Summary

  • Valuation metrics in financials and real estate.
  • Evolution since last month.
  • A list of stocks looking cheap in their industries.
This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Combining 3 valuation ratios, capital markets, mortgage REITs and consumer finance are undervalued regarding their historical averages. The first 2 industries are also above their historical baseline in profitability. Real estate management shows excellent valuation and profitability metrics, except a bad price/sales ratio. Combining the valuation metrics, equity REITs are moderately overpriced. Insurance is the only industry where all valuation ratios point to overpricing. It is not justified by profitability, which is close to the historical average.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

  • P/E has improved in equity REITs and is stable elsewhere.

  • P/S has improved a bit in real estate and mortgage REITs and deteriorated in consumer finance.

  • P/FCF has improved in equity REITs and deteriorated in thrifts/mortgage.

  • ROE ratios have not changed significantly.

  • The real estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% and the financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has outperformed the benchmark by 2.1%.

  • The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: American International Group Inc. (AIG), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), MetLife Inc. (MET), Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), State Street Corp. (STT).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

WD

Walker & Dunlop Inc.

BANKSNL

AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

CAPMARKET

AMP

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

CAPMARKET

DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

CAPMARKET

JHG

Janus Henderson Group PLC

CAPMARKET

ENVA

Enova International Inc.

CONSUMERFIN

PGR

Progressive Corp.

INSURANCE

RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

INSURANCE

PCH

PotlatchDeltic Corp.

REIT

CBRE

CBRE Group Inc.

REMGMT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 1/15/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E

Avg

D- P/E

P/S

Avg

D- P/S

P/FCF

Avg

D- P/FCF

ROE

Avg

D-ROE

Commercial Banks

14.91

15.24

2.17%

2.99

2.06

-45.00%

15.52

13.44

-15.50%

9.32

8.89

0.43

Thrifts/Mortgage*

18.63

20.66

9.82%

3.03

2.03

-49.41%

18.11

14.75

-22.77%

7.10

5.02

2.08

Consumer Finance*

11.32

13.15

13.95%

1.21

1.47

17.59%

6.30

8.22

23.34%

8.89

11.83

-2.94

Capital Markets*

13.32

18.07

26.27%

3.43

3.06

-11.98%

16.62

19.62

15.30%

11.14

7.89

3.25

Insurance

15.66

13.7

-14.27%

1.26

1.07

-18.14%

12.55

8.99

-39.57%

9.06

8.71

0.35

Mortgage REITs**

9.53

17.01

43.96%

3.97

4.13

3.76%

26.49

48.8

45.71%

10.69

4.72

5.97

Equity REITs**

31.43

35.51

11.49%

5.51

4.56

-20.91%

45.35

38.64

-17.35%

6.31

4.04

2.27

Real Estate Management**

17.38

31.19

44.27%

4.75

3.06

-55.08%

21.33

25.55

16.53%

6.81

-1.33

8.14

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

