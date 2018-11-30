Note: This article was first released to subscribers last Friday.

To call December a tumultuous month for closed-end funds would be an understatement. As noted in our latest monthly CEF missive, the week before Christmas saw the average CEF discount widen to levels not seen since the financial crisis. Dip buyers were very quickly rewarded however as discounts narrowed back in a sharp V-shaped recovery.

CEFs specializing in collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") were among the hardest hit during the panic, but they also saw the greatest rebound. For example, Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is currently up 22% from its December lows (the trough-to-peak was as high as 31% last week), while Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) is up an incredible 39% from its lows. Congratulations again on all those members who purchased these funds over Christmas!

ECC Total Return Price data by YCharts

The trigger for the sell-off in the CLO equity funds last month was apparently stress in the leveraged loan market, which constitute the underlying asset class that are securitized into CLOs (see What Are Collateralized Loan Obligations? for more information on the structure of CLOs). As can be seen in the chart below, loan prices slumped from a high of 99 cents early in October, to a low of 93.11 cents on Dec. 27 before rebounding to its present value of 96.59.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, LSTA)

As a result of falling loan prices, ECC's estimate for its 11/30/2018 NAV, which was released during the middle of December when the CEF sell-off was already well underway, experienced a rather shocking -13.7% decrease from the month prior which surely added fuel to the bonfire at the time.

In two pieces on ECC last month "ECC: What The NAV?" (public link) and "ECC Part 2: Danger Or Opportunity?" (public link) we made the point that ECC equity prices are very hard to predict, and even the "CCC or worst" high-yield index, which Sean Dougherty (the resident expert on CLOs on Seeking Alpha) uses to benchmark CLO equity prices, couldn't have predicted the magnitude of the drop in ECC's NAV that month.

Analyzing the relationship between loan prices and ECC's NAV

With leveraged loan price data at hand, I wanted to take another stab at understanding ECC's NAV (and in turn, CLO equity pricing) behavior. The chart below shows the monthly change of ECC's NAV plotted against the monthly change of the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leverage Loan 100 index. We see a positive correlation as expected with a slope of 2.33, suggesting that for every 1% fall (or gain) in loan prices, ECC's NAV falls by 2.33%.

I also tabulated the 10 worst calendar months for leveraged loan prices (excluding last month) since inception of ECC four years ago. Note that the ECC's -13.72% drop in NAV for November 2018, which was by far the worst NAV monthly NAV decline for the fund in its lifetime, matched with only the sixth-worst month for leveraged loan prices (98.35 to 96.81, or -1.56%) over this time period. The worst month for leverage loan prices (apart from last month) was December 2014, which saw prices drop from 97.20 to 95.34 (-1.91%), but ECC's NAV declined by "only" -2.80% that month. This suggests us that the leveraged loan index, while generally correlated with ECC's NAV, isn't a perfect proxy for CEF equity prices. Still, we see that ECC generally has its worst NAV declines when leveraged loan prices fall the most, and its sensitivity to the index (if we can even call it that) also increases in those months as well. The average beta for ECC's NAV over the 10 worst leveraged loan months is 4.34, which is greater than value of 2.33 recorded over all monthly observations.

Date LL % ECC NAV % Beta 12/31/2014 -1.91% -2.80% 1.47 11/30/2015 -1.65% -3.74% 2.27 9/30/2015 -1.62% -9.70% 5.97 8/31/2015 -1.58% -6.06% 3.85 12/31/2015 -1.57% -7.98% 5.09 11/30/2018 -1.56% -13.72% 8.77 6/30/2015 -1.38% -3.52% 2.55 7/31/2015 -0.98% 0.16% -0.16 2/29/2016 -0.73% -6.47% 8.86 1/31/2016 -0.64% -5.32% 8.31 Average -1.36% -5.92% 4.34

Estimating ECC's 12/31 NAV

This brings us to ECC's 12/31/2018 NAV estimate which should be updated sometime next week on the fund's website. Leveraged loan prices fell from 96.81 on 11/30/2018 to 93.27 on 12/31/2018, a -3.66% decline, which is the worst monthly drop in leveraged loan prices since inception of ECC (however, it should be noted the absolute level of loan prices was far lower in 2016, reaching a bottom of 85.93 cents on Feb. 16, 2016).

On the surface, this does not bode well for ECC's soon-to-be provided NAV estimate. If we take ECC's beta to be roughly 4 times over the index, then ECC's NAV could fall by over -15% from its 11/30/2018 NAV estimate. This would push ECC's NAV from $14.15 into the $12 region, and the current share price of $14.82 would hence reflect an about +24% premium rather than the +4.73% premium that is currently shown.

This report of a significantly lower might be a big shock to ECC investors which could spark another sell-off in the already volatile stock. This was the primary reason why we lightened our position of ECC in the Tactical Income-100 Portfolio this week. If prices go lower after the NAV announcement, then we are absolutely ready to repurchase the stock at lower prices.

However, our decision to lighten up on ECC is not without risk. As always, the question is how much of this already has been priced into ECC's stock? Consider the fact that ECC's share price tanked in December - was this a reaction to ECC's NAV print for the previous month of November, or was it due to the falling loan prices in December itself? If the former, then ECC has further room to fall as investors react negatively to the 12/31 NAV print, which will surely be down from November's estimate. If it's the latter, however, then ECC might sail through the NAV announcement just fine since loan prices already have recovered to the levels that they were at in November. In other words, ECC's current NAV right now is very likely to be substantially higher than the 12/31 NAV estimate that will be provided shortly this week.

Another risk is that my estimate for ECC's NAV could be way off. Given the nebulous nature of CLO pricing, that is not something that is outside the realm of possibility.

Our member acamus nicely summarized this dilemma earlier in the chat:

acamus @acamus Jan 09, 2019

ECC is a hard call. It seems inevitable that there will shortly be a press release reporting that NAV decreased significantly between 11/30 and 12/31. For that to cause a big sell-off, I think investors have to be surprised by the NAV decrease, despite the same thing happening the month before. They also have to not realize than loan prices have subsequently recovered to almost their 11/30 levels already.

Summary

To sum up, ECC's NAV for 12/31 will likely be reported next week and is nearly guaranteed to show a significant decline from the prior month due to the fall in leveraged loan prices in December. However, loan prices already have recovered to their November levels so far this month, meaning that ECC's current NAV right now is likely to be higher than the reported number for 12/31. How the stock price of ECC will behave really comes down to how investors perceive the NAV print, which is something that is very difficult to predict. To be on the safe side, we significantly lightened our position of ECC in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio this week, but remain ready to repurchase the stock if the share price tanks on the NAV announcement.

However, it should be noted that the cash flows of ECC are absolutely not a concern right now, as evidenced by their announcement last week of steady distributions through March. We fully expected and predicted this* when we analyzed ECC last month (see our two ECC articles from December linked above), concluding that lower loan prices in the absence of defaults are actually a boon for CLO managers because they can actually increase their portfolio yields by reinvesting proceeds at lower prices. This is why we are still holding onto our fairly large ECC position in the Income Generator Portfolio, which emphasizes steady income over trading.

(*Of course, with much help and insight from respected SA authors such as Sean Dougherty and our very own Steven Bavaria.)