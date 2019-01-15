Aurora Cannabis Continues Its Shopping Spree In 2019

The one question that Aurora (ACB) shareholders keep asking themselves is what will the company buy next. After a slew of acquisitions in 2017 and 2018, Aurora announced its first acquisition for 2019 on Monday. Despite the small size of this deal, it raises the question of further shareholder dilution.

Aurora Acquires Whistle Marijuana

On January 14, 2019, Aurora announced the acquisition of Whistler Medical Marijuana ("Whistler"), a private cannabis producer based in British Columbia. Whistler is unique because it was one of the first few licensed producers in Canada and was one of the first ones to offer organic certified products. The company has two licensed production facilities but the larger facility was only recently licensed. The company expects the second facility to ramp up by mid-2019 which would bring its total output to 5,000 kg per year.

In a nutshell, Whistler is a small craft licensed producer that sells its products for a premium compared to other producers. Based on its own website, Whistler markets its products between C$11 to C$14 per gram which corresponds to what Aurora said to be a "50% premium over average Canadian medical market prices" in the press release. Most producers have reported realized prices of C$7 - C$9 per gram in the medical market.

The transaction is an all-stock deal and Aurora will pay up to C$175 million depending on certain operational milestones. We could only guess that the total payment is linked to Whistler reaching the 5,000 kg targeted capacity on time and on budget. Based on its closing share price of C$8.47 last Friday, Aurora will issue a total of ~21 million shares which will add to its existing total issued shares of 962 million shares.

Why Did Aurora Buy Whistler?

Let us begin by saying that this deal does not represent a material transaction for Aurora due to its limited size. With a total market capitalization of C$7.5 billion, the C$175 million acquisition won't impact Aurora that much. However, Aurora has been acquiring smaller companies here and there which add up to having a material impact on the company. Let's recap the recent deals:

Announced acquisition of Whistler for C$175 million (21 million shares)

Acquired ICC Labs for C$260 million (36 million shares)

Acquired Agropro UAB and Borela UAB for C$8 million

Acquired CanniMed for C$1.1 billion ($140 million cash + 72 million shares)

Acquired MedReleaf for C$3.2 billion in an all-stock deal where Aurora issued a total of 370 million shares

Aurora has significantly diluted its original shareholders and the company simply got bigger by issuing shares to merge with other companies. That's the reason why Aurora share price has not moved much in the past year despite its soaring market cap. Some of its peers performed better despite having no major acquisition, such as Canopy and Cronos. Aurora has simply been acquiring and we haven't seen the benefits of these acquisitions show up in its financials just yet. Aurora's shareholder base is dominated by individual retail investors and institutional investors have shunned Aurora likely due to its barbarian acquisition style and the constant dilution that came with it, often to the dislike of sophisticated institutional investors. Imagine this, if you owned Aurora shares before the CanniMed deal, your ownership in the company would have been reduced by almost two thirds. Put another way, if you owned 10% of Aurora before CanniMed, your ownership will be reduced to ~3.6% after accounting for all the acquisitions it has done since.

However, we think Aurora still has an opportunity to create value from its acquisitions as the global cannabis industry is embarking on an exciting journey of liberation and legalization. Aurora has amassed one of the largest portfolios of cannabis cultivation assets around the world and it now just needs to figure out how to sell its products to justify its C$7.5 billion market cap. We think more deals will come as Aurora management does not seem the type of people that will sit still. However, the company should not fall into the trap of doing deals for the sake of getting bigger. Bigger is not always better if it's done at the expense of shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

The Whislter acquisition is an immaterial event for Aurora given its relatively small size. However, as Aurora's share count approaches 1 billion, investors must be wondering when will this dilution spree stop. We think Aurora has made many good investments and acquisitions so far, but the missing piece is that Aurora has not proven its ability to create value from the acquired assets. In the coming quarters and years, investors will be able to assess whether Aurora has created value with its acquisitions or it was simply a case of 1+1=2.

