices going forward. We wrote a piece on Jan 3 titled, "Q4 Global Oil Market Deficit Offset By Export Ramp From The Big 5," the export ramp came mostly from Saudi and UAE. As you will see in the chart below, you can see the surge in floating storage 7+ days starting mid-November after the export ramp:

Source: Kpler

But this indicator has already started to show some positive signs with floating storage 7+ days starting to trend lower. One other indicator is that oil-on-water has trended lower since the start of the year as the big 5 pullback exports. We are starting to see the "export timing mismatch" chart correct to the reverse:

Source: HFI Research

Our forecast is in the dotted line above. We expect January exports from the combined 7 countries to be broadly lower led by Saudi and UAE. OPEC's total exports should also be lower as well.

Over the last few days, we have also learned from Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi's energy minister, that Saudi's exports for January will likely be around ~7.2 mb/d and February will be ~7.1 mb/d. We think the lower exports combined with reduced Iranian exports will push the market back into balance by the end of Q1.

Another bullish tailwind for the physical oil market has been the resurgence in Chinese teapot buying. Imports in China have remained elevated in the face of the "economic uncertainty" widely quoted by the consensus. China's implied oil demand remains strong, which is a healthy indication that oil demand growth remains strong in China. Combine that with satellite image data showing China's floating roof tank storage declining in the face of record imports, and we think the consensus is greatly underestimating how healthy oil demand is there.

Of course, there are headwinds as economic data remains weak, but the PBOC has already signaled much more accommodative monetary stimulus in 2019, which should be another bullish tailwind for the demand side of the story.

Overall, our key insight continues to be that the market is massively overlooking just how much influence the Saudis have. If it wasn't for the export ramp in November, the Q4 balance would've been in material deficit. We are already seeing the reverse take place, but it takes time to start pushing oil prices materially higher. We think Brent could recover to $70/bbl+ by Q2, which coincidentally happens to be in the same quarter Aramco is aiming for the bond issuance.

We think with the consensus now revising oil prices lower and CTAs being the least bullish since 2016, the set-up is very favorable for contrarian investors bullish on oil and energy stocks.

Going forward, we will be monitoring all these metrics closely. HFI Research subscribers will get real-time and weekly updates on oil market developments. If you have found our research insightful, we think you should give HFI Research a try. We are now currently offering a 2-week free trial. Come and see for yourself why we are the largest energy investing community on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.