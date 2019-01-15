Doctor Copper Is A Quack

We look at this indicator and give you our take.

The moniker "Doctor Copper" is used to describe the theoretical ability of copper to monitor the health of the economy.

"Who is Doctor Copper?" We bet Ayn Rand would have sold far less books with that catchphrase rather than the world renowned "Who is John Galt?" But in the investing world "Doctor Copper" is well known and has a big reputation.

The term Doctor Copper is market lingo for the base metal that is reputed to have a Ph.D. in economics because of its ability to predict turning points in the global economy. Because of copper's widespread applications in most sectors of the economy — from homes and factories to electronics and power generation and transmission — demand for copper is often viewed as a reliable leading indicator of economic health. This demand is reflected in the market price of copper. Generally, rising copper prices suggest strong copper demand and, hence, a growing global economy, while declining copper prices may indicate sluggish demand and an imminent economic slowdown.

Source: Investopedia

A simple Google search of this term will show you how many investors believe in it.

We have always found this belief rather amusing. Our interest was piqued again when we read an recent article about Doctor Copper on Seeking Alpha. We decided it was time to put to look at some of the numbers behind this Doctor's reputation.

The rules

For any debate to work the rules have to be clear. In this case, the believers in "Doctor Copper" allege that the price of copper, particularly its rate of change is a great indication of the economy. Hence it is a leading indicator of sorts and when it diverges with stock (equity) prices, one must heed caution.So for this to be true, copper price changes should lead equity prices by at least a few weeks. This would allow investors to pick up longer term signals and exit equities earlier than they otherwise would. The lead is also important as equity prices have historically led GDP. To improve upon this, copper would have to lead equities.

The reverse also is implied. If copper prices are strong while equity prices are weak, the economy is likely doing better than implied by equity prices and equities should catch up. Again copper prices should lead equity prices for this to be useful. If copper prices decline after equity prices, then it is pretty useless as an indicator.

The problem with this theory is that the data absolutely do not support it. We understand that we don't understand everything. However, here the data is so empirically clear that we think Tarot cards would do better as an indicator versus "Doctor Copper". In other words the Doctor is quack.

Equities versus Copper

The primary problem with comparing equities with copper is that the total return of both asset classes is so remarkably different that right there one has to throw nominal prices out of the window. Below for example, you can see that prices were the same in 1966 and 2003.

Source: Macro Trends

Dow Jones Industrial average was up about 926% and more than forty fold including dividends.

Source: DQYDJ

So clearly right here we have to start an interpretative dance as nominal data is impossible to compare between an asset that was flat over 40 years versus one that was up over 40 fold in 40 years.

The big rate of change theory

The believers in "Doctor Copper" bypass this by just looking at the change in copper prices. We decided to check if this was indicative of anything that could be used in the context of the equity markets. We broke down our analysis by looking at major periods where copper prices had distinct large price movements. We then ran the same time frame for changes in equity prices. We also looked GDP during that time frame. Finally, we compiled a list of recessions where copper had a distinct price peak near the recession and then compared that peak to the peak in equity prices. We present our findings below.

1995-1999

Copper declined from its $1.40 peak in 1995 and then went on to lose more than 50% over the next 4 years, bottoming at $0.63 in 1998.

Source: Macro Trends

How did US GDP do back then? GDP grew at a blistering pace of 4% on average.

Source: Statista

What about equities? We think people will be hard pressed to find many periods in history coming close to this era. DJIA increased at the rate 26.76% compounded.

Source: DQYDJ

So if you saw the falling copper prices and concluded that "Doctor Copper" was issuing a warning, you would have most likely sold and missed the absolute best period in investing history.

2000-2001

This actually follows the period in the first example and we like it because after 4 years of getting the economy wrong, copper prices increased by about 50%.

Source: Macro Trends

The key fun fact here is that they peaked right around the time the stock market peaked, in March 2000. In other words, copper failed to give any lead into the health of the economy in advance.

2011-2016

One of the worst bear markets in copper happened recently. Copper prices declined by about 55% peak to trough over 5 years from 2011-2016.

Source: Macro Trends

How did the US economy do when this indicator was flashing a blinding red? It grew about 2.3% on average in those years. What about equities?

Source: DQYDJ

Not the best period in history but still a very good 67% total return. Copper again gave a very incorrect signal. We think this period is key as even the most brutal bear market in copper did not presage either a recession or a bear market in stocks.

1991 recession

The early 90's saw a brief US recession. Copper actually peaked during the recession and failed to warn of its coming. Further out, Copper instead of starting to rise ahead of the end of the recession actually kept falling for 30 more months.

Source: Macro Trends

US economy grew at 3.2% per year over that time frame (1991-1993) and equities delivered an above average 14% per year return while copper prices would have you believe there was no recovery in sight.

2006-2007

While not the most brutal bear market, 2006 did give us one of the fastest declines in copper prices. Prices declined about 33% in 4 months.

Source: Macro Trends

US GDP growth was positive in 2006 and 2007. Copper price decline was another horrible signal.

2007-2009

Looking out further, to the great recession, copper failed again. This failure was interesting as here we had what technical chartists would call a positive divergence. Note the copper price in September 2007 and June 2008.

Source: Macro Trends

SPY had peaked in 2007, while copper made a higher high June 30, 2008!

Source: Stockcharts.com

"Doctor Copper" was flashing a contrarian buy signal based on divergence, suggesting that the economy was extremely strong, just before an epic collapse! We would add that at the time copper made a higher high, the economy was already in the middle of a recession.

We did see copper moving higher in March 2009 while equity prices made a lower low. That was a good divergence, but with the horrible track record that it had, pretty much no one would trust it. Also, other indicators (one shown below) pinpointed this end of bear market perfectly.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Summary of recession data

We compiled data of all the recessions below, where we had distinct copper peaks. Hence in our time frame we left out the 1981-1982 recession as copper had peaked in the earlier recession and was on a straight line down making interpretation of any potential signal difficult.

Source: Data compiled by author from macro trends

Equities "won" by a clear margin. "Doctor Copper" disturbingly lost 6 out of the 7 rounds (with one tie), but more importantly, peaked after the recession had started on 4 occasions. In other words not only did "Doctor Copper" fail to warn it actually stuck its head out and gave a rather incorrect diagnosis during the recession.

Conclusion

All of this leads us to ask...

Source: Scrubs

Investors may also suggest that copper is a reflection of the world economy and not just US. That may be correct but everything that we have said in our examples for the US, applies to the world economy as well. We have never had a serious divergence between the US and the world in terms of GDP growth.

Why don't copper price signals work?

We think it is because of the fact that the price is dictated by both supply and demand. As such, a drop in price can come from a supply shock or a demand shortfall or a combination thereof. It is hard to know which at the time. You can see below the 1990's were characterized by an extremely robust global economy, robust demand for copper and huge copper surpluses as supply was extremely strong. Any upside moves in copper probably came from unprofitable suppliers cutting production rather than from a demand shortfall.

Source: Energy & Gold

Beyond that copper itself is a trader's market and can suffer from fear and greed. Based on the data, we are hard pressed to find consistent examples where the copper price provided any useful signals, that allowed equity investors to invest better. While people may find "Doctor Copper" useful, in our opinion he is quack.

