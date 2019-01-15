Don't Buy Microbot Medical: The Amount Of Uncertainty Is High

Investors should wonder whether the market reaction was too large. The research is still at a preclinical stage and it could take years until regulators accept the company's device.

As of January 14, 2019, the FDA or the EU has not approved any of the devices of MBOT. The company is not reporting any revenue right now.

After proving that the Self Cleaning Shunt should be useful for the treatment of hydrocephalus, the stock price increased more than 200% in only one session.

After announcing a new patent and beneficial data from a new study about Microbot Medical's (MBOT) leading treatment of hydrocephalus, the company's stock price spiked up more than 200%. While it makes sense that the share price increases, investors should wonder whether the returns are too elevated. The new product is still at a pre-clinical stage. MBOT expects to announce new data from the same study in the second half of 2019, and the FDA and the European regulators need to approve it. It could take years until this happens. In addition, there are no comparable peers to make an appropriate valuation assessment, and the share price volatility is quite high. Non-experts and retail investors should not deal with the shares.

Source: 10-Q

Business

Incorporated in 1988 in Delaware, Microbot Medical Inc. is a medical device company researching and designing a new generation of micro-robotics used for minimally invasive surgery.

Source: Business Presentation

The company has two platforms, the ViRob and the TipCAT. The first one is a crawling micro-robot intended to navigate within the body, and the second robot is a semi-disposable endoscope that should help treat and see inside patients. The images and the lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

Source: Company's Website

With that, the leading product candidate of MBOT, the Self Cleaning Shunt or SCS, is intended for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. About 1 million people in the US suffer from this condition, which consists of an abnormal increase in the amount of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

The company's Self Cleaning Shunt offers a new technology that seems superior to what doctors are using to treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. Current technology results in a large amount of shunt replacements. More precisely, 70% of all shunt operations are shunt replacements, which seems quite a bit. The company proposes a new solution that reduces the number of replacements and results in reduction in surgical risks along with other advantages. The image below provides further details on this matter. Please watch this video for further details on the new technology.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

Regarding this particular product, investors should be pleased to know that the company is said to be receiving funding from the EU. The image, which was taken from the company's website, provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

Investors should clearly understand that as of January 14, 2019, the FDA or the EU has not approved any of the devices of MBOT. The company has a portfolio of patents granted in the United States, Europe, and other territories. The lines below provide further details on the number of patents owned by MBOT:

Microbot currently holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises nine patent families, which include nine patents granted in the United States, twelve patents granted outside the United States, and fifteen patent applications pending worldwide. We have an exclusive license to key components of our existing technology." Source: 10-K

In addition, the company acquired Israel-based CardioSert Ltd. in January, which owned a patent portfolio of 25 issued/allowed patents and 15 patent applications pending worldwide.

Income Statement And Cash Flow Statement

The company's research and development expenses were not that elevated in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. In this period, the company reported $1.7 million in R&D expenses and $3.4 million in general and administrative expenses. The total net loss was equal to -$5.16 million, 38% more than that in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

The CFO was equal to -$3.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and -$3.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Investors should take into account the cash burn rate in the future. Keep in mind that if the company runs out of cash, it will have to raise equity, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, MBOT reported $6.6 million in cash, $7.7 million in total assets, and an asset/liability ratio of more than 12x. With these figures in mind, the company seems to have financial stability. With that, assuming an annual cash burn rate of $5 million, MBOT may have to raise capital in about a year. It is worrying. Keep in mind that if the company sells equity, the share price could decline. The image below provides further details on the balance sheet reported in the last quarterly report:

Source: 10-Q

Assessment Of Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders reveals that many institutional investors decided to take a position in the company. It is a beneficial feature and could interest other institutional investors, who may check the intellectual property accumulated by MBOT. It is also appealing that no shareholder accumulates more than 50% stake in the company. It means that MBOT is not controlled, and the Board of Directors is expected not to be controlled. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-K

New Patent And Market Reaction

As of January 14, 2019, the European Patent Office granted a patent for Application No. 08738207, which covers the company's ViRob™ technology platform. With the new patent, MBOT owns a total of 30 patents and has 18 patent applications pending.

As shown in the image below, the market reacted by pushing the share price to astonishing levels. The announcement was remarkable as the share price increased more than 283% in only one trading session. At $9.20, with 2.92 million shares outstanding, the market capitalization should equal $26.8 million. The image below provides further details on the market reaction:

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is more. According to a filing released the same day, the company received the results of an independent laboratory study conducted at Envigo CRS Israel. The results received confirmed that MBOT's Self Cleaning Shunt is effective, which seems quite beneficial. The images below show the most relevant and beneficial result: very little to no cell attachment on the robotic brush (ViRobTM).

Source: SEC Filing

Further details from the study are noted in the lines below. Please note that the company expects to announce new data in the second half of 2019.

Source: SEC Filing

It makes sense that the stock price increases as the company seems closer to regulatory submissions in the US and Europe. However, investors should wonder whether the market reaction was too large. The research is still at a preclinical stage, and it could take years until regulators accept the company's device. Keep in mind that the company is not reporting any revenue right now. The lines below provide further details on the future steps before MBOT can commercialize its product:

The Company plans to use the findings either for its regulatory submissions in the US, Europe and other jurisdictions, or as part of a pre-submission meeting request, depending on the final results of the ongoing follow-up study." Source: SEC Filing

It is an issue that other players trying to treat the same medical condition are either public or too large to be used as comparable peers. The lines below provide the list of companies operating in the same market:

Source: Market Research Future

Conclusion

With new patent and new data proving that the Self Cleaning Shunt should be useful for the treatment of hydrocephalus, the stock price increased more than 200% in only one session. It makes sense that the stock price increases. However, investors should wonder whether market reaction is justified. The product of the company still needs to be accepted by regulators, and it could take many years until the first revenues are received. As of today, the amount of information is limited and there are no peers of similar size to assess the company's valuation. With this in mind and taking into account the current share price volatility, retail investors should not trade these shares. The risk involved seems too large for non-experts in this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.