It's that time of year – when I propose goals for my investment club for the coming year. This year is quite a bit harder. The totals in our year-end report for 2018 were both disappointing and encouraging.

In 2016, we switched from a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) strategy to a DGI (dividend growth investing) strategy. By the end of 2018, our annual income has more than doubled. But, our total return on paper for 2018 was negative. The gap between the two numbers was significant. Now, I'm challenged with framing the long-term benefits of compounding against the short-term hit from a market reset.

Threats of recession and the reality of market volatility have me looking toward 2019 with a specific theme – stability, resiliency and purpose. With that in mind, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) keeps bombarding my thoughts. I just wish it would initiate a dividend payment.

Company Summary

Matrix Service Company is an engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services provider. It operates in four segments, Electrical, Industrial, Storage Solutions and Oil, Gas & Chemical.

Matrix Services' was one of the many victims of the fall in crude oil prices in 2014. Its strong backlog of projects helped initially. But, by 2016, the impact became evident as the number of projects slowed and the margins on projects were squeezed.

The company reacted. It acquired engineering expertise and pursued more projects outside the oil and gas industry. It also pushed beyond its geographic footprint, including entering markets outside the U.S. Just recently, Matrix elected to focus its Electrical segment on high voltage opportunities.

As well, it responded to changes in the oil and gas industry. North American shale plays have created a need for infrastructure to move natural gas. Matrix is providing EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas liquids (NGL) projects. Further, the demand for liquefied natural gas storage and export facilities could lead to as much as $3.1 billion in revenue for Matrix.

Matrix' longer-term goal is to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2022. It projects revenue for fiscal 2019 in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Therefore, to reach the longer-term goal, the compound annual growth rate will have to be 15.44%. The first quarter of fiscal 2019 proves the company is on track, generating consolidated revenue of $318.5 million, an 18% increase over the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

“Our current backlog and near-term opportunity pipeline across the business supports our revenue guidance for this fiscal year, and we are confident that our year-end backlog will continue to support our long-term growth aspirations.”

During the previously-mentioned downturn, businesses in the industries served by Matrix were delaying maintenance and repair projects, especially in the Storage Solutions segment. But, Matrix knew the delays could not extend indefinitely and, as expected, maintenance and repair projects are now being approved. Beyond maintenance and repair, capital investments for expansion projects are also getting the nod. Matrix ended fiscal 2018 with its second-highest backlog total for the decade. Source: Author-created from company data

Backlog is not the only determining factor for the year's revenue. In the past, Matrix typically starts the year with 50% to 60% of its upcoming annual revenue included in backlog. Project awards comprise the remainder.

These did slip slightly in the fiscal 2019 first quarter to $209.4 million. The slippage was due to project awards shifting to the second quarter. Matrix has frequently reminded investors and analysts to not judge backlog on a quarter by quarter basis. Many things can influence the timing of awards such as “market conditions, permitting, off take agreements, project financing and other factors”.

It is more important to recognize margins are going to change with these newer projects.

“As we continue to work off the lower-margin work and ramp up the revenue volume from the newer backlog, our gross margin should increase as we move through fiscal 2019.”

Higher margins typically help the bottom line. An annual loss in fiscal 2018 was the result of an $18 million goodwill impairment Matrix recorded for its Electrical segment. The impairment was a result of the company's decision to focus on smaller high-voltage projects rather than full EPC power generation projects. Excluding this impairment, adjusted earnings per share were $0.15 for the year. Comparatively, in fiscal 2019, Matrix expects earnings to fall in a range of $0.85 to $1.15. In its first quarter, diluted earnings equaled $0.08 per share. Thus, it is evident Matrix expects earnings to improve as margins improve in the remainder of this fiscal year.

Prospects of a Dividend

Matrix Service now has a cash balance of $74.74 million. It, typically, carries little to no debt. Thus, its growth has been funded, primarily, by reinvesting the cash it generates back into the business.

Its annual report succinctly states dividends have not been an option.

“While we currently do not intend to pay cash dividends, any future dividend payments will depend on our financial condition, capital requirements and earnings as well as other relevant factors.”

Matrix' credit agreement limits the dividend it could pay to less than 50% of the company's cumulative net income to date for a fiscal year.

But, Matrix revenue and profit are positioned to improve significantly in the next few years. With approximately 27.5 million outstanding shares. Matrix Service could consider initiating a small dividend to reward shareholders. Even a nickel per quarter would only require a quarterly distribution of $1.38 million and an annual outlay of $5.5 million. At a share price of $20 or less, an annual dividend rate of $0.20 would equate to a yield of at least 1%. It's not mountain-moving but it's a start.

Matrix' net income in the fiscal 2019 first quarter was only $2.3 million which means its credit agreements would have negated a payout. However, this certainly doesn't impede the company from initiating a dividend in the second quarter. Actually, a dividend initiation would likely be viewed by the market as proof of the company's confidence in its future profitability. It would also open up the field of potential investors in the company.

On the other hand, Matrix must continue to be a good steward of its capital. If the company can reinvest its earnings into acquisitions or expansion or new business opportunities at a higher return on equity, it most certainly should. Matrix has had share repurchase authorizations in the past that have expired with the majority unused. This tends to imply ROE was better when reinvesting back into the company as compared to buying back shares.

But, there are plenty of companies who take advantage of all three options for their capital. Matrix Service most certainly could do so as well.

Investment Rationale

Matrix Service has definitely repositioned itself in the past few years and is set to propel forward for the next few. Its growth rate through 2022 should top 15%.

Accounting for its $2.77 in cash per share, Matrix is trading at a forward multiple in line with its expected growth. For GARP investors, it would certainly be considered “reasonably” priced.

As it strives to achieve $2 billion in revenue, Matrix should also be able to deliver a comparable level of growth to its bottom line. A CAGR of 15% on the bottom line for the next few years equates to earnings that top $1.50 per share in 2022.

But, Matrix has emphasized its backlog projects should generate improved margins. And, improved margins should benefit the bottom line. Even a minimal margin improvement of 5 basis points would boost 2022 earnings nearer $1.60 per share. Then, at comparable multiples, the upside to share price nears 40%.

And, if by chance, the company reconsiders its stance on dividends, a shareholder's total return would just improve further.