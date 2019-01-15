General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference 2019 January 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

I think we are ready to kick this off. Okay. So good morning, everybody. My name is Rod Lache and on behalf of Wolf Research and the Wolf Research Auto team, Dan Galves, Chris Bottiglieri, Shreyas Patel, Andrew Richard, Jake Moser. I'd like to welcome everybody to the 29 Wolf Research Global Auto Industrial Conference. I've spoken to most of you, I think, in the past three months, and I suspect that you can sense how excited we are about what we're doing here at our new home. This is a fantastic platform and I'm hoping that you can see evidence of what I mean by that through some of the work that we've been doing through the people that we have, and also through events such as this one. And as we've done in the past and try to mix things up a little bit with some special guests. I think you're going to find some valuable insights into where the industry is headed.

If you want to do work on what Cruise is going to become or Uber and Lyft, don't miss the Mark Thomas discussion tomorrow about the rideshare business model. If you're doing work on EVs, don't miss our panel on the next generation of batteries. If you're doing work on where power trains are headed, don't miss the panel or the presentation that Chris Thomas is going to be giving tomorrow. I think you're going to hear quite a few surprises.

So let's go ahead and kick things off, I think we have a real highlight here this morning with our first fireside chat. General Motors more than any other company is really impressed on us that they are a 100% focus on their shareholders and to the extent that investing in any companies to a large extent investing in the company's management team. This company clearly stands out. And we can see that in the results. They host an event in New York on Friday that clearly highlighted the extraordinary work that this management team has been doing, not only was there great news with respect to the 2019 outlook, but a lot of those positives continued into 2020 and beyond.

The message was that the tailwind clearly exceeds the headwinds that the company is seeing, and that their constructurally improving the free cash flow that they can generate at any point in the cycle. That's a very, very important point especially when you juxtapose that against the headwinds that are dragging down other automakers. Here to tell us more, I'm very pleased to welcome Mary Barra, the company's CEO and Dhivya Suryadevara the company's CFO. I'm going to go through a few questions and we can kind of talk through some things that have been on our minds and on investors' minds. And I'm going to open it up to the floor for any questions that you have. So maybe just to kick things off, Mary, since you became CEO in 2014, there's been a little bit of a change in messaging from the company. I think we perceive this, I think a lot of people perceive this that the focus on returns really went into a higher gear. You subsequently announced exits from a number of businesses that weren't earning their cost of capital.

You exited Russia in 2015, Europe and India in 2017. Now you're making some changes to the North American footprint with passenger cars, some really big changes in terms of the salaried headcount, seems like it's almost a systemic process like there's a grand scheme here to really change the complete composition of the business. So my first question is, is there a master plan that you've been working on and how close is GM now to what you ultimately want GM to be?

Mary Barra

So when we step back in 2015 and look at where the company was, there was I think two major things that were happened. We step back and looked at kind of the major trends that we're going to impact this industry not only in the next one or two years, but over a longer period of time. And that's where you saw us make very important investments in autonomous. You continue to see us strength in OnStar because we believe connectivity and the data that comes from that is going to be very important. And then also continue to be in a leadership position from an electric vehicle perspective. And build on the strengths of the Bolt, first generation second generation, and now the Bolt EV.

But at the same time, we were looking at how the industry was being transformed and where we needed to move to. We also looked at our business and we realized that General Motors over its history had in a sense tried to be everywhere for everybody with everything. And that was not a winning recipe and so we started looking at and I've said this since I think the 2015 timeframe, we're going to look at our businesses both from a regional perspective, a country perspective and a segment perspective. And we're going to look at where we invest to generate an appropriate return for our shareholders.

And then systematically we've gone through and looked at where we can strengthen the business, where can we make changes to make it last for or able to be a successful business for a long period of time. And where are things that we don't think there are better uses of capital than continuing in that business. And those are the decisions you've seen us make in Europe, in Russia and some of the markets in Asia. And we've just stepped back and looked at that so as you said, Rod, our goal is we want to be very focused and we're not going to deploy capital where it's not going to generate an appropriate return.

