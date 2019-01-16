Mammoth Energy: Time To Buy?
by: Alpine Capital
Mammoth is transitioning from an oilfield services company to a diversified industrial company.
The company is growing organically, although inorganic growth is also a substantial part of its growth activities.
The company is available at a steep discount compared to its peers, which makes it a compelling buy.
Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) is a transition story. It is transitioning from a pure oilfield service company to a diversified industrial company. The company is growing inorganically to become an industrial company. It