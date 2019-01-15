Farmland Partners: Reading Tea Leaves

Usually such conversions are followed by sales, but that is unlikely in this case.

It has recently been announced that Farmland Partners (FPI) CEO Paul Pittman is redeeming 100% of his OP Units for common shares. Usually, when someone redeems OP Units for common shares, it is to take advantage of the liquidity of common shares and to sell them.

In this case, that is a very unlikely motivation. Not only did Pittman flat out state,

I do not intend to sell the shares I received upon redemption or any other shares that I own at the current deep discount to NAV.

But he has also been an aggressive purchaser of FPI common shares as the share price has declined.

There is no reason to doubt Pittman's commitment to FPI. At over 2.2 million common shares, he owns close to 7% of the total shares outstanding. The only institution that holds more shares than Pittman is Vanguard Group. When it comes to "putting your money where your mouth is", Mr. Pittman definitely passes the test.

So if he is not converting for the purpose of selling, what are the possible motivations? Should investors be attempting to "read the tea leaves"?

What OP Units Are

The first thing that is important for investors to understand is the nature of FPI's structure. Commonly referred to as an "UPREIT" (Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust) structure, an OP (Operating Partnership) is created.

All of the assets are actually owned by the OP. Usually, the REIT is named the general partner and holds the majority ownership of the OP Units. It is ownership of the REIT which is represented by common shares that are publicly traded. The resulting structure looks something like this, with the public REIT usually owning in excess of 80% of the OP.

In the specific case of FPI, the public REIT owns 87.9% of the OP. For investors that receive OP Units, they are generally convertible into common shares of the public REIT at terms that are determined at formation. The most usual is conversion at a 1:1 ratio, which is the case for FPI.

OP Units get the same dividend as common shares and since they are exchangeable, their value follows the value of common shares. OP Units do not have voting rights for the REIT, while they theoretically have voting rights at the OP level, that is usually irrelevant since the REIT owns the vast majority of the OP and therefore, its vote always wins.

The main benefit of this structure is that tax code allows property owners to exchange their land for OP Units and defer capital gains taxes. REIT investors are likely familiar with the 1031 exchange, which allows for disposing of one property and reinvesting 100% of the proceeds into a new property without triggering a taxable event. The 721 exchange is very similar and allows property owners to sell their property to an UPREIT in exchange for OP Units and defer capital gains taxes.

For landowners who have a low cost-basis, deferring capital gains taxes could make a significant difference in their decision of whether or not to contribute the property to the REIT.

Benefits For Pittman

When converting OP Units to common shares, the conversion is considered a taxable event. So at the time of conversion, any capital gain has to be recognized.

With FPI share prices near all-time lows, any capital gain that Pittman has will be relatively small. The explanation for converting to common shares now could be as simple as it being a convenient time for personal tax purposes.

A second benefit is that Pittman now has an additional 985,273 shares for voting at the REIT level. Pittman almost doubled his influence at the REIT level. If an activist investor is starting rumblings about voting in new directors or possibly liquidating/selling the company, the important votes would be at the REIT level.

The last 30-days or so has seen a decent spike in FPI's average daily volume. It is likely that a portion of that stems from FPI buying back more shares. As I argued in my previous article, as FPI continues to trade in the $5 range, an acquisition attempt becomes increasingly likely.

Negatives For Pittman

In my eyes, the largest negative for Pittman is that by converting to common shares he is cutting himself out of taking the company private. This is an idea that has come up a few times in the conference calls.

In March of 2018 when shares were trading in the low $8's,

Well, I mean if I had the ability to take this company private at 950 a share and personally take it private and make all that money for myself. I'd frankly be doing it tomorrow. Here's the reality though. All we have to do to achieve something close to the NAV numbers that we talked about in the 12 range is call up auctioneers and sell these properties one at a time. The private equity firm that thinks they're going to come in here, and get through our board a proposal to buy the assets since we're trading in 30% discount, they're going to buy them at 15% discount, you'll never get a fairness opinion on that. You'll never get my vote for it. It wouldn't be fair to shareholders, right. These assets I mean yes don't believe me, they don't believe me and I'm betting with my own money as well as with my statements. We can sell them in the private market. We're not ready to throw in that towel yet. We set off in a path that grows a large public company that in our view brings capital of open investors into agriculture. It's good for rural America. It's good for the investors. It's good for the economy of Agriculture. And we're committed to it. And we don't give up easily. But the ultimate solution in a liquidation scenario is not to sell cheap to some private equity firm. It's sell the assets off in the private market where full-value can be achieved. And that's a -- that is a solution we could execute on and we're not there yet, but eventually we would get there. This, my personal balance sheet is suffers every time the stock gets pushed down. I don't like it today, I'm in the viewpoint that that's just an opportunity, but there will be an eventual achievement of the full value of these assets either in the public market or in the private market.

Then in May of 2018, when shares were trading in the $7's, he was asked about it again in the conference call and said,

Yeah, so let me actually address that. I mean it’s an incredibly fair question and I try to speak very directly but I’m not going to tell you and everybody else exactly what the timeframe is, because to be honest I don’t know and it’s a function of not just me, it’s that level of decision, it’s a forward decision. But I can tell you that our strategy is we spent a lot of money getting public. We believe that this asset class belongs in the public domain, we think it’s good for agriculture and rural America, we think it good for investors. That being said, if we do not see a stock price recovery at some point in the future, probably measured in the timeframe you are talking about, about a year or two, we are going to do something more drastic whether that’s sell the company, take it private, call out a bunch of real estate brokers, sell off individual assets and distribute the cash to shareholders. I won’t sit here with this much of my personal wealth being affected by irrational pricing behavior on the part of the public markets. But once you decide to give us being public, it’s hard to get public again, not impossible but it’s certainly expensive. So we are really playing the optionality that the market will eventually get it and recognize the fundamental underlying values.

