HG Holdings: This 50-Cent Stock Has About $1 In Assets And A Potential Game-Changing Catalyst

HG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLY) was formerly known as Stanley Furniture; however, the company sold these operations and changed the name to HG Holdings. The company is now being run by Chairman of the Board, Steven A. Hale. He is also the managing partner at Hale Partnership Capital Management, which owns about 2.6 million shares or nearly 18% of the company. According to CNBC, Solas Capital reportedly owns about 2.5 million shares, or about 17% of the company.

By looking at a company filing dated September 30, 2018, we can see that there are about 14.7 million shares outstanding. The financial information in that filing indicates that stockholders' equity is about $13.5 million which includes just over $6 million in cash and about $402k in restricted cash. There is also about $236k in prepaid expenses or other assets, income tax receivable of about $488k, and around $5.76 million in subordinated notes receivable as well as some other assets listed, all of which total nearly $14 million. As for liabilities, the company lists total liabilities of $412k. When I see about $13.5 million in net assets which includes over $6 million in cold hard cash and just about 14.7 million shares outstanding, I see a stock that appears deeply undervalued at just around 50 cents per share, because the assets it holds are worth nearly $1 per share today, and it could all be worth even more depending on what line of business it gets into next. Aside from these hard assets, a publicly traded corporate shell also has significant value which is not reflected on the balance sheet.

The other big issue to look into is not just assets, because if a company is losing money those assets can decline over time. However, in the same filing mentioned above, the company reported a profit of 10 cents per share for the quarter ended on September 30. Since it does not have any major business operations now, the expenses are minimal and with lots of cash and income from notes, the interest income alone is generating more than the expenses. For the quarter ended on September 30, the general and administrative expenses (total operating expenses) amounted to $204,000. Meanwhile, the interest income was $302,000, plus the company had other income and gains during the quarter. The important thing here is that this company has very low operating expenses, which could continue to be more than covered by the interest income while the company is working on the future plans for this company. With this company having cash and other assets that greatly outweigh the minimal liabilities, and since it also has income that outweighs the quarterly expenses, the potential downside risks appear very limited, while the potential upside looks significant.

At this time, HG Holdings has cash and some other assets, and it now appears poised to get into another line of business, or perhaps it will merge or get bought out by a private company that is looking to go public. It is hard to know what comes next for this company, but with the shares trading at about 50 cents, I think it makes sense to buy now for a couple of reasons. First of all, the stock is trading for nearly the cash levels that the company holds, and it still has other major non-cash assets. Secondly, the current Chairman is young and has investment banking experience. If he were to do a deal with a tech company or some other industry where investor interest is high such as cannabis, the stock could see significant upside.

As mentioned before, Solas Capital has accumulated a significant position in this company. Frederick Tucker Golden is the managing partner and portfolio manager at this firm. In the last part of December 2018, Mr. Golden made additional stock purchases which bring the total shares owned to about 2,672,040. These recent series of buys could be due to the fact that the stock, which was trading for around 65 cents in September, has come down to what appears to be bargain levels thanks to tax-loss selling and a stock market correction. However, I would also like to think that there is increased buying interest recently because major investors are expecting news sometime from the company regarding the next business it will operate, merge with or potentially be acquired by. It is also worth noting that in December 2017, the Hale Partnership Fund bought about 740k shares at nearly at $1 per share. That means the shares will have to roughly double in value for this stock purchase to get back to break-even, and it means we can buy for much less today. Based on the current cash position and other assets that HG Holdings has (and the value of a publicly-traded corporate shell), the stock should be trading for at least $1 per share right now and possibly for much more depending on what business developments occur in the future.

In terms of potential lines of future business, I would hope something in the cannabis industry is being considered by management because it has been a hot sector where some stocks have gone from pennies to many dollars. For example, Cronos Group, Inc. (OTC:CRON) was trading for about 38 cents in September 2016 and recently traded for over $15 per share. I am using cannabis as an example because if I were an investment banker and also the Chairman of a company like this that is looking for a new line of business, it would be hard to not consider the investment and growth potential that the cannabis industry offers. However, there are also big opportunities in tech and biotech that are also hopefully being considered. While we don't know what the future line of business might be for this company, we do know that HG Holdings has plenty of cash. I do not feel that the shares have significant downside risk at the current price, especially considering the cash and other assets the company owns. I also think the significant level of ownership by insiders and the recent and significant stock purchases by Solas Capital are also signs that it makes sense to accumulate some shares.

Over the years, I have seen similar cases in which a public company with cash (from selling previous businesses or assets) either merged or was bought by a private company, which sparked big gains for anyone who owned or bought the stock prior to a major announcement. I was fortunate enough to have owned stock in a company like this in the past which led to very significant gains. It's too early to say what will happen in the case of HG Holdings, but with the Chairman having investment banking experience and a significant level of stock ownership, I would assume something good could potentially develop here. Furthermore, with the stock trading at levels which are below the assets on the balance sheet, the downside appears limited. Obviously, this is not a stock for everyone because we don't know what line of business this company will be in, but we do know we are paying less per share than the Chairman did in December 2017, and close to what just the cash levels alone on the balance sheet reflect. For me, this means the potential downside is probably limited and the upside could be considerable, so I can't resist the temptation to buy now. I also think that the recent and significant stock purchases by Solas Capital could be a sign that they have similar thoughts regarding the limited downside potential and significant upside.

Summary:

At current levels, this stock is trading for about the level of cash it has on the balance sheet, plus it has several million in additional assets that are not being reflected in the share price, and then, there is the value of a publicly-traded corporate shell. On top of that, there is also the potential "free" upside that could develop if this company announces a new line of business that generates investor interest, and this could be a game-changing catalyst. Based on the cash on the balance sheet, the other assets, and the value of having a publicly-traded corporate shell, I believe this stock should be trading for around $1.25 per share now and possibly significantly more depending on what future business is developed.

Potential downside risks to consider:

Limited liquidity is a potential downside risk that investors should consider with small-cap and micro-cap stocks. Management error or lack of execution is another potential downside risk that can be magnified when investing in small companies. Micro-cap stocks can be risky especially since many do not have strong balance sheets or need a turnaround such as the company highlighted in an interesting article Timothy Stabosz recently wrote, which you can read here. As Timothy Stabosz shows us in that article, there are opportunities in micro-cap stocks. Fortunately, in the case of HG Holdings, this company has a very strong balance sheet, and the company is not burning cash like many are doing in this sector, and this significantly reduces the potential downside risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.