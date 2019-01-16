Top Investment For 2019: Post Holdings

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Alter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

By Daniel Alter, Drake Raftery, and Hugo Tam

Investment Summary

We issue a buy recommendation on Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a target price of $107.63, presenting 10.83% upside potential on the opening price of $97.11 on Jan. 11, 2019. Our valuation consists of a 70%/25%/5% blend of a discounted free cash flow to firm model, enterprise value multiples analysis, and graham formula. Our recommendation is based on the following key points: 1) growth opportunities from long term value strategies, 2) consistent margins, 3) solid financial position, and 4) an actively managed balance sheet.

1) POST creates growth opportunities through long term value strategies. The firm seeks out companies with a high category growth rate, large market share, and sustainable competitive advantages. POST focuses on markets with strong barriers of entry. These acquisition characteristics allow POST to continuously grow its portfolio with market leaders. New acquisitions help to diversify POST and decrease geographic risk in the agriculture market. We believe POST's expertise in the consumer packaged goods industry will allow POST to invest in the best opportunities for future growth.

2) POST's emphasis on cost management has enabled them to consistently maintain high margins even with highly volatile cash flows. While the company continues to grow at outstanding rates, management has not allowed expenses to overcome revenue projections, which has added stability to their income statement. With multiple acquisitions occurring as well, the company has kept strict control over their cross-business expenses to help coordinate with the overall business strategy. We believe that consistency generated from the margins positions POST for consistent positive financials for years to come.

3) POST has undoubtedly underperformed its benchmark in the past, but they have positioned themselves as an industry leader financially going forward. Along with the aforementioned consistent margins, POST's financial ratios are trending in the positive direction. Since 2015, their ROA has increased 523 bps, ROE increased 2072 bps, and ROIC increased 635 bps. This alpha has enabled them to maintain fantastic current and quick ratios of 2.78 and 1.83 respectfully, and they have used their debt/equity ratio of 2.37 to fuel acquisitions. Instability was a major concern when looking at financial statements over the past five years, but well-positioned strategic moves by management have created stability and helped POST outperform its peers. We believe this trend will continue over the next five years.

4) POST's actively managed balance sheet allows it to stay on top of its debt and continuously finance new acquisitions. Management quickly de-levers to be ready to finance the next investment opportunity. This process allows for a large magnitude of acquisitions and growth opportunities. Without proper debt management, POST's interest expense can become too large to handle. Default of payment can lead to serious consequences for POST's reputation and ability to receive financing in the future. We believe POST can continue to manage its debt properly.

Business Overview

POST is a consumer packaged goods holding company based in St. Louis, Miss. These holdings manufacture and distribute products to grocery retailers and wholesalers. The firm's holding companies primarily operate production facilities within the United States. Weetabix is the only holding company that operates production facilities solely outside the United States. The firm operates in five segments: Post Consumer Brands (29.22%), Weetabix (6.75%), Refrigerated Food (37.29%), Active Nutrition (13.20%), and Private Brands (13.54%). Post primarily operates in the United States (87%). POST's foreign operations (13%) are conducted primarily in the United Kingdom and Canada. POST's holdings manufacture and distribute Cereal and Granola (37.54%), Egg and Egg Products (24.63%), Cheese and Dairy Products (3.97%), Side Dishes (6.36%), Sausage (1.53%), Pasta (4.13%), Protein-Based Products and Supplements (13.21%), and Nut Butters and Dried Fruit and Nuts (7.78%). POST's largest customer is Walmart which represents 13% of POST's 2018 sales.