Many of these have different horizons because we want to make sure General Motors is strong and in a leadership position for decades, but that's the path that we started in 2015 and we continue to execute. So I don't know if it was a complete master plan that we had step one and step two, but that's what guided us through all that because as you know, as well as I do it's been a very dynamic industry and we have to stay very agile to what's happening and seize opportunities and make the right decisions.

Rod Lache

So are there additional changes that are part of the plan? It seems like one thing after another when the time is right you're executing on that. Are there additional things that happen even beyond what we're seeing today or is GM kind of getting close to what you ultimately would like it to be?

Mary Barra

Well, I think a lot of the big issues especially with what we were able to accomplish with Korea and that plan that we did last year is very much on track. So as we look at a lot of businesses in a static world, I'd say we're nearing the end but I just announced on Friday that we are looking very much at our South America business. We have a great franchise in South America, leading market share, leading brand, extremely strong dealer network and stakeholders, but due to the macroeconomic conditions that persist that business is still not generating the right return.

And so that's an area that we're focused on now. We're working with our stakeholders, but I think what you can count on General Motors for is, we're going to continually look and say because things aren't static. So we're going to look at not only where we need to make sure we're generating the right return, but where we can seize opportunities. And frankly, I think there's still a lot of opportunities in front of us as we look for ways to make the business more efficient, way to make capital deployment more efficient and when you know make sure that we're leading in the most important technologies including autonomous and electric, as well as really making sure we're in a leadership position for our franchises like the truck business.

Rod Lache

Another question just on this is restructuring, 11,500 people are a pretty big number of salaried workers and presumably these people were doing something when they were within GM. So people were surprised by the magnitude. Can you just maybe talk to us about whether there are repercussions or there certain things that you're just going to say, look, we're not doing this. How does that actually work?

Mary Barra

I think it's really a focus that we've been on. I've shared with many of you probably about four years ago. We started what we called operational excellence. And really training not only the leadership but most of the organization and the tools of Six Sigma and red X and really the problem solving tools with the overarching goal that everything can be made better. So there's definitely been efficiency that's been driven into the business that we're now going to be able to run more efficiently. I think if you look at some of the decisions we've made, we're a simpler company from a structure perspective globally.

And you've seen us consolidate under really great leadership like Barry Engle who now has South America and our GMI operations, but I would also say one of the key areas that we've really been able to transform is product development. And if you look at the strong investment we've made in crossovers full-size trucks are now our global family, a lot of great work has been done to engineer, architectures that are going to last for multiple generations that allows us to shift not add on the focus that we're going to have on EV and find efficiencies.

And I think the product development transformation that Mark Reuss and his team have just planned and are now executing really is going to be leading because if you think about the way most OEMs are set up, they've been set up the way product development structurally very similar since 30-40, I don't know how many years ago. And think about how much a vehicle has changed from mechanical to electrical. So the work of pulling all of the software together, getting better efficiencies and better integration, I think those are some of the big things that we're also doing that allow us to take out-- to lessen the resources but there's no compromise in anything we're doing.

Rod Lache

I wanted to ask about the financial implications of the restructuring because I think this is kind of interesting you mentioned, Dhivya on Friday and when we talked about what would have a downturn look like. We don't know when the downturn is going to happen though eventually be one, but you helped us kind of quantify what that could look like and you said that a 25% downturn in North America would subtract about 60% from EBIT that's about $6 billion. And you said that a 25% downturn in China would subtract around 60% as well that's about $1.2 billion. On the other hand, you talked about $4.5 billion of cost savings, $1.5 billion CapEx reduction.

