Kimberly-Clark: Why Investors Should Remember Its Long History Of Underperformance

From a distance, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) seems like a good buy. It is an international consumer-packaged goods company with five $1 billion brands and comprehensive annual income of more than $18 billion. It has an exciting dividend yield of 3.48%, which is higher than the consumer staples average of 3.29%. Also, at the current valuation of $39 billion, the company has a 1-year forward PE ratio of 16.15, which is lower than the sector’s average of 19.48. Further, its TTM EPS of $4.59 is higher than that of the industry average of $3.79. Because of these, the company has been viewed as a good defensive stock to own at a time when market volatility is rising. While this article does not recommend shorting the stock, it highlights key issues that potential investors should remember when investing in it.

The consumer-packaged industry has seen increased changes in the past few years as more people have shifted to online shopping. E-commerce has reduced the moat the large CPG companies had in the past when they used their power to get the best shelve space. Increased competition has also hampered the opportunities for price increases. For these – and more reasons – KMB’s revenues have declined from $20 billion in 2011 to $18 billion in 2017. Investors expect the company to generate annual revenues of $18.37 billion, $18.32 billion, and $18.55 billion in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

To cope with a changing industry, the company has focused on cost reduction. The cost of goods sold has declined from more than $13 billion in 2011 to $11 billion in 2017. Currently, the company is carrying out a cost-reduction program known as FORCE (Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere). In 2018, the FORCE savings were more than $400 million. It has also established a Global Restructuring Program, which will run until 2021. The latter will save the company more than $500 million annually.

History of Underperformance

Over the years, Kimberly-Clark has been an underperformer among its peer group. In this article, the peers will be other large consumer packaged goods companies like Proctor & Gamble (PG), Unilever (UN), Church and Dwight (CHD), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Clorox (CX). I will also compare it with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLP). The chart below shows its performance in the past five years.

In addition, the company has a good track record of missing the consensus estimates as shown below.

The underperformance is also reflected in the company’s financials. For example, while its QoQ EPS growth declined by 19%, that of Unilever, CHD, CLX, and PG increased by 11.86%, 11.54%, 10.96%, and 15%.

Worse, the company’s margins are not only lower than that of its peers, they are also declining. The company intends to improve these margins by the FORCE and the restructuring strategies. However, it continues to blame the sliding margins to the rising commodity prices and negative foreign currency effects.

Another challenge for the company is that its market share is declining. For example, in the baby care industry, its market share has declined from 11.2% in 2012 to 8.2% this year. The reason for the eroding market share is that more companies have come up with competing products. For example, a search for diapers in Amazon (AMZN) produces the following result. Mama Bear is a brand by Amazon that was launched in in 2017 and has seen increased growth. Other brands like that from The Honest Company too have taken some market share in the US.

In the emerging markets, the uptake for KC’s products has been good as the middle class continues to expand. However, the company’s growth has been hampered by the continued uptake of local brands especially those from China and Japan. The main reason for this is that local and smaller brands have improved their products to match the quality offered by KMB.

To be clear. This is not a problem that is unique to Kimberly-Clark. Other companies like Unilever and Proctor & Gamble have seen their market share eroded in developed and emerging markets. For example, in Japan, KMB and PG have seen their market share decline as local brands such as Unicharm and Kao have seen their share rise. Indeed, in the past three years, the stock price of Kao Corp and Unicharm has outperformed that of PG and KMB as shown below.

To solve that problem, Unilever has increased its investments in smaller companies. For example, in 2016, Unilever acquired Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion. This was as the company tried to battle P&G in the shaving industry. In addition to this, the company’s Unilever Ventures has continued to invest in a good number of brands such as Sun Basket, Instacart, and Nutrafol. Nelson Peltz has also advocated for more small scale acquisitions for P&G.

On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark has not made any major outside investment to position itself for the future. It has also continued to reduce its research and development expenses, which could hamper innovation of its key products.

The Future of KMB

As a major brand in the packaged goods industry, KMB should benefit from the overall improvement in the global economy. For example, in China, the revenues in the diaper industry is expected to exceed $8.4 billion in 2019. In 2010, the sales were about $3 billion. Globally, the industry is expected to generate more than $84 billion in 2023. This growth should be beneficial to KMB because of its strong brands globally. In the developed countries, it is difficult to see how the company will continue to grow as it did in the past when it had a few competitors and the shelf-space advantage. In the emerging markets, while most of the commerce is done in brick and mortar stores, the company will continue to be challenged by newer brands especially those that offer quality low-priced products. The latter are also taking advantage of newer social media marketing strategies like influencer marketing.

The current FORCE program and the Global Restructuring programs are steps in the right direction for KMB. They will help the company create a leaner organization while saving billions of dollars. It has used some of these savings to reduce its long-term debt from $7.05 billion in September 2017 to $5.739 billion in September 2018. However, at the same time, short-term debt has increased from $589 million to $1.786 billion while its free cash flow has been falling and payout ratio has been increasing as shown.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark is a good company with world-renown brands that millions of people use every day. However, over the years, the company has continued to lag behind its peers in most measures as mentioned above. This underperformance could extend into the future as the company has failed to make any investments for the future. As mentioned, while Unilever has invested in multiple small brands, KC has not done so, which could affect its performance in the long term. Nelson Peltz is also pressuring PG to do similar investments. Therefore, even with the FORCE program, its great products, and its attractive dividend yield, investors should also focus on the company’s track record of underperformance.