Industry Overview and Competitive Positioning

The U.S. packaged food market grew at a steady five-year CAGR of 1.82% from 2013-18 with a growth of 2.77% in 2018 alone, resulting in total market value of $388B. POST's major segments are breakfast cereal, refrigerated food, and active nutrition, making up 29%, 37%, and 13% of the net sales respectively. The breakfast cereal market shrunk at a rate of 0.9% CAGR from 2013-18 with a total market size of $15.13B. The refrigerated food market grew at a rate of 1.3% CAGR from 2013-16 with a total market size of $53.06B. The active nutrition market grew at a rate of 7% with a total market size of $2.5B. The following are the market drivers:

Change of consumer preference to healthier foods: In the packaged food market, customers and customer preferences change over time. Identifying new preferences and offering products that appeal to consumers leads to success in this market. The current generation is pursuing environmental-friendly, organic and high-nutrition food. The consumer products M&A update from Deloitte stated that the demand for in-home consumption of meat alternatives has grown 24 percent since 2015. This trend damages consumer packaged goods companies because of the usage of GMO and low-nutrition food. For example, Campbell Soup lost 75 million sales of its canned soup from 2014-16. Low dairy consumption is a new trend that began to decrease the demand for cereal. Shrinkage of the cereal market solidifies this point. However, it will take a long period of time to make a significant impact on the current rate of decline.

Tight labor market for truck drivers leading to higher logistic costs and price volatility: In 2018, the labor market for truck drivers tightened. The U.S. business logistics cost grew at a rate of 1.39% CAGR from 2013-17. POST stated in their earnings call that there was approximately a $37 million increase in freight cost throughout 2018. Packaged-food makers must mark-up product prices in order to sustain high-profit margins. Breakfast cereal had an average price per unit growth of 1.21% CAGR from 2013-18. As a result, the tight labor market for truck drivers created higher logistics costs and price volatility.

Fervent M&A: According to a Forbes article, M&A is at a 15 year high in the consumer packaged goods industry. The top 50 consumer packaged goods companies saw their combined 2017 revenue jump 5.7%, the highest since 2011, compared with a meager 0.5% rate in 2016. Consolidation was more often seen than R&D in the consumer packaged goods industry for expanding the product scope, distribution channels or market shares. Thus, eliminating the small firms.

Competitive Positioning: POST is ranked third in the ready-to-eat Cereal market with market share of 11%. Other products of the firm are leading products in different segments. Briefly looking at the porter's five forces, the rivalry within the industry is strong because 1) product differentiation is weak and full of substitution 2) industry growth is slowing down in some segments because of the change of customer preferences. Threat of new entrants is medium-low. Although switching cost is low, the barrier of regulation and the defense of market share from existing firms is strong. Supplier power is strong because 1) most of the raw materials are inputted, resulting in a minimum control of costs. 2) ingredients must be consistent to maintain quality and flavor. Buyer bargaining power is high as switching cost is low and there are many alternatives. Additionally, consumers are price sensitive. Threat of substitutes is high because of similar pricing, imitable quality and taste, and low product differentiation. POST has the competitive advantages and positionings as follow:

Diversification through M&A: POST, as a traditional RTE cereal company, expanded the variety of its product category with acquisitions such as Weetabix and Mom Brands, etc. Proper estimation of consumer preferences allows POST to offer products that appeal to consumers. Premier Protein is the second largest brand in its market with 15% market share and $2.5B in size. The latest report stated a 14% growth in 2018 alone.

Portfolio of brands: POST excels in brand building. The Post Consumer Brands and Weetabix are top cereal brands in the U.S. (third most market shares) and the U.K. (second most market shares) respectively. Although customers are price sensitive and the market is full of alternatives, these brands maintain strong customer loyalty and brand recognition. This creates intangible assets for POST. Even though the new generation is shifting from breakfast cereal, the Post Consumer Brands and Weetabix still remain the cash cow of the firm. These brands continue to grow in market share with a three-year CAGR of 2% and a total of 20% market share at the end of 2018.

