Aurinia Offers A Lot Of Upside Potential With Upcoming Phase 2 Dry Eye Disease Study Readout

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is gearing up for an upcoming catalyst due any day now in January of 2019. It is expecting to report results from its phase 2 dry eye disease study soon. This dry eye disease study is important because it targets a large market. In addition, Voclosporin will be put into a head to head study against a very strong competing product.

Major Catalyst

The biggest reason to look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals now is because of the upcoming results for Voclosporin treating patients with dry eye disease. This is a phase 2 study that is recruiting 90 patients with this disease. Before diving into the details of this study, it's important to understand the underlying cause of the disease. Dry eye disease, in essence, occurs when a patient doesn't have enough quality version of tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. Many believe that dry eye disease means that the eye becomes dry. That's just simply not true. In this case, patients don't have the tears necessary to nourish the eye and keep it clear of foreign substances. A treatment is needed for these patients because it tends to be chronic. On top of that, it occurs more in patients with other underlying symptoms such as: diabetes, arthritis, thyroid issues, and many others. There is a big need for treatment, and this is a very large market opportunity. It is estimated that the global dry eye disease market is going to be worth $7.7 billion by 2025. This goes to the next point, which is that there is a drug that you may know of that is currently used for dry eyes known as Restasis. Restasis is marketed by Allergan (AGN) and is a multi-billion dollar drug as you can imagine.

However, for Allergan, it faces patent issues in the coming years. This is where Aurinia has a chance to be a superior product. It depends upon the final results from both the upcoming phase 2 study and then the subsequent phase 3 study. In addition, it will depend on safety as well. I mentioned safety because Restasis is a good drug and works, but it has many side effects that are associated with it. Some of the side effects include: eye burning, itching, redness, tearing, visual blurring, and a few others. That means Voclosporin if it proves to be safer to take, can easily capture this large market. The phase 2 study is expected to release results any day now in January 2019. With positive results from this study, I expect the stock price to gap higher.

However, if the results are not good (meaning primary endpoint is not met), then the stock could be cut in half by 50% or more. It is not a very long study for patients to be treated. It is only a 4-week study. The biggest issue is that it's not going to be an easy study at all. That's because Voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) is going head to head against Restasis. The main item to see is if treatment with VOS is superior in comfort level compared to Restasis. In other words, the item to be measured will be Drop Discomfort Assessment Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) over a 1-minute post-dose period. If the results are good, there is another item to keep in mind. The CEO of Aurinia has mentioned that they will move forward to evaluate strategic alternatives for this asset. That means it will look for a partner willing to foot the bill for a phase 3 study and commercialization. Considering this is a multi-billion dollar market, I believe finding a partner will be very easy should the results come out very good.

Financials

According to the Q3 earnings report, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $138.9 million as of September 30, 2018. It is important to understand that the company has a solid cash position. That's because the biotech stated in its earnings release that it has enough funds to take its operations into 2020. That will get it through both readouts using Voclosporin and possibly allow it to file an NDA as well for LN if the results are positive. It could be possible that it may need to raise cash towards the end of 2019, but again that will depend upon how good the next set of results turn out to be. The thing is that even if a cash raise will be needed to advance these products, it will be possible to raise at a higher share price with positive results.

Conclusion

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a good speculative biotech because of the dry eye disease data that's going to be released any day now. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the phase 2 study will meet the primary endpoint. In that case, that would be highly disappointing because the market opportunity for this is in the billions. That would likely cause the stock to trade lower by 50% or more. However, I still feel confident that Aurinia would be good without the dry eye disease indication regardless. That's because it had already proven to succeed in a phase 2b Lupus Nephritis study, by achieving the primary endpoint. The final results from the phase 3 LN study are expected in Q4 of 2019. This offers another opportunity for the stock to recover should it not succeed in this upcoming phase 2 dry eye disease study.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.