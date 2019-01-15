Natural Gas Trading: The Market Still Feels The Consequences Of Past Mistakes

If we trust GFS model entirely and completely ignore ECMWF, then we should expect a 300 bcf draw for the week ending February 1.

Historical Background

Natural gas market remains a hostage to a rather awkward situation that it (itself) helped to create. Having allowed huge storage deficits to run unchecked during the summer, the market suddenly found itself exposed to weather volatility in mid-November.

For reasons, which we do not fully understand, the market allowed coal-to-gas switching to remain at exceptionally high levels essentially during all of 2018 injection season (see the chart below). Low natural gas price (relative to coal) during last summer spurred excess consumption in the Electric Power sector and thus prevented the storage level from building to more adequate levels. It was the root cause of the sharp increase in the price of natural gas in mid-November and it is the root cause of today's higher volatility.

CHART 1: Coal-To-Gas Switching

Source: CME Group, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

Notice four things on this chart:

Lower natural gas prices (relative to coal) lead to higher levels of coal-to-gas switching (and vice versa). Natural gas price often sets a seasonal low just before an injection season (red circles on the chart). The economics of fuel-switching is an important element in natural gas trading, but only during the injection season (roughly, April-September). The market allowed coal-to-gas switching to remain at exceptionally high levels essentially during all of 2018 injection season (+35% vs. 5-year average). We estimate that if the average natural gas price during the summer was only 10% higher, it would have eliminated some 1.5 bcf/d of coal-to-gas switching in the Electric Power sector, which, in turn, would have pushed end-of-season storage higher - probably, to around 3,400 bcf.

To learn more about coal-to-gas-switching and to read more about the market's behavior during the previous injection season, see the following article (published in November 2018) - "Natural Gas Analytics: The Latest Price Action Proves That The Market Is Inefficient".

Current Situation

Front-month contracts are bound to remain extremely volatile. Low storage level (relative to historical norms) is making the price extremely susceptible to changes in the weather models. Instead of pushing the price higher gradually by 5-10 cents a week, bullish changes in the short-term weather models create fear, which results in double-digit rallies over the course of a single trading session, as happened on Monday, January 14.

In other words, bullish changes in the weather models are resulting in an extremely exaggerated bullish change in natural gas prices. Prompt-month contract price reaches unjustifiably high levels and can then correct violently even if weather turns only slightly bearish. In other words, prompt month contracts (February contract and, to a lesser degree, March contract) are very speculative and very risky to trade right now.

Weather models started to get bullish on January 3, 2019, with heating degree-days (HDDs) rising in virtually every single 12z model run (see the chart below).

CHART 2: Heating Degree-Days (projected average daily number of HDDs over the next 15 days; 12z model runs)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

By January 11, 2019, projected number of total degree-days (TDDs) was already 4.0% above last year's level and 2.0% above the norm (see the chart below - please note that this chart is updated for our subscribers two times per day every weekday and on Sundays).

CHART 3: Total Degree Days (projected average daily number of TDDs over the next 15 days; 00z and 12z model runs)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The weather is clearly very bullish both in relative and in absolute terms. Cumulative storage draw over the next five weeks (six EIA reports) is currently estimated at 1,104 bcf, which will push storage level to 1,510 bcf by February 15. Indeed, a storage draw for the week ending February 1 could be as high as 300 bcf (if we trust GFS model entirely and completely ignore ECMWF because ECMWF is actually less bullish).

In our mind, the least risky trade is to buy the dips in summer contracts (May, June, July, and August) and to sell the rallies in Apr. contract.

Alternative approach is to just follow the weather models. Given that the latest weather models are bullish (in absolute terms), but neutral-to-slightly bearish vs. previous updates (see the table below) - it is reasonable to infer that February and March contract prices will remain supported and therefore, one can attempt to buy the dips in February and March contracts (at strong support levels).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (please note that this table is updated for our subscribers five times per day every weekday and on Sundays).