Valuation

We are issuing a buy recommendation on POST with a target price of $107.63, representing a 10.83% upside from the opening price of $97.11 on January 11, 2019. Our target price calculation is based on three models: enterprise value multiples, discounted cash flow (DCF) to firm, and the graham formula. The enterprise value multiples calculated a target price of $98.11. The DCF model calculated a target price of $115.48. The graham formula calculated a target price of $45.36. We attributed weights of 70% to the DCF, 25% to the enterprise value multiples, and 5% to the graham formula. The DCF model received the largest weight because it allows us to use POST's historical and forward free cash flows for growth rate calculations. POST's historical free cash flows consistently grew, making them ideal for modeling. The multiples model received a smaller weight than the DCF because it is a broad estimate based on the consumer processing industry. POST's business model and operations differ from its competitors, making the multiples model less reliable. The graham formula received the smallest weight because it is no longer popular in today's financial modeling.

However, the graham formula is useful in predicting price per share in the event of a recession or market crash. The U.S. markets saw increased volatility towards the end of 2018. We believe this volatility will continue and is the reason for the graham formulas inclusion in our valuation. Our group attempted to use a discounted cash flows from equity model, but the growth level in free cash flow from equity showed no consistent growth patterns. Therefore, we applied a 0% weight to this model.

DCF WACC: We discounted free cash flow to firm using a WACC of 7.229%. We calculated an after-tax cost of debt of 3.85% using POST's debt structure. The computation of POST's cost of equity consists of two models: the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) and the Market-Derived Capital Pricing Model (MCPM). Our CAPM used the following inputs: a) risk-free rate equals 5-year US treasury bond rate b) US market risk premium is 5.29% c) Historical POST price performance compared to historical SPY S&P 500 price performance results in a beta of .49. Our MCPM used the following inputs: a) Implied volatility for a POST option is 26.23% b) POST's corporate bond yield is equal to the cost of debt of 5.11%. c) Forward break-even price is $101.76. d) Insurance on a POST option is $9.87. Our cost of equity is made of 52.5% MCPM and 47.5% CAPM. The MCPM out weights the CAPM because it uses forward-looking risk measures rather than historical risk measures. Using market values, we weighted debt at 53.29% and equity at 46.71%.

Source: Created by authors.

DCF Growth Rates: Our 2019 and 2020 forecast of free cash flow depends on our forecast of six variables: depreciation and amortization, operating income, current assets, current liabilities, capital expenditures, and the tax rate. We used a three-year CAGR from 2016-2018 of 9.58% to grow depreciation and amortization in 2019 and 2020. POST's depreciation and amortization expense has consistently grown over the past five years. Growth will continue as POST continues to invest in new companies and acquire new assets. POST has experienced a 47.2% CAGR from 2014-2018 for operating income. We forecast a deceleration in that growth to 17% in 2019 and 15% in 2020. We used a six-year CAGR from 2013-2018 of 5.69% to grow current assets in 2019 and 2020.

Current assets have consistently grown over a six-year period and we expect similar growth into the future with no major changes. We used a five-year CAGR from 2014-2018 of 9.3% to grow current liabilities in 2019 and 2020. Current liabilities have consistently grown over a five-year period and we expect similar growth into the future with no major changes. Management estimates 300-310 million of capital expenditures for 2019. We used 305 million for 2019. POST finances a large portion of new investments and capital expenditures with debt. We used the 2019 ratio of capital expenditures to debt to grow capital expenditures for 2020. Our forecast free cash flow to firm for 2019 and 2020 is $653.26 and $716.55, respectively.

Source: Created by authors.

DCF Model: We selected the FCFF model because POST has a stable and consistently growing free cash flow to firm. We project POST's FCFF to increase over time in three phases: high growth (5.38%), transitional growth (3.96%), and terminal growth (2.53%). We found high growth using a five-year CAGR from 2016-2020 of FCFF. This CAGR utilizes three historical years and two forecast years. Moving farther from the present, forecast and historical values can become unreliable. This combination provides greater reliability. We used the high growth rate over a five-year period. Terminal growth is the risk-free rate in the market. It symbolizes going concern and the growth needed to stay operational and counteract inflation. Terminal growth occurs after high growth and transitional growth. Transitional growth is the average of the high growth rate and the terminal growth rate. High growth does not drop off immediately to terminal growth. It gradually decreases, hence the transitional growth rate. Transitional growth occurs for one year. Based on our FCFF analysis, POST's estimated price is $115.75.