You're going to be getting $1.5 billion dividends from the Fincos at some point here over the next few years. And that pretty much overwhelms that magnitude of a $7 billion hit. And then not to mention the some billion dollars plus benefit from trucks and GEMS platform is presumably and something like a $1 billion as well and you have other things like aftermarket and so forth. But I guess my question is if I look at this excluding working capital which of course will swing and go away when you have a downturn and then it comes right back. Are you basically repositioning GM to be at least sort of a $4 billion ex -working capital, cash flow generator in a downturn? And potentially more than $10 billion dollars in a good period of time.

Dhivya Suryadevara

I think if you take a step back and think about our cash flow initiatives, I think, we, you're right, Rod, we're at an inflection point from a cash flow perspective. And the actions we are taking are deliberately to improve not just the level of free cash flow, but also the conversion from income into free cash flow. So the actions we're talking about whether it's getting dividends from GMF or CapEx declines and converging the depreciation over time, those are all going to improve our structural baseline free cash flow. So to your point on does a water line of free cash flow improve with the actions that we're taking, absolutely?

And if you think about a downturn, I think your math is right from a 25% downturn perspective that is what we would expect. In terms of impact of free cash flow, I would caution though against doing a straight up math on $4.5 million of cost savings and increasing the trust from that perspective because some of the actions we are taking our actions we would have taken in a downturn, which we are from a timing perspective pulling ahead because it's the prudent thing to do. And it's --you're better off doing it when the economy is strong and these are a range of no regret actions that we are taking anyway.

So does it improve the water line? Yes. Does it position us better for a downturn versus where we would have been prior to those actions? Absolutely. Does our overall free cash flow profile improve over the next couple of years? Absolutely. The math perhaps I wouldn't do it quite that way, but I think all of those conclusions are valid.

Rod Lache

And the upside potential in a good period of time could be a $10 billion R plus sort of number.

Dhivya Suryadevara

Right. So if you look at our 2018 cash flow, we are guiding to upside versus our $4 billion guidance for the year. And the cost savings of $6 million, $4.5 million of cost plus, the $1.5 billion of CapEx should fall straight to the bottom line in a similar macro environment. So a four plus six math I think is a valid assumption.

Rod Lache

I could do that kind of math. So another question that comes up of course a lot is, we're seeing all these changes in the industry with respect to the investment requirements. There is a lot of new technology that's in the pipeline and including spending on vehicle electrification which in some cases for certain automakers is now going to start consuming meaningful percentages of their CapEx and R&D. In some cases 20%-30%. I know that this company GM is just super disciplined on returns on invested capital, but there are questions that people have about what are the ultimate returns from those sorts of initiatives. And is the company deploying capital towards areas that ultimately are going to be dilutive? So how do you look at that as a company now when you've got all these new initiatives that you need to consume? Do you maintain the same low criteria and how do you balance that against the returns that ultimately want to achieve?

Mary Barra

Well, overall generally as a company we are still from the core business perspective looking to achieve our goal of 10% margins. And also maintaining a 20% return on invested capital by, in the way that we calculate that, but I would say if you step back more broadly and look at the transformative technologies that we're investing in, I think you see us looking to find synergies. I mean, we-- the work that we're doing with Honda in both our AV and our EV, and it fuels cells of both from an engineering perspective and then from the capital that will ultimately be needed.

We're already looking to see how can we be more efficient and how can we drive more scale. And so that's something that as we look we're going to try to do that specifically on EV. I think you've got to look again at our specific background in that we have decades of learning if you go all the way back to the EV1, but more recently the Bolt, the first generation Bolt, we took a lot of costs out with the second generation, took a lot of cost out with the Bolt, the Bolt EV and as we work on our next generation and all those learning and all that experience along with the scale that we have in China.

We know from a regulatory environment that's really going to drive the EV adoption. We think we're well positioned to take care of scale. We're working with other partners to drive that scale even further. We have the lessons learned from doing the work to get the cycles of learning to take the cost out. And that's what we've said our next generation will be desirable, obtainable, and profitable and have the right range. And that will be driven by the customer recognizing to get the type of EV market share and EV market that we think is important. You've got to have a pretty affordable EV.

