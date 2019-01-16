Long Ideas | Basic Materials

Mammoth Energy: Time To Buy?

|
About: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)
by: Alpine Capital
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Alpine Capital
Growth, value, growth at reasonable price, research analyst
Summary

Mammoth is transitioning from an oilfield services company to a diversified industrial company.

The company is growing organically, although inorganic growth is also a substantial part of its growth activities.

The company is available at a steep discount compared to its peers, which makes it a compelling buy.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) is a transition story. It is transitioning from a pure oilfield service company to a diversified industrial company. The company is growing inorganically to become an industrial company. It