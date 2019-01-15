Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals is expecting to release results from its phase 2b ENCORE-NF study using emricasan to treat patients with NASH fibrosis in the first half of 2019.

Results from the phase 2b ENCORE-LF study using emricasan to treat patients with NASH cirrhosis are expected in mid-2019 and it entails a composite primary endpoint of event-free survival.

The phase 2b ENCORE-PH study failed to meet the primary endpoint as it relates to HVPG, but an analysis of additional liver function and in clinical outcomes are expected mid-2019.

The NASH market is expected to potentially be a $20 billion to $35 billion market opportunity in the coming years.

New treatments are needed for patients with NASH cirrhosis because there is on average an estimated 17,000 people on a liver transplant waiting list at any given time.