3 Reasons Why AMD's Radeon 7 Is Such A Big Deal

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) announcement of Radeon 7 in its graphics card (“GPU”) line-up is a big deal. Markets had only expected news on the next Ryzen but instead received two news items. And while the core count on the next Ryzen is not yet known, Radeon 7’s release on Feb “7” is a positive turning point for the chip maker.

There are three reasons investors should expect revenue growth and market share gains from this new GPU.

Longtime followers will recall my bullishness on Advanced Micro Devices when the stock traded in the single digits, had plenty of debt, negative cash flow, and did not yet have a good enough CPU or GPU. That story continues to unfold. This time, Radeon 7’s specifications are a positive catalyst that helps it take market share from Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).

1. Specifications

Radeon 7 has 16GB HBM (high bandwidth memory), 60 CUs, and a terabyte of memory bandwidth. It will reach retail stores on Feb. 7 for $699. The GPU is comparable to Nvidia’s 2080 RTX card. From a manufacturing yield point of view, AMD has enough margin of error because of the four cut-out CUs.

The caveat on Radeon 7’s comparability to the 2080 is pricing. After spending some time on the market, retailers like Newegg already started offering sales on the Nvidia card. Some factory overclocked cards were listed on sale for $650 or less. MSI’s Ventus OC listed for just $633 and quickly sold out after AMD’s keynote. Therefore, at an MSRP of $699, Radeon 7 may not have enough of a price differentiation to convince computer building enthusiasts to join the red team.

It's still too early to compare the card to Nvidia’s latest high-end offering. Nvidia has two variants for the 2060 GPU. The A chips are higher end and are in the founder’s edition. Most benchmarks and reviews are based on a look at the better-performing chip. The non-A chips run at lower clock speeds and are barely overclockable. Still, some reviewers did not get much overclock from the A chips either, adding only 165 Mhz in performance. At 175 Mhz, the Nvidia GPU was unstable.

Two potential catalysts come from Radeon 7’s release. First, if Nvidia does not cut prices of the 2080 next month, then profit margins for both companies will hold. Second, positive reviews for Radeon 7 may give GPU sales a lift. And since performance varies from game titles used, if Radeon 7 runs better for the more popular games, AMD benefits.

2. Navi Not Released Yet

Radeon 7 is a compute card and not primarily a gaming card. Unfortunately, media is confusing the GPU with Navi, which will not get released until the second half of this year. This is good news for AMD investors because the company is not aiming to sell to the mass market. That's why I wrote that the target customer is the computer building enthusiast, not the gamer. Similarly, AMD’s Vega cards are oriented for compute. Conversely, Navi will not have the compute component. Without expensive components like 16 GB HBM 2, highly performing GPUs for targeting gamers will sell for less on the retail market. And this will result in market share gains for AMD.

3. Upcoming Earnings Report

AMD shares lost 40% from the $34.14 52-week high after the company blamed the lack of cryptocurrency mining for hurting GPU demand. At a forward P/E of over 30 times, the stock is more reasonably valued, especially if the company continues to take market share from Intel (INTC). Note that Intel stock is rebounding toward $50 a share. Shareholders recognize Intel’s growth outside of the PC market, especially through its Altera and Mobileye divisions.

Near term, AMD is unlikely to gain market share from Nvidia. Both firms are working through excess supply. From the time it hosted its last quarterly earnings report, Nvidia had 12 weeks of mid-range cards in the channel it had to work through. Still, management may give a generalized outlook on Radeon 7 sales expectations and comment on the progress of clearing Polaris cards from the channel.

Your Takeaway

Analysts are mildly bullish on AMD and have a$25.68 price target, implying an upside of 26% this year. Whether the stock trades at that target or north of $30 will depend on many factors short term. The long term is favorable for the company as the firm keeps innovating and delivering added value to its customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.