Source: Created by authors.

DCF Sensitivities: For our valuation, we ran a monte carlo simulation to account for our prediction of seven variables. Each of these variables was fit to a distribution and criteria. After the simulation was finished, it outlined the sensitivity of each variable on our DCF valuation. The variables listed as follows in order of importance on the overall model: Market Value of Debt, Weighted Average Cost of Debt, High Growth Rate, MRP, Medium Growth Rate, Terminal Growth Rate, and 5 Year Earnings Growth Estimate.

We used a lognormal distribution to forecast the market value of debt to allow for a normal distribution with the ability to add those large-scale debt values every several years. We also used lognormal distributions on our high growth rate, medium growth rate, and 5-year earnings growth rate to allow for potential outperformance. We used a left-skewed betapert distribution for terminal growth rate to allow for rate hikes, and a right-skewed betapert distribution for MRP to allow for more variance in the market in the result of a bear market. Finally, we used a normal distribution for the weighted average cost of debt to allow for slight variances, while keeping the base case the highest probability. The monte carlo simulation corrected our DCF valuation to $115.48.

Multiples Analysis: A combination of three ratios was used in the multiples analysis: EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT. These ratios for the food processing industry were compared to items on POST's balance sheet and income statement to estimate POST's enterprise value. Using a weighted average enterprise value, we solved for price per share. We weighted the EV/EBITDA ratio at 40% because it provides a clearer picture of financial performance. The EV/EBIT and EV/Sales were each weighted at 30%. Based on our multiples analysis, POST's estimated price is $98.11.

Source: Created by authors.

Graham Formula: Our Graham Formula used the following inputs: a) EPS of 6.87 b) Five-year EPS growth estimate of 6% c) Average yield of AAA bonds is 3.91% d) Yield of POST's corporate bond is equal to cost of debt of 5.11%. The graham formula successfully values a company during economic downturns such as a recession or market crash. There was significant volatility in the stock market to end 2018. The graham formula is a useful valuation if this volatility continues. Based on the graham formula, POST's estimated price is $45.36.

Source: Created by authors.

Financial Analysis

Blended Growth Structure: Management's blended growth structure enabled them to generate top-line revenue increases from organic growth, while finally realizing bottom line growth as a result of finalized acquisitions in 2018. As of Q4 of 2018, total revenue was up 19.7% compared to Q4 of 2017, while net income saw over 12 times growth for the same period. This mainly was due over $200 million in income tax savings from the Tax Act enabled on December 22, 2017. We expect revenue to continue to grow rapidly as a result of the aforementioned factors but witness descending growth rates through the year 2023. With a third of Post's revenue coming from cereal, we believe that their acquisitions will enable them to generate more cash flow into this segment and outpace the market which is expected to grow at 2.5% CAGR from 2019-2021. But like revenues, we believe over the next five years, these growth rates will result in mean reversion.

Consistent Margins Fuel Growth: Largely fluctuating bottom line values and free cash flow have plagued earnings reports and valuation ratios for the past few years, but Post has maintained consistent margins, positioning them for steady growth going forward. While net income has seen over 12 times growth since Q4 2017 while also having negative values in 2016, gross margin and operating margin have fluctuated by less than 90 and 95 basis points respectively for the same period. Over the past five years, operating margins have seen a CAGR of 21.7%, and we believe that with management's views on already strong synergies with the acquired companies, margins will remain consistent and if not grow over the next five years.

