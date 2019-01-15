Canopy Growth's Shrewd Move

Investor enthusiasm in Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) popped on January 14th after news broke that the management team at the firm struck a deal that will see it invest between $100 million and $150 million into a new set of operations in New York. In the eyes of investors, this is a great step into the US from a production perspective and, with New York being one of the country’s most liberal, most populated, and most prosperous states, the thought process is likely that if things go well, it could serve as a spring board into national expansion across the US as cannabis becomes more widely accepted. Assuming management can turn this into a home run, the opportunities here are meaningful and the firm is wise to invest as they stated they will.

A look at this development

According to a press release issued by the management team at Canopy, the firm will be investing between $100 million and $150 million into operations in New York with the goal of creating what it calls a Hemp Industrial Park. This investment falls under the Hemp Research Pilot Program approved by New York back in 2015. At the time, the state permitted a small number of educational institutions to experiment with hemp, but in 2017, they eliminated the cap and opened growth and experimentation up to farmers and businesses as well. Through the program, the state authorized two different grant programs (it looks to me like Canopy may be eligible for up to $500,000 through one of them) totaling $10 million.

For years now, Senator Chuck Schumer has championed the cannabis industry, supping the Farming Act of 2018 to allow industrial hemp nationwide, and by supporting the program currently in existence in New York. In response to this development, he stated that he hoped New York would become the Silicon Valley of industrial hemp production and research.

Canopy has proven, time and again, that it has the potential to work wonders in the cannabis space. According to management, the firm, in its first season, harvested over 190 million square feet (or about 4,500 acres) of CBD-rich hemp genetics in Saskatchewan and it’s believed that its annual yield of hemp-derived CBD/year will come out to 7,000kg. In addition, the company has over 40 different cannabis related patent applications in progress, covering over 1,500 different inventions.

Industrial hemp is big business

As I’ve said before regarding Canopy and its peers, all the moves being made in the space are part of a broader long game, not a short one. People anticipating short-term explosive growth will likely be underwhelmed by the results. Instead, the goal of these businesses should be to capture what revenue they can today while positioning themselves for the long haul. This latest move by Canopy is one such example.

You see, current federal law in the US does not allow the same kind of freedom that people might see in Canada, but Pandora’s box is slowly opening. Through the Farm Act, the US government made legal the production of hemp used for industrial purposes so long as the THC content does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weighted basis. This is a far cry from permitting recreational marijuana, but it would be a mistake to assume that there is little to no upside here.

Globally, it’s estimated that in 2017, the industrial hemp market totaled $3.9 billion in size, with somewhere around $800 million to $900 million of that market opportunity located within the US. As you can see in the image below, the growth rate forecasted for the next several years (through at least 2025) for the US is tremendous. By 2025, it’s estimated that industrial hemp will account for as much as $2.5 billion in revenue per annum. As the law is likely to change gradually throughout the US, investing in the verticals that are currently permitted is a good way for management to stick a foot in the door and develop the company’s brand and strategy for larger rollout.

*Taken from Grand View Research

In the hemp space, there are three main categories where management can do this: fiber, shivs, and seed. Seed appears to be the largest space, accounting for more than half of revenue in the US industrial hemp space today. In the forecast period covered, demand for it is slated to expand at a CAGR of 17.1% as the demand for oil, seedcakes, and food and nutraceutical items expands. Oil, in particular is likely to be of interest to a firm like Canopy, which already has placed an emphasis on the oil market and, through a variety of products, will only grow its hold in that space in the future.

Fiber, to me, appears to be one of the most diversified opportunities in industrial hemp. This is because fibers produced from it are considered both robust and to possess a high absorbent capacity that can be utilized in a number of consumer and industrial textiles. Shivs, meanwhile, can be used for things like animal bedding, the manufacturing of construction and insulating materials, and more. In all, it’s believed that there are over 25,000 products that are either currently being made with hemp or that could ultimately be made with it.

Takeaway

No matter how you stack it, management’s decision to invest in a facility in a hemp-friendly state like New York is a wise one. With such a large population, and given its access to the east coast, there are a lot of logistical opportunities to be had, not to mention a large population that Canopy can eventually grow to service over time. No, this investment is not likely to yield any material revenue anytime soon, but in the long run it could prove to be a real asset in these early days of cannabis adoption.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.