So that's the work we're doing now, but we have a lot of --there's a lot of foundational items that we have to build on that.

Dhivya Suryadevara

What I would add that is from me, if you look at the 20% target for ROIC, it's from a portfolio perspective. And to Mary's point on investments that we have made in the last several years on crossovers and trucks we are positioned extremely well because those investments have been made and we are reaping the benefits of those returns in higher ROIC programs like trucks and crossovers, which enables us now to focus on the electric vehicle program that Mary mentioned and keep the ROIC overall at an acceptable level, while we go down the cost curve that Mary is talking about.

Rod Lache

To that point, we're now seeing many companies in this industry copying this strategy of let's redeploy our capital towards the higher return areas, and it's the logical thing. Every industry will do this. Do you worry that everybody is starting to pursue these crossovers and truck strategy because that today is the high return market? How does GM avoid kind of getting trapped in something that ultimately has diminishing profitability?

Mary Barra

I think that's where brands matter and as you look at what we've been able to do on not only crossovers, but full-sized trucks with for instance the Avenir brand sub brand for Buick, as well as the Denali, which is almost a brand unto itself that really allows us to differentiate ourselves and really drive a premium offering. We're seeing strength in our large and midsize crossovers. I think when you get to the small because there are so many entrants and a lot of the customers that move from passenger car or sedans to crossovers, they're moving to the smaller that we do see more pressure there.

But we are actually with the strength of the products that we've launched in the mid and larger crossovers and as evidenced by what we just launched on Monday I'm very excited about the Cadillac XT6 which we've gotten a lot of really strong customer feedback from and the reviews that I think is it's going to be important that we keep leveraging our brands; leveraging the opportunity to be on the high side of some of those segments with Cadillac offerings with Denali with Avenir. So and I don't know, Dhivya, if you have anything you want to add.

Dhivya Suryadevara

Yes. The assumption that Mary mentioned that not all crossover segments are treated equal and the pressure that we're seeing is more on the small and compact segments. We do have that factored into our outlook. Looking at 2019 from the guidance perspective, we do anticipate pricing pressures in small and compact segments and a portion of how we offset that is also the discipline on cost and the operational excellence that we talked about before, where we have to go in with the belief that well we're going to see these pricing pressures and the way you offset that is whether it's material cost efficiencies or taking cost out of the overall program. We're going to have to have the mindset of continual improvement even after these vehicles are out there.

Rod Lache

Thank you. Another area that obviously is consuming a lot of people's attention is the changes in mobility, and how those are going to evolve over the next few years. And of course, GM is participating in that through GM Cruise. I was hoping maybe you could take us into the top floor of GM? These private meetings that you guys have, where you are strategizing and thinking about what is this thing going to look like? Let's take it five years from now. How quickly do you think what you're working on today has been a really transform mobility and really become super visible and particularly in dense urban centers, how quickly do you see this evolving? How large could this become?

Mary Barra

Well, I think, we've said it's over a trillion dollar market opportunity and so that's why we think it provides huge opportunity. What allows you to participate in that market is to have the technology that can be deployed safely? And that's why we've worked so hard on that. We are the only one approaching this where we have everything under one roof. So that allows us to move quickly. We don't have friction losses. We don't have arguments about which piece of the pie which partner gets. And I think that's really allowing us to get the rate of improvement, the rate of iteration.

So we are on track to our plan. If you haven't looked, there was a video that we just released last Thursday that shows the capability of our autonomous vehicles, the Cruise vehicles and you can see they've mastered many of the maneuvers that others are struggling with. And we think that's because of this deep integration and bringing auto expertise along with the software expertise that Kyle Vogt and Daniel Kan with Cruise we brought together, and we've really, and I think you can see that now with naming Dan Ammann as the CEO we have really left that startup mentality and that startup structure intact. And they can just reach in and get what they need from General Motors.