Acquisitions through Debt: Post's management has an aggressive acquisition strategy that is mainly financed with long term debt. As a result, Post has seen substantial increases in its long-term debt which increased 171.9% from 2013-2014, 17.7% from 2014-2015, and 57.1% from 2016-2017. These large increases have resulted in varying capital structures for the company, which will result in debt levels being our most impactful variable discussed in our valuation later and also seen in Appx 19. With management estimates that they intend to use another $305 million on another acquisition in 2019, we do not predict any large-scale acquisitions in the near future that will result in large debt increases until the year 2020. We base this prediction on the trend that POST issues large amounts of debt every three years to finance new acquisitions. We predict this will slightly skew the capital structure of the company. However, with none of their existing debt maturing before 2024, Post has the capacity and capital to take on mid-range debt agreements for smaller acquisitions such as the one anticipated for 2019.

Investment Risks

Risk of Strong Competition: POST operates in a highly competitive market. Competitors can create new and successful food products at any time. This environment can cause price reductions and extra promotional activities in order to attract consumers. An increase in competition can reduce market share, resulting in lower sales.

Risk of Change in Consumer Preferences: In the food processing market, consumer preferences change often. Consumer preferences can shift towards healthier foods, certain dietary trends, and less cruel sourcing of food products. An example is the caging of hens. The egg portion of POST's Refrigerated Foods segment currently cages its egg-laying hens. Consumers are beginning to prefer cage-free eggs. Therefore, POST may need to change the way their hens are kept to meet changing consumer preferences. This adaption would increase expenses but is necessary to maintain customer loyalty.

Risk of Changes in Economic Conditions: An economic downturn can have an impact on every company. However, it affects some companies worse than others. Economic downturns reduce consumer spending. Consumers begin to move away from luxuries and towards necessities. We believe that POST is a consumer defensive company and sells products that are considered a necessity.

Risk from Increased Leverage: POST finances new acquisitions with large amounts of debt. This increased leverage can limit POST's ability to obtain additional financing, increase interest expenses, and increase vulnerability to poor economic conditions.

Risk from Impairment of Intangibles or Goodwill: POST has a large portion of its Total Assets in Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (61.57%). Impairments of these assets are reviewed on an annual basis. An impairment lowers the value of the intangible asset, resulting in a negative impact on the company's financial position.

Risk from Higher Freight Costs and Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Freight costs can increase from limited carrier availability, increased compliance cost due to a new regulation, or increased fuel costs. An increase in freight cost increases the cost of goods sold. POST considers ingredient commodities and packaging material as its raw materials. Raw material prices depend on market conditions. Factors affecting raw material prices include: animal feed costs, energy costs for production facilities, raw material supply, consumer demand, weather patterns, governmental programs and regulations, insects, plant diseases, and inflation. An increase in raw material prices increases the cost of goods sold. An increase in cost of goods sold can decrease margins, creating a material effect on POST's financial position.

Risk Concerning Product Injury or Harm: POST's holdings sell millions of units of various products. Quality is easier to contain in small amounts. This makes allegations of products causing illness or injury more likely. Allegations can harm the POST brand. Successful legal action taken against POST can harm both the brand and the bottom line. Legal expenses from lawsuits can be in the millions.

Risk from Agricultural Disease: Agricultural disease can affect the quality and quantity of available raw materials and owned agriculture. This can lead to contamination of products, resulting in product recalls, loss of brand equity, and market withdrawals. In 2015, the Avian Influenza affected the Midwest poultry industry, leading to hen deaths. This affected POST's operations and financial condition. A similar event can lead to similar results.

Recommendation

We recommend investors purchase POST in 2019 for the following reasons:

Our valuation holds a 10.83% upside. POST's new acquisitions will drive future growth. POST will have no issue with its current debt based on its history of handling leverage. POST has dealt with its potential risks in the past. POST is a market leader in all of its business segments. POST's products have strong brand equity. POST will still perform with increased market volatility because of its consumer defensive nature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.