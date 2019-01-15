Conatus Is Gearing Up For A Compelling 2019 With Multiple Catalysts
Conatus Pharmaceuticals is expecting to release results from its phase 2b ENCORE-NF study using emricasan to treat patients with NASH fibrosis in the first half of 2019.
Results from the phase 2b ENCORE-LF study using emricasan to treat patients with NASH cirrhosis are expected in mid-2019 and it entails a composite primary endpoint of event-free survival.
The phase 2b ENCORE-PH study failed to meet the primary endpoint as it relates to HVPG, but an analysis of additional liver function and in clinical outcomes are expected mid-2019.
The NASH market is expected to potentially be a $20 billion to $35 billion market opportunity in the coming years.
New treatments are needed for patients with NASH cirrhosis because there is on average an estimated 17,000 people on a liver transplant waiting list at any given time.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) is gearing up to release results from three phase 2b studies, which I believe can provide enormous upside potential. The results will stem from three different targets that deal with