But --and I think that's the way we've structured it is allowing for the quick pace as well. So what I really want to reinforce is technology is the gating factor and safe technology. And then if you step back though and say once I have that technology, what does that look like? You've got to put the customer in the center of it. So think about driving in a dense urban environment, it's expensive to park a vehicle when you get your vehicle that probably isn't --that always the most convenient of where you parked it. Now when you drive from point A to point B you're in congestion. So it's not exactly enjoying the open road and then you get to where you want to go if you can find a place to park that's expensive.

Those are all customer pain points that autonomous vehicles, safe autonomous vehicles can solve many of those problems, can help with urban congestion overall. And so it's a focus on solving those customer pain points that we think opens up the market. And then when you can get the cost down and we're not only working on the technology, but we're aggressively working on the cost curve because when you can get that --those cost per mile under a dollar you really do start to change the whole equation of how customers will choose what they want to do based on an ease of moving from point A to point B.

So we're keeping a very strong focus on the customer. We also think we can differentiate the experience in those vehicles and once we get out to a get and deploy, it's a vehicle that will keep getting better and better and better as it learns more and adjust more to not only the environments deploy but also what customers want. So we're really excited about the opportunity. I guess that's the way I would paint that picture. That we think it is it's, it's a trillion dollar opportunity gated by safe technology and this is just one point on the safe technology. We think it's vitally important because customer acceptance and trust of the vehicle is key. And that's why General Motors is placing such a strong commitment to safety as we did with super Cruise. And I think super Cruise is getting great recognition in the marketplace as well.

Rod Lache

No disclosure of the secret plan or the size of the --

Mary Barra

You know I can't do that.

Rod Lache

How big this going to be? Okay. Well, how about this? Cruise is set up as a separate entity. If any of us were to get a job at Cruise today, we would get shares in Cruise and that's interesting because it says a lot about what ultimately may happen here. You, it could be argued that the valuation of that asset though is not really being reflected in General Motors. So we've probed and tried to figure out exactly how is that going to change and I know your answer. You're going to say, Rod, we're going to do the right thing for shareholders, right that was, that's --that I know you will, but that could be subject to interpretation. What does that really mean? Could you talk a little bit about, a little bit more about what you mean by that and how you see that evolving? When do you think you'll be able to provide a little bit more clarity on? Okay, here's the business plan, here's when this is sort of embedded within GM. Here's the timeframe for which we could actually consider other alternatives?

Mary Barra

So when I look at it it's an area that is going to evolve. There are a lot of unknowns of how it will evolve, how adoption will evolve, how customers and cities et cetera. So there are a lot of unknowns. We see this huge opportunity and we will do the right thing for the shareholder. What I will say is we're not going to be motivated by a short-term pop. We're going to be looking at and what creates the value from a long-term perspective because we see this very large market. We also see down the road an opportunity for personal autonomous vehicles as well as kind of a second chapter.

So when you look at all that opportunity we want to be very careful that we don't do something that maybe is good for the short-term, but doesn't create the right long-term value potential that we see from a General Motors shareholder perspective. So we --as we get there because right now we think we have the absolute right structure as I've already mentioned because we've got this frictionless environment that people are developing. That our teams are developing the technology, but once we get to that point we're going to assess what's happening across several dimensions and then make the right decision from a long -term perspective. But we will unlock that value but we want to unlock significant value not just a short-term type of response.

Rod Lache

That makes sense. I'm going to ask one more question and I'm going to open this up the floor to Q&A from the audience. GM's China business has been a huge success story for this company since you entered the market in the 1990s. The market now obviously is experiencing its first downturn and may be recorded history but certainly since the 1990s, we haven't really seen anything like this. In the past, the government has stepped in to avert a major downturn. Are you seeing signs that something like that is in the works? Because you did talk about kind of a flat market for this coming year. What do you think the implications of the new dynamic will be for GM within China?

