BlackRock And Bank OZK: 2 Stocks To Buy Before Earnings

One of the very first things I do in the morning after cooking eggs for my children is to watch market news. As we enter the earnings season, I have my eyes on several companies this week. One of them is obviously JPMorgan (JPM) which was among the first companies to declare earnings. Unfortunately, JPM came $0.23 short of consensus estimates for EPS. Although JPM posted record earnings of $7.1B, this was 16% less than last quarter. At the time of writing this article, the market wasn’t opened yet, but I can guess this quarter will not be well received by nervous investors.

This news gave me the idea to scatter financial services to see which companies will declare their earnings later this week and should be a good buy. I’ve noted two interesting picks for very different reasons. Let’s take a look at BlackRock (BLK) and Bank OZK (OZK) and why I think you should buy them before they report their earnings this week.

BlackRock is finally trading at an attractive value, this is a one-time opportunity

BLK has been on my top financial stocks list for several years and yet I’ve never had the opportunity to add it to my personal portfolio. The reason is quite simple - each time I look at BLK, it seems overvalued.

I can appreciate that one must pay for quality. BlackRock is the largest asset manager on the planet with over $6T in assets under management (AUM). Most importantly, the company is sitting on two strong growth vectors.

BlackRock also is the largest ETF manufacturer. Through iShares, BLK is the ultimate ETF leader with assets totaling nearly $1T in AUM ( Statista). Vanguard is second with $610M and it falls to $471M for the third position (State Street). Its expertise is well known internationally and BLK recently merged its ETFs offering with Canada’s largest bank, Royal Bank (RY), to create the Canada’s largest ETF provider.

ETF investing is far from slowing down. Each year, more money is leaving mutual funds and being invested in ETFs. This trend will likely amplify as many regulations across the world now push advisors to choose the best performing investment products for their clients. Considering ETFs cost only a fraction of mutual funds and are able to post similar (or better) results, you can expect BLK to surf on this wave for several years.

Source: Charles Schwab & Co

BlackRock has found its investing genie - Aladdin. Aladdin is an end-to-end investment platform combining collective intelligence to provide risk analytics tools, portfolio optimization, risk management and efficient trading strategy to more than 30,000 users. BLK also launched Aladdin Developer, enabling their clients to build their own applications "on top" of their regular Aladdin platform. Since 2012, BLK has doubled the number of users and expects it to continue to grow at a very fast pace. In fact, there are tons of opportunities as Aladdin shows about 20% market share:

Source: BLK investors presentation

Those growth vectors have been public knowledge for a while now and BLK shares have been priced accordingly. Now that the stock is down 30% compared to its peak about a year ago, it seems that all metrics point toward a strong buy:

Source: Ycharts

We have rarely seen BLK down in the past decade. This pushed its yield to 3%, another rare event. Finally, BLK’s PE ratio has been significantly lower compared to its history. My favorite tool to determine if a stock should be part of my portfolio is the dividend discount model. Considering management has increased its dividend by 300% in the past 10 years and 62% in the past five years, I’ve used high-single digit dividend growth rates. I also required an investment return of 10% to compensate for such “generous numbers.”

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $12.52 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 9.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $954.02 $632.02 $471.20 10% Premium $874.52 $579.35 $431.94 Intrinsic Value $795.02 $526.68 $392.67 10% Discount $715.52 $474.01 $353.40 20% Discount $636.02 $421.34 $314.14

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

As you can see, BLK seems definitely attractive under $400.

Bank OZK got a big hit on the market after major charge offs

My second pick is a lot riskier. I’ll get straight to the point - this is me catching a falling knife. Back in October, OZK dropped like a rock on very bad earnings. The crash was related to charge offs of $45.5M on two Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) credits.

Source: Ycharts

The main reason why OZK (previously known as Bank of the Ozarks) was so popular on the market (the stock was up 190% between Jan. 1 and Jan. 1, 2018) was because of the RESG potential. After doing a very good job in Arkansas, the bank started to grow through several mergers and acquisitions. At one point, OZK decided to play the big guy and used its RESG to enter the NYC loans and constructions market. To this date, the NYC division owns the largest part of OZK's loans portfolio. This fast-growing bank got everybody’s attention when it declared those two charge-offs last quarter. Even worse, investors started to panic when they noticed $7B worth of loans for construction and land development. You don’t need to be a genius to realize this part of the business could easily go south and kill the bank.

Source: FDIC report

On Monday Jan. 14, I bought 84 shares of OZK. The reason why I took this “leap of faith” is because management increased its dividend by 5% at the beginning of the year. OZK’s dividend growth looks like a launch ramp while the bank doubled its payouts in the past five years:

Source: Ycharts

Following this announcement, I think it's unlikely that we will see the bank announcing more important charge-offs this Thursday. I continue to believe OZK shows a perfect dividend triangle and that both EPS and revenue will be positive.

Also, I trust the man behind the bank. George Gleason II has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of OZK since 1979. He's the beautiful mind behind this growth story, and I don’t think it will end today. The CEO has been through several crises in the past and knows how banks work. As you can see from the FORM 4, M. Gleason owns a bunch of OZK shares. You can rest assure his interests are aligned with shareholders.

As a classic bank, OZK is well positioned to benefit from the U.S. economic tailwind. As employment remains strong and the Fed easing speech, I expect this situation to continue in 2019. The 2018 Tax Act also should boost earnings and open the door for more acquisitions. With interest rate spreads improving, OZK should show strong numbers going forward. Finally, its Real Estate Specialties Group remains a loan growth machine even after the charge-offs. OZK is leaving the crowded loan activities arena to focus on Real Estate specialties. Since the construction industry is healthy, RESG should be able to have solid results.

Final Thoughts

As I mentioned earlier in this article, I’ve purchased shares of OZK this week. In my opinion, this is a riskier play compared to BLK. Since my core portfolio is strong and I can sleep well at night, I allow myself to “play” with about 5% to 10% of my portfolio. Buying shares of OZK right now falls into this category.

While we owns shares of BLK in our DSR portfolios, I'm contemplating the possibility of buying it for my portfolio. At this point, I would have to sell other holdings as my portfolio is fully invested.

I think both financials will do very well going forward and you just have the opportunity to pick them up at a cheap price today. What do you think?

Disclosure: We hold OZK, BLK, RY and JPM in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

I own shares of OZK, RY in my personal portfolio.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