In the event of a public REIT being taken private, OP Units can be given the opportunity to convert to equity in the new entity, while common shares get only a cash option.

It is fair to say that with this conversion, Mr. Pittman's personal interests are even more strongly aligned with common shareholders than they were before. He already sounded hesitant to consider going private, now he has even more reason to be personally against it.

The alternative that Pittman suggested in both of these quotes of a controlled liquidation remains on the table. The conversion of OP Units makes a partial or full liquidation more practical.

The Tax Protection Agreement

Fellow contributor Non-Correlating Stock Ideas went into the weeds and found that there is a tax protection agreement which hindered FPI's ability to sell the original contributed properties for 5 to 7 years. In essence, the agreement indemnifies Pittman-Hough Farms against capital gains taxes if FPI sells the properties.

According to a prospectus filed July of 2014,

Pursuant to the tax protection agreement, it is anticipated that the total amount of protected built-in gain on the protected properties will be approximately $33.2 million, approximately $20.6 million of which is attributable to those properties subject to the initial seven-year protection period. Our operating partnership also has agreed to provide Pittman Hough Farms, the opportunity to guarantee a portion of our operating partnership's indebtedness, or, alternatively, to enter into deficit restoration obligations, to provide certain tax protections. This opportunity will also be provided upon future repayment, retirement, refinancing or other reduction (other than scheduled amortization) of our operating partnership's liabilities, and we will indemnify Pittman Hough Farms for any tax liabilities it incurs as a result of our failure to timely provide such opportunity and any tax liabilities incurred as a result of such tax protection payment.

So while the 5-year anniversary is approaching, the majority of the value is in properties that are protected for 7 years. For FPI, Pittman converting his OP Units is a big deal in respect to the properties because the agreement provides, (emphasis mine)

provided, however, that with respect to a Protected Partner, such obligation to use best efforts shall terminate at such time as such Protected Partner (or one or more successor Protected Partners) has disposed of fifty percent (50%) or more of the OP Units received, directly or indirectly, in the Transaction by such Protected Partner in one or more taxable transactions; provided, further, that such obligation to use best efforts will terminate for all Protected Partners upon the later of the death of Paul A. Pittman or his wife, Julie J. Levenson.

By converting 100% of his OP Units, Pittman has completely absolved FPI of any responsibility under this agreement. The REIT can now sell some or all of the properties and use the proceeds to reinvest, buy back shares or have liquidating distributions.

Conclusion

A CEO converting all of their OP Units at once is a rare event. Typically, I put very little weight on what CEOs do with their portfolios. CEOs frequently buy shares even as the company is driven into the ground. They also often sell shares they received as compensation to meet their personal cash needs.

Converting 100% of his OP Units seems like a radical decision. It is certainly possible that it is completely driven by personal tax goals. On the other hand, it does increase Pittman's voting power at the REIT level.

Additionally, the tax protection agreement is now terminated. Whether that is an intentional goal or an unintentional benefit, FPI is now free to sell the previously protected properties. FPI has already been opportunistically selling properties and using the proceeds to buyback shares. The original Pittman-Hough properties could now be sold. It remains to be seen if the disposition program remains opportunistic, or if it expands into a controlled liquidation.

For investors, selling properties at gains and using the proceeds to retire debt and/or buyback equity is a positive for common and preferred shareholders. Management has made no secret that they hope selling a few properties will convince Mr. Market to bring the common share price back in-line with their opinion of NAV. Even if Mr. Market remains stubborn, it should help improve the per/share cash flow metrics.

The potential for a full liquidation being announced sometime in 2019 cannot be ruled out. In May 2018, Pittman had suggested that they might do something "more drastic" if the price remains low and seemed to agree that the conversation would be appropriate in a year or two. It has been 9-months and the share price is substantially lower. Discussions of a partial or full liquidation might be starting.

If Pittman's move is a sign that FPI is getting prepared to do something more drastic in 2019, I continue to believe that the common shares are an extremely risky place to be.

Being a relatively small portion of the capital structure and the lowest on the totem pole, common shares bear most of the risk if properties do not sell for the amounts that management believes they are worth.

While many are saying that FPI is trading at a "50%+ discount to NAV", anytime we are discussing a liquidation or sale of the company we have to consider the enterprise value, not just the common shares. Management estimates the gross assets are valued at $1.17-$1.20 billion, $808.9 million of that value in liquidation or acquisition would be distributed to the relatively inflexible debt and preferred shares before common shareholders get their cut. So for common shareholders to "break even", management would not have to be wrong by 50% on their opinion of property values, they would only need to be off by about 15%.

The preferred shares (FPI.PB) do not offer the potential for 100% upside, but they also have less risk, a much larger dividend and have good potential to be recovered at par whether FPI does something "more drastic" or if they consolidate more slowly and stabilize. FPI common remains appropriate only for those who are willing to risk losing most of their investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.