Mary Barra

So I'll just say we do think we're already seeing signs. I mean starting in the middle of last year we started to see the government look at what they could do from economy perspective. And just most recently there have been conversations about stimulus for durable goods which autos will be a piece of that. So we think that is constructive for the market, but I'll let Dhivya add to that.

Dhivya Suryadevara

If you look at our outlook for 2019, we are planning for a moderate decline in our equity income from China as we talked about on Friday. And there's a lot of GM specific factors that do play into this including we've talked about the fact that our, we have one of the strongest partners out there in China with deep know-how of the customer and the environment overall in China. But specifically as you look at our own execution this is an environment in which we've seen pricing pressure to the tune of mid-single digits for several years in a row. And it's in the culture and DNA of our China team where we continually look at cost job set and their program on costs down and efficiency has, their version of operational excellence has contributed in the last several years on how we're maintaining our equity income at a time when the pricing environment has been challenging.

Add to that the new launchers that we have discussed previously and the fact that Cadillac and is in a very unique position and in 2018 for instance year- over- year, it grew significantly higher than the overall market, and also higher than the overall luxury market. So it's in a unique position vis-à-vis the Chinese market where we're seeing Cadillac specific tailwind. And finally there's a distinction between the tiers one to two markets, as well as the tiers three to five markets where we may be over indexed from a three to five perspective from a volume standpoint. But again from a profitability standpoint we are concentrated more on the one to two segments where the headwinds that we're seeing it's there, but it's not as strong as in the tiers three to five markets.

So to summarize, Rod, I would say, obviously, a fluid environment there. We're going to have to see how it pans out in 2019, but a; we do have that factored in from a moderation standpoint and equity income and b; I think we are uniquely positioned from GM specific factors perspective to take advantage of some of the dynamics there.

Rod Lache

That makes sense. Okay, let's open it up to questions. Anybody in the audience? Yes, go ahead, Chris. Right here in the front.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

For the next-gen EV is that going to be done more in-house because the current bolt was sort of an interesting experiment where a lot of the content was outsourced to LG.? So is part of the plan to either improve profitability or performance or whatever, does that involve doing more of the content yourself?

MaryBarra

I think we're going to have a balance in that. We are looking at long term where we want to have --where we want to have more direct control. I would say even with LG though and the Bolt and the Bolt EV, from the chemistry part and the important part of the efficiency of the battery cells even though we're not manufacturing them, that's something that GM has really owned and mastered. So we're looking at a couple different opportunities to make sure that as we look in a world that as we believe in all EV future that we've balanced that correctly.

So I don't have anything specific to answer, but that's something that's on the table but probably more of the key IP was controlled by GM even for those two generations.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Maybe just quick to follow up on Rod's question on Cruise. I mean as you look at the trillion-dollar opportunity kind of indicates that there's, I mean obviously a massive market out there. Could you ever see a time and it's easy to paint this picture where the profitability of Cruise is higher than the core companies that exists right now and obviously would probably be a lot less cyclical and more stable?

MaryBarra

Well, I'd like to see both of them grow substantially. So I think though this is where it's a great opportunity for General Motors because if you look at where some of the course franchises for us in the United States, let's talk about first trucks in middle America will be one of the area's last disrupted by AV and so we, and from a dense urban environment is where we tend to have slightly lower market share than we do in some of the more rural and suburban markets. So we see this is very additive. So, yes, I would like to see AV beat our core business as our core business grows substantially larger than it is today.

So I see both able to have a lot of opportunity to grow.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

And then maybe just a second question on cap allocation. Dhivya, I mean share buybacks were a little bit slower, seems like a lot of cash is going to be going out for restructuring. So that might be the case in 2019 as we go forward and we're getting a great payback on that, but as we think about going forward I mean will you re-establish sort of the pace of share buybacks in 2020 as less cash going out for restructuring and is more available for buybacks?

DhivyaSuryadevara

Yes, John, I'd say we are going to stay true to our capital allocation framework. And it's been consistent for the last several years. Reinvesting into business at the 20% ROIC we talked about and after maintaining a strong investment grade balance sheet and paying the dividends at the levels that we've already announced. The available free cash flow remains available again for shareholders and buybacks. So looking at 2019, I think your math is right. We, our range of free cash flow guidance are $4.5 million to $6 million. And after paying for dividends and the cash cost of restructuring, whatever is available we will continue to apply the framework consistently.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Could you just talk about the ambitions in tying up with Volkswagen? What sorts of opportunities are to save cost and how far that might go in terms of different areas of the business?

MaryBarra

Not sure I heard the question, I'm sorry.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

The tie-up with Volkswagen.

RodLache

So the Ford tie-up with Volkswagen.

MaryBarra

Oh I am sorry, Ford tie up

RodLache

You're asking about just broadly the opportunities for collaboration whether there are some changes.

MaryBarra

I think as we look at the new technologies and not only the engineering but the capital. I think many are going to be looking for opportunities. I think what was just announced today is more focused on the core business of commercial vans and midsize or medium-duty midsize trucks and I can't remember which but a truck play, but I think already we're demonstrating what we talked about earlier with Honda and also the JV that we have with SAIC and different opportunities we have to be more efficient as we develop or deploy technologies from a China perspective.

So I personally think General Motors is probably more aggressive than most and looking for those opportunities, but with what we've already panned.

RodLache

Okay. Raise your hand if there are any other questions. I have a few others that but please let Andrew know if you have any questions. One of the things that didn't come up and maybe --may have come up sort of tangentially was OnStar. You talked about opportunities and adjacencies and by adjacencies generally you mean aftermarket OnStar as part of that. Could you just elaborate a little bit on what those opportunities are? Because I think people tend to ignore some of these areas that are not as transparent. What the opportunity really is? Does OnStar become something bigger than what we see today?

MaryBarra

I absolutely think OnStar has tremendous growth potential. Not only are we seeing a rise in subscribers from the core business, but we've also launched marketplace where in investing it's very early days of not only getting value from each transaction, but even from each impression. And so --and those are early days but we continue to build and continue to add partners. There's also, the way we look at it is our customers owned their data but they give us permission to use and anonymize the data and/or use it to help them with some of the arrangements we have with insurance companies that allow them to get a lower rate based on their driving habits.

So I think we're in early days but with the amount of data General Motors has because of our long history and connected vehicles that we can continue to pull from. I think this is an area that has a lot of opportunity because I think we've set up the right foundation. We've got the infrastructure with marketplace; the infrastructure with connected cars and you'll only see that continue to build.

RodLache

Okay. And is there something that's changing in terms of the management of that business because it's been around for a long time within GM. And there's always a criticism of large companies that they're just not going to be quite as innovative with some of these things because it's a big company. So and I know that that's been something that you've focused on as well. So how do you see just the management of that and the opportunity is now different going forward than what we've seen in the past?

MaryBarra

Well, a couple years ago we put one of our very strong leaders, a country manager that had very experienced commercial background and we've really seen it take off and also that group, so not only I think better integrating with those who interface with the dealer because that first opportunity from an OnStar perspective is when a person purchases the vehicle, and they make those decisions to sign up for OnStar. So I think we have much better integration with our dealers and doing that and that's been instrumental with Santiago Chamorro who's leading this activity for us.

But also I think for one of the things we were, one of the first to pilot, being able to deliver an Amazon package to your vehicle because of the technology we have in the car. The ability to remote unlocks and locks. So we are looking at those types of opportunities, again marketplaces the foundation to do that, so we've really brought in a lot of creativity and a lot of the team that works at OnStar are people that have joined the company in I'd say the last few years with a lot of tech startup backgrounds or tech company backgrounds to bring that thinking and that expertise to the company.

RodLache

Is that business forever going to be core to General Motors? You set Cruise up; it's kind of a separate entity management team and stock. Are those kinds of things, something that is just too integrated and you would want to retain that?

MaryBarra

I think when you look at how deeply integrated we can pull data from the vehicle to be able to provide a better customer experience or provide data on an anonymize basis that helps other businesses. But it's so integral to the vehicle the data that you're pulling. For instance, when you're pulling information to be able to have someone designated as a safe driver that they get a discount in their insurance, you're monitoring breaking all types of; I'll say mission critical systems on the car. So I think long and hard before I'd separate that because of that deep integration into areas of the vehicle that the safety is the overriding priority.

RodLache

Okay and again raise your hand please let Andrew know if there are any questions. I'm going to add another question that I'm shocked 200 people in the room and nobody's asked this trade. Obviously, it's been one of the biggest topics of the past year. Can you just give us your latest view on all these different issues that are going on US courses China? The new version of NAFTA, section 232, Europe. How --what's your insight into how things are sort of changing here? Are we --do you think that we've passed the point of greatest friction here or do we have to adjust to sort of an ongoing rolling challenge related to I guess obstacles to free trade?

MaryBarra

Well, I stopped making predictions middle of last year because I was wrong a couple times, but what I would say constructively is one of the things I thought was very important is that the USTR, their team, the technical team did a great job of making sure they had detailed understanding of the automotive industry not only OEMs, but the supply base to understand how integrate and how complex the supply chain is for autos to make sure that they didn't have unintended consequences. So I --that is a very, I think very positive. So they have that understanding as they go into the work that they need to do this year.

Overall, we think US MCA is, we always said that NAFTA needed modernization. We think --and balance the changes to US MCA are definitely workable, and we look forward to the countries working together to get that passed, And then also we're very encouraged by the constructive reports coming out of the China trade discussions that occurred earlier this month and that will continue because we do believe that coming, there are issues that I think need to be addressed and we voiced those. But as those get addressed I think it's going to be in both countries from a China and US perspective in their best interests to have a positive and working trade relationship, it's going to allow both economies to grow. So we see positive signs, but I'm not into prediction.

RodLache

Okay. Is there a risk based on what you see today to the competitiveness of making vehicles in the United States? It's obviously have a pretty big manufacturing base here. You're facing tariffs to which people have argued already add something like $400 a vehicle, the cost of making a car in this country. Just looking at how things have evolved, is that something that you see is an ongoing challenge or is that mitigated by other things?

MaryBarra

Well, again, it's hard to know exactly how this will end and what the tariff situation will be. There are changes that we need to make to be compliant with US MCA. And we'll look to make those in the most efficient way possible. So I'd say in the big list of headwinds it's on the smaller level, and we'll work hard to offset that which we've demonstrated in the past. But there, be clear there are changes we need to make

RodLache

Got it, okay. Any other questions from the audience? Yes.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi. Does it make sense for GM to do BEV version of the midsize or full-size pickup truck?

MaryBarra

Yes. I'm sorry I couldn't --

RodLache

Can you repeat the question?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Sure. Does it make sense for you guys to make ABEV version of a full-sized or midsize pickup truck?

RodLache

A BEV version of the full-size pickup truck. Is electrification going to expand into the truck market?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Yes, just with the rise of, Elan is always talking about wanting to do it. Your governments again entering of space, obviously, battery costs are expensive. I know you have your new platform coming. Is that segment something you want to put off towards the latter part of the decade or is that a segment you'd want to make all-electric very soon?

MaryBarra

Well, what I would say is we've been very clear. We believe in an all EV future. We've invested heavily in fuel cells as well but beyond that I don't have anything specific to say. But I think if you look at where --our very strong statements are believing in all EV future, stay tuned.

Rod Lache

Great. Anything else? If that's the case I want to thank Mary, Dhivya for spending the time with us this morning.